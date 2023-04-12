Support 110 years of independent journalism.

  1. Politics
  2. UK Politics
12 April 2023

Mehdi Hasan on 110 years of the New Statesman: “David Cameron didn’t like me”

The MSNBC host recalls his time as the magazine’s senior editor (politics), 2009-2012.

By Harry Lambert

Photographed for the New Statesman outside the MSNBC offices in Washington DC by Jared Soares

Mehdi Hasan was a 29-year-old ­television producer when he joined the New Statesman in 2009. “I was at Channel 4, with a great salary and benefits, and I had to explain to my wife and parents that I was going to take a pay cut to go and work for a small magazine that my wife had never heard of.”

Hasan, who was educated at Merchant Taylors’ School in north-west London and Christ Church, Oxford, had not written a ­column before. Yet under editor Jason Cowley, he became a prolific blogger, columnist and feature writer, a leading member of a group of new hires who “came with a lot of ambition and energy to try and turn the NS around. To make it more relevant, more newsy, more of a home for conversation. We had no online presence at that point.”

The defining moment of his tenure, Hasan reflects, was the formation of the Conservative-Liberal Democrat coalition in 2010: “Nick Clegg and David Cameron didn’t like me.” He was a scourge of both men, arguing that Clegg had betrayed the left, and that Cameron was vastly overrated. He remembers with delight interviewing Sayeeda ­Warsi, the former Conservative Party chair, and hearing that Cameron was furious Hasan had been ­granted the interview.

In his writing, Hasan made the case against austerity, the prevailing economic orthodoxy of the era. “Now we all look back and say austerity was bad, but back then the NS was one of the only outlets saying that.”

Hasan left his staff role in 2012, but retained a column for years afterwards. “It’s like the Firm, you never get out,” he says. But it wasn’t the writing he enjoyed the most. “It was sitting in a meeting after the magazine had gone out, saying: what are we going to do next week? How are we going to cause trouble?”

Select and enter your email address Quick and essential guide to domestic and global politics from the New Statesman's politics team. The New Statesman’s global affairs newsletter, every Monday and Friday. Your new guide to the best writing on ideas, politics, books and culture each weekend - from the New Statesman. A weekly newsletter helping you fit together the pieces of the global economic slowdown. A newsletter showcasing the finest writing from the ideas section, covering political ideas, philosophy, criticism and intellectual history - sent every Wednesday. The New Statesman’s weekly environment email on the politics, business and culture of the climate and nature crises - in your inbox every Thursday. Sign up to receive information regarding NS events, subscription offers & product updates.
  • Administration / Office
  • Arts and Culture
  • Board Member
  • Business / Corporate Services
  • Client / Customer Services
  • Communications
  • Construction, Works, Engineering
  • Education, Curriculum and Teaching
  • Environment, Conservation and NRM
  • Facility / Grounds Management and Maintenance
  • Finance Management
  • Health - Medical and Nursing Management
  • HR, Training and Organisational Development
  • Information and Communications Technology
  • Information Services, Statistics, Records, Archives
  • Infrastructure Management - Transport, Utilities
  • Legal Officers and Practitioners
  • Librarians and Library Management
  • Management
  • Marketing
  • OH&S, Risk Management
  • Operations Management
  • Planning, Policy, Strategy
  • Printing, Design, Publishing, Web
  • Projects, Programs and Advisors
  • Property, Assets and Fleet Management
  • Public Relations and Media
  • Purchasing and Procurement
  • Quality Management
  • Science and Technical Research and Development
  • Security and Law Enforcement
  • Service Delivery
  • Sport and Recreation
  • Travel, Accommodation, Tourism
  • Wellbeing, Community / Social Services
Visit our privacy Policy for more information about our services, how New Statesman Media Group may use, process and share your personal data, including information on your rights in respect of your personal data and how you can unsubscribe from future marketing communications.
THANK YOU

If Hasan were at the NS today, he says, he “would be a one topic person”, focused ­entirely on “race, immigration and [the policies of] Suella Braverman. I would be asking what Labour is doing about this – are they meeting fascism halfway?”

Content from our partners
How smart meters can boost Britain's energy resilience
How smart meters can boost Britain’s energy resilience
Spotlight
What next for businesses after the Budget?
What next for businesses after the Budget?
Spotlight
Musidora Jorgensen: Sustainability is good for business
Musidora Jorgensen: Sustainability is good for business
Spotlight

Hasan now hosts a politics show on MSNBC, based in Washington DC. He has been wrong before – he thought Ed Miliband would win in 2015 – but is uneasily hopeful about the 2024 presidential election. “I don’t see the independent voter who says, ‘I didn’t vote for Trump in 2020, but I definitely [am] now he’s got indictments under his belt.’”

[See also: “It was an absolute riot”: Nine New Statesman political editors reunite]

Become a subscriber and support our truth-telling journalism from as little as £49 a year! Or get a free tote bag if you subscribe to our bundle plan. Visit newstatesman.com/110subscribe to explore our anniversary offers

Topics in this article : ,

This article appears in the 12 Apr 2023 issue of the New Statesman, The Anniversary Issue