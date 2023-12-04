Was it a good idea for Keir Starmer to praise Thatcher?

Photo by Hilaria McCarthy/Daily Express/Hulton Archive/Getty Images

Labour leaders have a habit of lauding Margaret Thatcher. Tony Blair said he “always thought my job was to build on some of the things she had done”. Ed Miliband offered the more muted reflection upon her death that she “broke the mould”. Gordon Brown described her as a “conviction politician” who saw “the need for change”. Even Keir Starmer said that Thatcher was “right” about law and order in his speech on crime in March.

It should come as no surprise, then, that the current Labour leader once again praised the late Tory PM yesterday for her capacity to bring about “meaningful change”. In the Sunday Telegraph, he wrote:

“Margaret Thatcher sought to drag Britain out of its stupor by setting loose our natural entrepreneurialism. Tony Blair reimagined a stale, outdated Labour Party into one that could seize the optimism of the late 1990s. A century ago, Clement Attlee wrote that Labour must be a party of duty and patriotism, not abstract theory.”

[See also: It only gets worse for Rishi Sunak]

Related

What is going on here? The piece is designed to win over Tory voters, hence it is in the Sunday Telegraph. Starmer is essentially arguing that where the Tories have failed Labour will succeed. He is trying to temper fears that Labour will “wreck the country” by saying things that will annoy his party’s left. This has been the strategy for a while.

Subscribe to the Saturday Read View all newsletters Your new guide to the best writing on ideas, politics, books and culture each weekend – from the New Statesman. Sign up here Select and enter your email address The Saturday Read Your weekly guide to the best writing on ideas, politics, books and culture every Saturday - from the New Statesman. Sign up directly at saturdayread.substack.com Morning Call The New Statesman's quick and essential guide to the news and politics of the day. Sign up directly at morningcall.substack.com Events and Offers Stay up to date with NS events, subscription offers & updates. The Green Transition Weekly analysis of the shift to a new economy from the New Statesman's Spotlight on Policy team. Your email address Job title Job title

Administration / Office

Arts and Culture

Board Member

Business / Corporate Services

Client / Customer Services

Communications

Construction, Works, Engineering

Education, Curriculum and Teaching

Environment, Conservation and NRM

Facility / Grounds Management and Maintenance

Finance Management

Health - Medical and Nursing Management

HR, Training and Organisational Development

Information and Communications Technology

Information Services, Statistics, Records, Archives

Infrastructure Management - Transport, Utilities

Legal Officers and Practitioners

Librarians and Library Management

Management

Marketing

OH&S, Risk Management

Operations Management

Planning, Policy, Strategy

Printing, Design, Publishing, Web

Projects, Programs and Advisors

Property, Assets and Fleet Management

Public Relations and Media

Purchasing and Procurement

Quality Management

Science and Technical Research and Development

Security and Law Enforcement

Service Delivery

Sport and Recreation

Travel, Accommodation, Tourism

Wellbeing, Community / Social Services Job title Administration / Office Arts and Culture Board Member Business / Corporate Services Client / Customer Services Communications Construction, Works, Engineering Education, Curriculum and Teaching Environment, Conservation and NRM Facility / Grounds Management and Maintenance Finance Management Health - Medical and Nursing Management HR, Training and Organisational Development Information and Communications Technology Information Services, Statistics, Records, Archives Infrastructure Management - Transport, Utilities Legal Officers and Practitioners Librarians and Library Management Management Marketing OH&S, Risk Management Operations Management Planning, Policy, Strategy Printing, Design, Publishing, Web Projects, Programs and Advisors Property, Assets and Fleet Management Public Relations and Media Purchasing and Procurement Quality Management Science and Technical Research and Development Security and Law Enforcement Service Delivery Sport and Recreation Travel, Accommodation, Tourism Wellbeing, Community / Social Services Sign up Visit our privacy Policy for more information about our services, how New Statesman Media Group may use, process and share your personal data, including information on your rights in respect of your personal data and how you can unsubscribe from future marketing communications. THANK YOU Close

Trying to win over voters is generally a good idea for politicians looking to get elected. To that end, Labour does not want to cede any ground to the Conservatives, whether that is through fiscal conservatism or promises to cut immigration. In the article Starmer dismisses the “nonsensical idea that some subjects are simply off limits for us”. This fits with the more bullish tone on immigration that Starmer has adopted in recent weeks.

The former Labour strategist John McTernan raises a practical problem for Starmer: the Tory vote is now so low that there aren’t that many swing voters to win over. The distinction between praising someone’s power to affect change and the change itself is easily lost. Similarly, how do you promise change while praising the past? It’s all very well and good highlighting prime ministers who have restructured politics and government. It does speak to the ambition at the centre of Starmerism. And as we recently discussed on the New Statesman Podcast, some in Labour are looking to 1979 for inspiration about how to create a hegemonic political project. But Labour’s problem remains convincing voters of its plan for the future, not its views on the past.

This piece first appeared in the Morning Call newsletter; receive it every morning by subscribing on Substack here.

[See also: The Tories have no good reason to deny us an election]