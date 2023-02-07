Support 100 years of independent journalism.

  1. Politics
  2. UK Politics
7 February 2023

John Major suggests the Good Friday Agreement should be changed

The former PM argued it could be amended to prevent one party from collapsing the executive.

By Freddie Hayward

Photo by Dan Kitwood/Getty Images

In front of the Northern Ireland Affairs Select Committee today (7 February), John Major labelled Brexit a “colossal mistake” – but it’s not surprising that someone who voted Remain views Brexit as an error. More significantly the former PM suggested that, 25 years after it was agreed, the Good Friday Agreement should be amended.

Rishi Sunak’s Brexit dilemma is that he needs to reach an agreement with the EU on the Northern Ireland protocol, as well as restoring the Northern Ireland executive, which hasn’t met in a year. The Good Friday Agreement hands a veto over the executive to the largest unionist and nationalist parties. Since February last year, the DUP– the largest unionist party – has boycotted the executive in protest over the protocol’s terms.

Major suggested that the agreement may need to be changed to prevent one party from collapsing the executive. He argued that problems in Northern Ireland such as economic deprivation cannot be addressed without an executive because the civil service can’t take the necessary decisions. Major also pointed out that the core unionist and nationalist parties aren’t as dominant as they once were.

“If one reviewed it, one might find a few things one would update,” Major said. “Because I’d like to say, 25 years on, a generation that grew up in peace will not have the same emotional baggage as those who had to live through a huge and horrible period of violence… we do need to look forward and see what we can do.”

Major isn’t the only person raising concerns over the agreement. Simon Hoare, the chair of the Northern Ireland Committee, said last week that the government should hand power to the next-largest unionist party to remove the DUP’s veto on the formation of the executive. 

Select and enter your email address Quick and essential guide to domestic and global politics from the New Statesman's politics team. A weekly newsletter helping you fit together the pieces of the global economic slowdown. The New Statesman’s global affairs newsletter, every Monday and Friday. The New Statesman’s weekly environment email on the politics, business and culture of the climate and nature crises - in your inbox every Thursday. Our weekly culture newsletter – from books and art to pop culture and memes – sent every Friday. A weekly round-up of some of the best articles featured in the most recent issue of the New Statesman, sent each Saturday. A newsletter showcasing the finest writing from the ideas section and the NS archive, covering political ideas, philosophy, criticism and intellectual history - sent every Wednesday. Sign up to receive information regarding NS events, subscription offers & product updates.
  • Administration / Office
  • Arts and Culture
  • Board Member
  • Business / Corporate Services
  • Client / Customer Services
  • Communications
  • Construction, Works, Engineering
  • Education, Curriculum and Teaching
  • Environment, Conservation and NRM
  • Facility / Grounds Management and Maintenance
  • Finance Management
  • Health - Medical and Nursing Management
  • HR, Training and Organisational Development
  • Information and Communications Technology
  • Information Services, Statistics, Records, Archives
  • Infrastructure Management - Transport, Utilities
  • Legal Officers and Practitioners
  • Librarians and Library Management
  • Management
  • Marketing
  • OH&S, Risk Management
  • Operations Management
  • Planning, Policy, Strategy
  • Printing, Design, Publishing, Web
  • Projects, Programs and Advisors
  • Property, Assets and Fleet Management
  • Public Relations and Media
  • Purchasing and Procurement
  • Quality Management
  • Science and Technical Research and Development
  • Security and Law Enforcement
  • Service Delivery
  • Sport and Recreation
  • Travel, Accommodation, Tourism
  • Wellbeing, Community / Social Services
Visit our privacy Policy for more information about our services, how New Statesman Media Group may use, process and share your personal data, including information on your rights in respect of your personal data and how you can unsubscribe from future marketing communications.
THANK YOU

This is not on the cards for the moment. Any change must be agreed by the UK and Irish governments, and the former has said it isn’t interested. But if the government is unable to get the DUP back into the executive then calls to revise the agreement – which has underpinned peace in Northern Ireland for the past 25 years – could grow.

Content from our partners
The truth about employability
The truth about employability
Ewan McCall
Why we need a Minister for Citizen Experience
Why we need a Minister for Citizen Experience
The Serco Institute
Powering careers that secure our net zero future
Powering careers that secure our net zero future
Spotlight

[See also: What is the Northern Ireland protocol?]

Topics in this article :