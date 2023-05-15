Could disgruntled Tories really topple Rishi Sunak?

Photo by Leon Neal/Getty Images

It’s been over a week since many parts of England voted in the local elections on 4 May. Though the celebrations and bank holiday joy of the King’s coronation shielded Rishi Sunak from the initial fallout, the Conservative Party is now embarking upon a campaign of finger-pointing as it attempts to reconvene and bolster its electoral chances.

On Saturday 13 May, Tory colleagues gathered at the first conference of the Conservative Democratic Organisation – a group within the Conservative Party that claims to speak for its grassroots members and is broadly aligned with Boris Johnson. At the event in Bournemouth, the former home secretary Priti Patel declared that the current Tory leadership was “overseeing the managed decline” of the Conservative Party, while others whispered that the restoration of Johnson could revive its electoral fortunes.

This week, Sunak will be delighted to see yet more pressure heaped on him at the three-day National Conservatism Conference, which begins on Monday 15 May in London, where the right of the party will again assemble to make the case for a rightward policy swerve. Expect more not-so-thinly-veiled digs at his leadership as the party continues to splinter.

Then there is the prospect of a Tory rebellion over the government’s U-turn on the Retained EU Law Bill. Since the announcement of No 10’s new direction, many on the right of the party have begun to openly voice their frustrations with Sunak’s broken promise – which he made during his party leadership campaign last summer – to revoke thousands of EU laws that are still on the statute book. There is talk that a sizeable number of Brexiteers are planning to rebel against the amended bill when it comes back to the Commons.

Related

Would it really be wise for the Tories to replace their leader for a third time in the space of the year? Leadership contests are by their nature public displays of in-fighting, and often involve airing a considerable amount of dirty laundry. The public is already frustrated by the instability of the last year. Even Jacob Rees-Mogg, who has hardly held back on Sunak’s handling of the Retained EU Law Bill, warned the Conservative Democratic Organisation conference against a move to change the party leader again.

Subscribe to the Saturday Read View all newsletters Your new guide to the best writing on ideas, politics, books and culture each weekend – from the New Statesman. Sign up here Select and enter your email address The Saturday Read Your new guide to the best writing on ideas, politics, books and culture each weekend - from the New Statesman. Morning Call A quick and essential guide to domestic politics from the New Statesman's Westminster team. The Crash A weekly newsletter helping you understand the global economic slowdown. Green Times The New Statesman’s weekly environment email. Events and Offers Stay up to date with NS events, subscription offers & updates. Your email address Job title Job title

Administration / Office

Arts and Culture

Board Member

Business / Corporate Services

Client / Customer Services

Communications

Construction, Works, Engineering

Education, Curriculum and Teaching

Environment, Conservation and NRM

Facility / Grounds Management and Maintenance

Finance Management

Health - Medical and Nursing Management

HR, Training and Organisational Development

Information and Communications Technology

Information Services, Statistics, Records, Archives

Infrastructure Management - Transport, Utilities

Legal Officers and Practitioners

Librarians and Library Management

Management

Marketing

OH&S, Risk Management

Operations Management

Planning, Policy, Strategy

Printing, Design, Publishing, Web

Projects, Programs and Advisors

Property, Assets and Fleet Management

Public Relations and Media

Purchasing and Procurement

Quality Management

Science and Technical Research and Development

Security and Law Enforcement

Service Delivery

Sport and Recreation

Travel, Accommodation, Tourism

Wellbeing, Community / Social Services Job title Administration / Office Arts and Culture Board Member Business / Corporate Services Client / Customer Services Communications Construction, Works, Engineering Education, Curriculum and Teaching Environment, Conservation and NRM Facility / Grounds Management and Maintenance Finance Management Health - Medical and Nursing Management HR, Training and Organisational Development Information and Communications Technology Information Services, Statistics, Records, Archives Infrastructure Management - Transport, Utilities Legal Officers and Practitioners Librarians and Library Management Management Marketing OH&S, Risk Management Operations Management Planning, Policy, Strategy Printing, Design, Publishing, Web Projects, Programs and Advisors Property, Assets and Fleet Management Public Relations and Media Purchasing and Procurement Quality Management Science and Technical Research and Development Security and Law Enforcement Service Delivery Sport and Recreation Travel, Accommodation, Tourism Wellbeing, Community / Social Services Sign up Visit our privacy Policy for more information about our services, how New Statesman Media Group may use, process and share your personal data, including information on your rights in respect of your personal data and how you can unsubscribe from future marketing communications. THANK YOU Close

Sunak will be hoping to drown out the noise and let his competence speak for itself. His supporters are clinging tightly to his five pledges and are asking both the electorate and the party to trust him to deliver on them. But with inflation barely budging and NHS waiting times hitting a record high, their case is wearing thin.

As Tory colleagues look to their future, many are asking existential questions about the shape of British conservatism, and what sort of party they wish to be part of.

This piece first appeared in the Morning Call newsletter; subscribe here.

[See also: The “blob” strikes back]