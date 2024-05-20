Does the Archbishop of Canterbury matter politically?

Photo by Matthew Lloyd / Getty Images

The list of issues Justin Welby has intervened on since becoming Archbishop of Canterbury is long. He has railed in the Church Times against Remainers “whingeing”. He has come out against payday lending sites, Universal Credit and tax avoidance. He has told everyone he thinks Brexit is dividing the country. More recently, he has consistently condemned the government’s plans to send asylum seekers to Rwanda. In 2022, he said the plans were “the opposite of the nature of God”.

This might not surprise you given how the Church and state are fused in Britain. Along with 25 other bishops, Welby sits in the House of Lords. He is a legislator. And yet, his authority is inseparable from his position outside and above politics. The risk is, therefore, that each time he intervenes and pushes himself into the minutiae of politics, he dulls the blow.

This was not always the case. When Welby’s predecessor Rowan Williams condemned the coalition government in a 2011 issue of the New Statesman, he elicited a reaction from No 10 and senior ministers that showed his attack had landed. That’s not to say the coalition halted austerity or stalled its public-service reforms. But it triggered a debate that would not have occurred had Williams not held the respect he did.

Welby was met with a different reaction when he took aim at Labour over the weekend. In yesterday’s Observer, he called for the party to scrap George Osborne’s two-child benefit cap which he views as causing a rise in poverty.

Labour’s Wes Streeting, a man whose willingness to lean into conflict is mixed with an unpredictable capacity to agree with his interrogator, welcomed the challenge from the Archbishop, saying it was “literally his job”. Streeting is an Anglican. What he went on to say indicated that Labour could foster a more respectful relationship between the Archbishop and the government. He said: “You’re never going to find, if there’s a Labour government, politicians being sent out to attack the Archbishop of Canterbury for virtue-signalling, as Conservative MPs have done.”

Subscribe to the Saturday Read View all newsletters Your new guide to the best writing on ideas, politics, books and culture each weekend – from the New Statesman. Sign up here Select and enter your email address The Saturday Read Your weekly guide to the best writing on ideas, politics, books and culture every Saturday. The best way to sign up for The Saturday Read is via saturdayread.substack.com Morning Call The New Statesman's quick and essential guide to the news and politics of the day. The best way to sign up for Morning Call is via morningcall.substack.com Your email address Job title Job title

Administration / Office

Arts and Culture

Board Member

Business / Corporate Services

Client / Customer Services

Communications

Construction, Works, Engineering

Education, Curriculum and Teaching

Environment, Conservation and NRM

Facility / Grounds Management and Maintenance

Finance Management

Health - Medical and Nursing Management

HR, Training and Organisational Development

Information and Communications Technology

Information Services, Statistics, Records, Archives

Infrastructure Management - Transport, Utilities

Legal Officers and Practitioners

Librarians and Library Management

Management

Marketing

OH&S, Risk Management

Operations Management

Planning, Policy, Strategy

Printing, Design, Publishing, Web

Projects, Programs and Advisors

Property, Assets and Fleet Management

Public Relations and Media

Purchasing and Procurement

Quality Management

Science and Technical Research and Development

Security and Law Enforcement

Service Delivery

Sport and Recreation

Travel, Accommodation, Tourism

Wellbeing, Community / Social Services Job title Administration / Office Arts and Culture Board Member Business / Corporate Services Client / Customer Services Communications Construction, Works, Engineering Education, Curriculum and Teaching Environment, Conservation and NRM Facility / Grounds Management and Maintenance Finance Management Health - Medical and Nursing Management HR, Training and Organisational Development Information and Communications Technology Information Services, Statistics, Records, Archives Infrastructure Management - Transport, Utilities Legal Officers and Practitioners Librarians and Library Management Management Marketing OH&S, Risk Management Operations Management Planning, Policy, Strategy Printing, Design, Publishing, Web Projects, Programs and Advisors Property, Assets and Fleet Management Public Relations and Media Purchasing and Procurement Quality Management Science and Technical Research and Development Security and Law Enforcement Service Delivery Sport and Recreation Travel, Accommodation, Tourism Wellbeing, Community / Social Services Sign up Visit our privacy Policy for more information about our services, how Progressive Media Investments may use, process and share your personal data, including information on your rights in respect of your personal data and how you can unsubscribe from future marketing communications. THANK YOU Close

Some in the Church I’ve spoken to are already speculating on the identity of Welby’s successor. His authority is not what it was. The last census, in 2021, showed for the first time that less than half the country are Christians. Labour has promised to respect institutions in a way the Tories have not. But respect, as the Archbishop will have noted, is very different to agreement.

This piece first appeared in the Morning Call newsletter; receive it every morning by subscribing on Substack here.

[See also: The thinking behind Keir Starmer’s pledges]