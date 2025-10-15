What’s behind the Green surge?

Photo by Ben Montgomery/Getty Images

The Zack Polanski surge continues. The Green Party has surpassed 100,000 members (112,000 as of 15 October), making it the fourth largest in the UK behind Labour, Reform and the Conservatives. Since Polanski was elected in early September, the party has gained more than 30,000 members – a 45 per cent increase. It further outstrips the Liberal Democrats, who remain on 60,000 members (despite the Lib Dems having almost 18 times more MPs than the Greens).

It correlates with higher polling figures. According to a recent survey by Find Out More, the Greens are at 15 per cent, only two points behind Labour and the Tories. This is the party’s best-ever projected vote share.



What is behind this Green surge? It is likely, in part, due to Polanski’s regular appearances on the airwaves since his election – this was a crucial part of his “eco-populist” leadership pitch. Another element is disillusioned left-wing voters, previously Labour members, finding a new political home in Polanski’s Greens (at the World Transformed conference last weekend, there were many such people).

“When I was elected leader last month, I said that we’re not here to be disappointed with Labour, but to replace them,” Polanski said, “I was serious. Because while Labour talks about change, people can see in their weekly shop, their utility bills and crumbling services, Labour are offering more of the same.”

But though Polanski’s calls for a wealth tax and overt populism will likely have enticed many new members, the demand for a fresh force on the left of British politics existed before his leadership and his campaign. The left-wing party being co-founded by Zarah Sultana and Jeremy Corbyn (currently named Your Party) was intended to fill this void. However, some prospective supporters off have been put off by hiccups in its development – including a public spat between Corbyn and Sultana over the launch of the party’s membership database. Amid this chaos, many have joined the Green Party.



This has clearly rattled Your Party, and Sultana in particular. The MP has been keen to assert the differences between Your Party and the Greens, such as the latter’s lack of a whipping system and on her anti-Nato, anti-Zionist credentials. However, Your Party insiders point out that none of its policies have been decided yet. They will be set by members at the party’s conference in Liverpool at the end of next month. The Greens’ response to this is mainly founded on the fact that, unlike Your Party, it has been a force in British politics for more than 40 years.

“The Greens are the only real opposition on the left in British politics,” Polanski said, “standing up for fair taxes, a liveable planet and a future where compassion and courage matter more than corporate interests.”

Polanski has left the door open to cooperation with Your Party. Sultana and Corbyn, too, have shown an interest in forming some kind of electoral pact or alliance. But Your Party has yet to release its membership data: and after the debacle in mid-September, it could be much lower than the 800,000 expressions of interest the party originally won in the summer. Whether there is cooperation between the two movements is to be decided – but Your Party is unlikely to end up calling the shots.

