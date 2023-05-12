The “blob” strikes back

Photo by Richard Baker / In Pictures via Getty Images

“Whitehall ‘blob’ thwarts bonfire of Brexit laws,” the Telegraph announced yesterday (11 May), as the government was forced to revise its plan to replace 4,000 EU laws by the end of this year.

Cue more attacks on Whitehall. Jacob Rees-Mogg, the former business secretary, tore into the “snowflakey, work-shy” civil service; Dominic Raab, who was forced to resign as deputy prime minister over allegations he bullied civil servants, implored Kemi Badenoch, the present Business Secretary, to “resist the resistance in Whitehall”.

It was, therefore, a serendipitous day for the the civil service union, the FDA, to have its yearly conference.

The crowd of delegates gathered in the ornate halls of the Institute of Civil Engineers were not carrying burning effigies, nor were they conspiring in dark corners or swapping stories about ministerial sabotage. They were a calm, friendly bunch, sipping coffee and chatting about their families, commutes and the benefits of flexible hours.

Related

Among the fully packed union agenda, with time to discuss diversity, pay bands and staff networks, delegates received a keynote speech from David Gauke, the former Conservative MP and justice secretary, now a New Statesman columnist, which constituted a pleasant and articulate homage to the hard work of the civil servants. And there was a call to arms from the fiery general secretary, Dave Penman.

Subscribe to the Saturday Read View all newsletters Your new guide to the best writing on ideas, politics, books and culture each weekend – from the New Statesman. Sign up here Select and enter your email address Morning Call Quick and essential guide to domestic and global politics from the New Statesman's politics team. World Review The New Statesman’s global affairs newsletter, every Monday and Friday. The Saturday Read Your new guide to the best writing on ideas, politics, books and culture each weekend - from the New Statesman. The Crash A weekly newsletter helping you fit together the pieces of the global economic slowdown. Ideas and Letters A newsletter showcasing the finest writing from the ideas section, covering political ideas, philosophy, criticism and intellectual history - sent every Wednesday. Green Times The New Statesman’s weekly environment email on the politics, business and culture of the climate and nature crises - in your inbox every Thursday. Events and Offers Sign up to receive information regarding NS events, subscription offers & product updates. Your email address Job title Job title

Administration / Office

Arts and Culture

Board Member

Business / Corporate Services

Client / Customer Services

Communications

Construction, Works, Engineering

Education, Curriculum and Teaching

Environment, Conservation and NRM

Facility / Grounds Management and Maintenance

Finance Management

Health - Medical and Nursing Management

HR, Training and Organisational Development

Information and Communications Technology

Information Services, Statistics, Records, Archives

Infrastructure Management - Transport, Utilities

Legal Officers and Practitioners

Librarians and Library Management

Management

Marketing

OH&S, Risk Management

Operations Management

Planning, Policy, Strategy

Printing, Design, Publishing, Web

Projects, Programs and Advisors

Property, Assets and Fleet Management

Public Relations and Media

Purchasing and Procurement

Quality Management

Science and Technical Research and Development

Security and Law Enforcement

Service Delivery

Sport and Recreation

Travel, Accommodation, Tourism

Wellbeing, Community / Social Services Job title Administration / Office Arts and Culture Board Member Business / Corporate Services Client / Customer Services Communications Construction, Works, Engineering Education, Curriculum and Teaching Environment, Conservation and NRM Facility / Grounds Management and Maintenance Finance Management Health - Medical and Nursing Management HR, Training and Organisational Development Information and Communications Technology Information Services, Statistics, Records, Archives Infrastructure Management - Transport, Utilities Legal Officers and Practitioners Librarians and Library Management Management Marketing OH&S, Risk Management Operations Management Planning, Policy, Strategy Printing, Design, Publishing, Web Projects, Programs and Advisors Property, Assets and Fleet Management Public Relations and Media Purchasing and Procurement Quality Management Science and Technical Research and Development Security and Law Enforcement Service Delivery Sport and Recreation Travel, Accommodation, Tourism Wellbeing, Community / Social Services Sign up Visit our privacy Policy for more information about our services, how New Statesman Media Group may use, process and share your personal data, including information on your rights in respect of your personal data and how you can unsubscribe from future marketing communications. THANK YOU Close

Gauke’s speech was warmly received, as he defended the competence and impartiality of civil servants and admonished the naivety and poor planning of ministers. “I think there is a remarkable correlation between those who fail to understand the details and those who have been the most critical of the civil service,” he said, as he compared Brexit in policy terms to levelling up, where “the electorate was provided with great promises”, but with “little idea of the practicalities”. Sage nods across the room.

The mood shifted when Penman took the stage. He deplored civil servants’ low pay, asking why they had not being offered the same pay rise as health workers. He lamented the way civil servants were portrayed when standing up to Raab. And he cited continuous attacks of their impartiality. “Now, having been told you’re a lazy, woke, inefficient, Remainer, activist, snowflake, you are also now a Machiavellian genius, able to unseat ministers and undermine the settled will of government,” he said.

[See also: The fall of Dominic Raab is a tale of change in modern Britain]

Penman, booming with authority, was met with rapturous applause by the delegates when he asked if they, like him, had had enough. He questioned Rishi Sunak promise on becoming Prime Minister that he would govern with “integrity and accountability” – words he said were simply “churned out as he sought to put clear blue water between the chaos and moral vacuum of the previous administrations”. Penman’s speech gave voice to civil servants who have so far mostly been silent (save the occasional anonymous quote or briefing about a minister’s behaviour). But with Penman reflecting the mood of the civil service, it is clear the government should be concerned by the level of hostility it is attracting.

As I spoke to delegates, many echoed Penman’s thoughts. One said that the public atmosphere had been “absolutely wearing” on them and they were “exhausted” by relentless attacks on civil servants. “People were on their knees in Downing Street” during the pandemic, they said, as they question why civil servants haven’t received an increased pay offer.

It is clear too that there remains much residual anger around Boris Johnson’s announcement when he was prime minister that he would cut up to a quarter of civil service jobs – almost 91,000 – which was briefed to the Daily Mail in May last year. For those who had devoted many years to the civil service, it was bruising. Penman cuttingly declared the announcement “so intellectually flawed and so transparently incomprehensible a strategy for serious government, that it was never going to survive the first contact with reality”. He reflected: “The civil service was just a convenient tool that [the government] could promise to cut to the bone, because let’s face it, who cares about civil servants?”

Should the government be concerned about the brewing discontent? The FDA is balloting its 22,000 members on potential strike action, demanding better pay and an end to attacks on civil servants’ impartiality. Strikes are never good for a government: a reminder of unhappy workers and meagre wages. But many civil servants are conscious that industrial action could play into the worst criticisms of Whitehall, and some are still undecided about how they’ll vote.

The real danger is the long-term attrition of talent. Civil servants told me me they didn’t join the service for money but out of a sense of public duty. Long-serving workers stay for the job security and perks that allow them a healthy work-life balance. But they feel all of this is now under attack in government briefings and a ministerial push to end flexible working.

The poor pay offers and anti-civil service briefings are already putting off talented younger employees, such as those on the civil service fast stream. Lauren Crowley, an FDA official, said that she was getting “dozens of messages every day” from people saying they were leaving the fast stream. “Why would you suffer, not being able to make ends meet, when at the end of it you’re going into a job where you could be attacked or bullied by a minister, and are blamed for policy failures on a daily basis by the government,” she said. “Morale is really, really low, and we are seeing people voting with their feet.”

[See also: The fall of Dominic Raab is a tale of change in modern Britain]