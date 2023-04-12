Mehdi Hasan on 110 years of the New Statesman: “David Cameron didn’t like me”

Mehdi Hasan was a 29-year-old ­television producer when he joined the New Statesman in 2009. “I was at Channel 4, with a great salary and benefits, and I had to explain to my wife and parents that I was going to take a pay cut to go and work for a small magazine that my wife had never heard of.”

Hasan, who was educated at Merchant Taylors’ School in north-west London and Christ Church, Oxford, had not written a ­column before. Yet under editor Jason Cowley, he became a prolific blogger, columnist and feature writer, a leading member of a group of new hires who “came with a lot of ambition and energy to try and turn the NS around. To make it more relevant, more newsy, more of a home for conversation. We had no online presence at that point.”

The defining moment of his tenure, Hasan reflects, was the formation of the Conservative-Liberal Democrat coalition in 2010: “Nick Clegg and David Cameron didn’t like me.” He was a scourge of both men, arguing that Clegg had betrayed the left, and that Cameron was vastly overrated. He remembers with delight interviewing Sayeeda ­Warsi, the former Conservative Party chair, and hearing that Cameron was furious Hasan had been ­granted the interview.

In his writing, Hasan made the case against austerity, the prevailing economic orthodoxy of the era. “Now we all look back and say austerity was bad, but back then the NS was one of the only outlets saying that.”

Related

Hasan left his staff role in 2012, but retained a column for years afterwards. “It’s like the Firm, you never get out,” he says. But it wasn’t the writing he enjoyed the most. “It was sitting in a meeting after the magazine had gone out, saying: what are we going to do next week? How are we going to cause trouble?”

Subscribe to Morning Call View all newsletters The quick and essential guide to domestic and global politics from the New Statesman's politics team. Sign up here Select and enter your email address Morning Call Quick and essential guide to domestic and global politics from the New Statesman's politics team. World Review The New Statesman’s global affairs newsletter, every Monday and Friday. The Saturday Read Your new guide to the best writing on ideas, politics, books and culture each weekend - from the New Statesman. The Crash A weekly newsletter helping you fit together the pieces of the global economic slowdown. Ideas and Letters A newsletter showcasing the finest writing from the ideas section, covering political ideas, philosophy, criticism and intellectual history - sent every Wednesday. Green Times The New Statesman’s weekly environment email on the politics, business and culture of the climate and nature crises - in your inbox every Thursday. Events and Offers Sign up to receive information regarding NS events, subscription offers & product updates. Your email address Job title Job title

Administration / Office

Arts and Culture

Board Member

Business / Corporate Services

Client / Customer Services

Communications

Construction, Works, Engineering

Education, Curriculum and Teaching

Environment, Conservation and NRM

Facility / Grounds Management and Maintenance

Finance Management

Health - Medical and Nursing Management

HR, Training and Organisational Development

Information and Communications Technology

Information Services, Statistics, Records, Archives

Infrastructure Management - Transport, Utilities

Legal Officers and Practitioners

Librarians and Library Management

Management

Marketing

OH&S, Risk Management

Operations Management

Planning, Policy, Strategy

Printing, Design, Publishing, Web

Projects, Programs and Advisors

Property, Assets and Fleet Management

Public Relations and Media

Purchasing and Procurement

Quality Management

Science and Technical Research and Development

Security and Law Enforcement

Service Delivery

Sport and Recreation

Travel, Accommodation, Tourism

Wellbeing, Community / Social Services Job title Administration / Office Arts and Culture Board Member Business / Corporate Services Client / Customer Services Communications Construction, Works, Engineering Education, Curriculum and Teaching Environment, Conservation and NRM Facility / Grounds Management and Maintenance Finance Management Health - Medical and Nursing Management HR, Training and Organisational Development Information and Communications Technology Information Services, Statistics, Records, Archives Infrastructure Management - Transport, Utilities Legal Officers and Practitioners Librarians and Library Management Management Marketing OH&S, Risk Management Operations Management Planning, Policy, Strategy Printing, Design, Publishing, Web Projects, Programs and Advisors Property, Assets and Fleet Management Public Relations and Media Purchasing and Procurement Quality Management Science and Technical Research and Development Security and Law Enforcement Service Delivery Sport and Recreation Travel, Accommodation, Tourism Wellbeing, Community / Social Services Sign up Visit our privacy Policy for more information about our services, how New Statesman Media Group may use, process and share your personal data, including information on your rights in respect of your personal data and how you can unsubscribe from future marketing communications. THANK YOU Close

If Hasan were at the NS today, he says, he “would be a one topic person”, focused ­entirely on “race, immigration and [the policies of] Suella Braverman. I would be asking what Labour is doing about this – are they meeting fascism halfway?”

Hasan now hosts a politics show on MSNBC, based in Washington DC. He has been wrong before – he thought Ed Miliband would win in 2015 – but is uneasily hopeful about the 2024 presidential election. “I don’t see the independent voter who says, ‘I didn’t vote for Trump in 2020, but I definitely [am] now he’s got indictments under his belt.’”

[See also: “It was an absolute riot”: Nine New Statesman political editors reunite]

Become a subscriber and support our truth-telling journalism from as little as £49 a year! Or get a free tote bag if you subscribe to our bundle plan. Visit newstatesman.com/110subscribe to explore our anniversary offers