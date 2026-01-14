What we learned from PMQs: Starmer is suffering U-turn overwhelm

Photo by House of Commons / Flickr

Sometimes when Kemi Badenoch tries a scattergun approach of topics at PMQs, it tanks her momentum and makes her look disorganised and undisciplined. Not today. The leader of the opposition had a singular theme uniting her smorgasbord of attacks against Keir Starmer: U-turns.

She began by welcoming the latest government reverse-ferret on mandatory digital ID, adding with a smile: “I feel like I say that every week”. Then she asked if the Prime Minister agreed with Wes Streeting’s ill-timed comment yesterday that the government’s new year’s resolution should be to “get it right first time”. Starmer responded with the digital ID fudge that “there will be checks, they will be digital and they will be mandatory” and tried to remind the House of litany of U-turns from the last Conservative government. It derailed Badenoch not one bit. “A lot of waffle, but it’s still a U-turn,” she retorted.

Polls and focus groups should that voters in general are not averse to governments changing their minds – what matters is usually that they get to where the public wants them to be. So there is mileage in jettisoning unpopular policies – “scraping the barnacles off the boat”, as the strategy goes.

But as the Delphic Oracle said, nothing in excess. Today’s head-to-head between Starmer and Badenoch demonstrated that there is a limit to how many times the government can change its mind without inflicting damage on itself. Depending on how you count them, the government is up to around 13 major policy U-turns, giving Badenoch ample ammunition. After digital ID, she homed in on Labour’s recent changes of heart on the family farms tax and business rates on pubs, as well reviving past hits including the winter fuel allowance, the two-child benefit cap, the Waspi women and the grooming gangs inquiry. For an added bit of theatre, she was able to spur Tory MPs to a chorus of “U-turn” after every one. She threw in rumoured nervousness over reforms to jury trials as a bonus: “I think that’s going to be the next one”.

New year, new read. Save 40% off an annual subscription this January. Subscribe

It left Starmer with very little ground to retreat to. His prepared lines about Monday’s defection of former Conservative minister Nadhim Zahawi to Reform, which he called a “laundry service for disgraced Tory politicians” fell flat, even with a convoluted joke about furniture (don’t bother looking it up, not worth it). Usually, this sleight-of-hand and deflection at least enables the PM to neutralise Badenoch’s attacks and score a draw. But today, the sheer volume of examples at her disposal and the subsequent clarity of her questions – such as did he understand the impact of his own policy on pubs? – threw Starmer’s lack of answers into sharp relief.

One other thing we learnt from this session if we didn’t know it already: disquiet not just on the Labour backbenches but even within the cabinet is undermining the prime minister’s authority. This is linked to the U-turns – as Badenoch coolly articulated, the government’s constant veering between polices is putting Labour MPs who go out to support it in an impossible position: “they follow his lead and he hangs them out to dry”. There are only so many humiliations loyal foot soldiers will bear before they start to reconsider their loyalty, as evidenced by the quotes from anonymous ministers detailed in the FT’s latest reporting which Badenoch’s gleefully read out, including that “what’s happening at the moment is extraordinarily bad” and “it’s worth rolling the dice” on a new leader. Starmer’s only answer was to try to throw the accusation of disarray back to the Tories and Reform. Increasingly for Labour MPs, that’s just not good enough.

[Further reading: The battle for Labour’s leadership has already started]

Subscribe to our newsletters View all newsletters The best of the New Statesman’s politics and culture writing, in your inbox. Sign up here Select and enter your email address The Saturday Read Your weekly guide to the best writing on ideas, politics, books and culture every Saturday. The best way to sign up for The Saturday Read is via saturdayread.substack.com Morning Call The New Statesman's quick and essential guide to the news and politics of the day. The best way to sign up for Morning Call is via morningcall.substack.com Your email address First Name Last Name Sign up Visit our privacy Policy for more information about our services, how Progressive Media Investments may use, process and share your personal data, including information on your rights in respect of your personal data and how you can unsubscribe from future marketing communications. THANK YOU Close