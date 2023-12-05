Keir Starmer’s economy speech offered more questions than answers

Photo by Carl Court/Getty Images

Keir Starmer did not announce anything new in his speech on the economy at the Resolution Foundation yesterday (4 December). But the details of Labour’s proposition have become more pronounced. The fundamentals have not changed. But it is worth reciting what they are.

Labour’s fiscal rules dominate its plans for government. Their precise nature remain ambiguous. The £28bn green prosperity fund is still official policy but is mentioned with reluctance, as if it were the brainchild of a vexing coalition partner. Labour’s big fiscal bet remains that cheap, supply-side reforms (such as liberalising planning for houses and infrastructure) will unleash growth, which in turn will provide the revenues that the state can invest – not the other way around. Starmer says growth would be his government’s “obsession”, the mission that shapes every decision.

This programme is constrained by a fear that the markets will punish any deviation from fiscal orthodoxy, one that seems more anxious to cast the Liz Truss era, and not the past 13 years, as the enemy. When asked what the difference was between his programme and some of the supply-side reforms Jeremy Hunt has announced, Starmer said the Tories lacked the credibility to deliver them – which is not exactly a resounding sign that there is much difference between the two parties.

But he went on. Labour embraces an “industrial strategy” in a way the Tories do not, he said. Think of the national wealth fund and Great British Energy. Starmer spoke with ease about the government picking which companies will receive state support, and which therefore will have to face the full force of the market. This age of insecurity requires a new “economic consensus”. In the same way that the shadow foreign secretary David Lammy is keen to link foreign and domestic policy, economic security is now national security.

Related

All of which constitutes an uncomfortable balancing act that Labour hopes will take it over the finish line. The picture Starmer paints is bleak. He said Britain’s “decline” was inflicting a “cultural trauma” on the country, which was a “well from which so many political horrors can spring”. Starmer is trying to balance his parlous financial inheritance with an argument that things will be different under Labour, recognising people’s despair while inspiring hope.

Subscribe to the Saturday Read View all newsletters Your new guide to the best writing on ideas, politics, books and culture each weekend – from the New Statesman. Sign up here Select and enter your email address The Saturday Read Your weekly guide to the best writing on ideas, politics, books and culture every Saturday - from the New Statesman. Sign up directly at saturdayread.substack.com Morning Call The New Statesman's quick and essential guide to the news and politics of the day. Sign up directly at morningcall.substack.com Events and Offers Stay up to date with NS events, subscription offers & updates. The Green Transition Weekly analysis of the shift to a new economy from the New Statesman's Spotlight on Policy team. Your email address Job title Job title

Administration / Office

Arts and Culture

Board Member

Business / Corporate Services

Client / Customer Services

Communications

Construction, Works, Engineering

Education, Curriculum and Teaching

Environment, Conservation and NRM

Facility / Grounds Management and Maintenance

Finance Management

Health - Medical and Nursing Management

HR, Training and Organisational Development

Information and Communications Technology

Information Services, Statistics, Records, Archives

Infrastructure Management - Transport, Utilities

Legal Officers and Practitioners

Librarians and Library Management

Management

Marketing

OH&S, Risk Management

Operations Management

Planning, Policy, Strategy

Printing, Design, Publishing, Web

Projects, Programs and Advisors

Property, Assets and Fleet Management

Public Relations and Media

Purchasing and Procurement

Quality Management

Science and Technical Research and Development

Security and Law Enforcement

Service Delivery

Sport and Recreation

Travel, Accommodation, Tourism

Wellbeing, Community / Social Services Job title Administration / Office Arts and Culture Board Member Business / Corporate Services Client / Customer Services Communications Construction, Works, Engineering Education, Curriculum and Teaching Environment, Conservation and NRM Facility / Grounds Management and Maintenance Finance Management Health - Medical and Nursing Management HR, Training and Organisational Development Information and Communications Technology Information Services, Statistics, Records, Archives Infrastructure Management - Transport, Utilities Legal Officers and Practitioners Librarians and Library Management Management Marketing OH&S, Risk Management Operations Management Planning, Policy, Strategy Printing, Design, Publishing, Web Projects, Programs and Advisors Property, Assets and Fleet Management Public Relations and Media Purchasing and Procurement Quality Management Science and Technical Research and Development Security and Law Enforcement Service Delivery Sport and Recreation Travel, Accommodation, Tourism Wellbeing, Community / Social Services Sign up Visit our privacy Policy for more information about our services, how New Statesman Media Group may use, process and share your personal data, including information on your rights in respect of your personal data and how you can unsubscribe from future marketing communications. THANK YOU Close

He did not provide answers when asked whether Labour would implement spending cuts pencilled in for after the general election. Nor is it clear how he will increase investment under the plans to reduce debt. Labour’s fiscal policy is therefore contradictory and opaque. Whether the party gets more forthright about its tax-and-spend policy could depend on the government landing some blows. Given the latter’s current form and its own fiscal sleights of hand, this seems unlikely.

This piece first appeared in the Morning Call newsletter; receive it every morning by subscribing on Substack here.

[See also: Keir Starmer: This is what I believe]