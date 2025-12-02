Labour needs to wake up

Photo by Darren Staples/AFP via Getty

I knew the moment the words left my mouth that it would cause a fuss. Say you’d give up your own seat so Andy Burnham can return to Westminster and half of SW1 reacts as if you’ve detonated something under the Labour benches. But the truth is simpler, and far more serious, than the headlines that followed. I didn’t say it for drama or factional gain. I said it because the country is in genuine danger.

Watch the interview back and you can see me pause. I love my constituency and value the privilege of representing the city I live in. And I know a parliamentary seat is never one MP’s to “give up”. I understand why some found the idea unsettling. But the question wasn’t really about one seat in Norwich or one mayor in Manchester. It was about whether we are willing to do what is necessary to stop something far darker heading our way.

The danger is not abstract. It has a name, an electoral base and momentum. Reform has moved far beyond protest politics. It channels years of frustration: people priced-out, ignored and misled; communities grappling with collapsing public services; a political class unable to offer a plan that speaks to lived experience. Into that vacuum steps a party offering simple answers to complex problems.

Reform’s rise is a warning, not a surprise. When mainstream politics fails to offer economic security, democratic accountability or a sense that ordinary people matter, someone else will fill that space. And if Labour does not recognise the fault line running through the country – now less left versus right than top versus bottom – we risk sleepwalking into a government shaped by resentment, division and authoritarian instinct. That was the prospect in my mind when I answered that question. Not personalities. Not factions. The country.

Enter a Labour government, just 18 months in, that promised stability but instead looks directionless and hollowed out. Combine that with public anxiety and fragile institutions and you create precisely the opening Nigel Farage has been waiting for.

This is the uncomfortable part, and it explains why people reacted so strongly to my comments. The current Labour leadership is, knowingly or not, preparing the ground for a Reform government – not through malice, but because its strategy reinforces the vulnerabilities authoritarian movements exploit.

Look at the internal culture. A party that once embraced debate now suspends first and asks questions never. Members purged on flimsy grounds. MPs briefed against for insufficient enthusiasm. Activists silenced. You can draw a line from that to a policing culture where a grandmother in a Palestine Action T-shirt finds herself arrested. A political machine afraid of dissent produces a state afraid of dissent.

Then the economy. After thirteen years of austerity and insecurity, the answer has been a softer version of the same: rigid fiscal rules, a “make-it-up as you go along” industrial strategy, limited redistribution, no break with the Thatcherite settlement. A pitch rolled flat and risk averse benefits only populists promising rupture with “the system”.

The integrity gap deepens the problem. Expel members for old tweets but wave through donors with questionable histories and people notice. Sack a popular deputy leader one week and fight for Peter Mandelson the next and trust evaporates. A democracy without trust is a democracy vulnerable to collapse.

All of this sits within the wider “permacrisis”: climate shocks pushing up food prices; an economy stalled for years; a centralised constitutional order straining under its own weight; communities hollowed out; hybrid threats exploiting inequality and division. In that landscape, business as usual is not neutral. It is dangerous.

This moment demands a decisive break with the last forty years. A settlement scaled to the crisis we face. That means constitutional reform, beginning with proportional representation so governments build consensus rather than govern through fear. It means genuine devolution – not token powers from Whitehall, but regional fiscal authority comparable to Germany. It means a plural political culture that treats cooperation between progressives as common sense, not heresy.

Above all, it requires the courage to say openly: Thatcherism has run its course. The old model of privatised monopolies, debt extraction and Treasury-led austerity cannot deliver security in the twenty-first century. We need democratic resilience built on equality, participation and shared power.

So, whether it’s Andy Burnham or another contender, the question is who can meet the scale of this moment and has the experience to deliver? Manchester is not perfect, but it shows what political will can achieve: public control of essentials, an economic plan rooted in working-class aspiration, real devolution and a willingness to break with failed orthodoxies. That is not hero-worship. It is a clear-eyed assessment of what works.

If we face an existential threat, we need our strongest ideas and players on the pitch. That is why, when asked a hypothetical question, I gave an honest answer. My loyalty is not to a job title or a boundary line. It is to the community and the country I represent. If the stakes are this high, then yes: any seat should be part of the conversation. Because the alternative is a far-right government that will do lasting damage.

I love Norwich. I love the people I represent. But loving your country sometimes means putting ego aside. If my answer helped start a wider conversation about how we avoid walking into crisis with our eyes open, then good. We need that conversation.

The real question now is not about me. It is about Labour. Are we prepared to reshape the future? Or will we leave that task to those who would tear it down?

That is what my answer was really about. And that is why I stand by it.

