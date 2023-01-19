Support 100 years of independent journalism.

  1. Politics
  2. UK Politics
19 January 2023

Tory MP Lee Anderson has the seventh-highest staff turnover in parliament

The representative for Ashfield, who tweeted about his staffer earning “less than 30k”, is in the top ten for biggest office churn among MPs.

By Anoosh Chakelian

Photo by Jeff Gilbert / Alamy

Lee Anderson, the Conservative MP for Ashfield, has caused controversy by tweeting about one of his office employees. Alongside a photo of his staffer, Katy, he highlighted that she “earns less than 30k”, detailed her housing and commuting costs and student debt, concluding she “does not need to use a foodbank… Katy makes my point really well.”


The tweet is a glimpse into the rather austere reality of working as a parliamentary staffer in Westminster: salaries are generally quite low, and many are trying to survive the London rental market. Some Twitter users have suggested Katy ought to be paid more than £30,000.

The New Statesman can reveal that Lee Anderson has the seventh-highest staff turnover rate of all MPs.

MPs lose and gain staffers all the time for different reasons, as their roles are often changing. Yet controlling for MP job changes (going in and out of government or the shadow cabinet, for example) and office reductions, our analysis of public data on MPs’ staff from February 2017 to August 2022 reveals that Anderson is in the top ten of all 650 MPs. Anderson has been contacted for comment.

Select and enter your email address Quick and essential guide to domestic and global politics from the New Statesman's politics team. A weekly newsletter helping you fit together the pieces of the global economic slowdown. The New Statesman’s global affairs newsletter, every Monday and Friday. The New Statesman’s weekly environment email on the politics, business and culture of the climate and nature crises - in your inbox every Thursday. Our weekly culture newsletter – from books and art to pop culture and memes – sent every Friday. A weekly round-up of some of the best articles featured in the most recent issue of the New Statesman, sent each Saturday. A newsletter showcasing the finest writing from the ideas section and the NS archive, covering political ideas, philosophy, criticism and intellectual history - sent every Wednesday. Sign up to receive information regarding NS events, subscription offers & product updates.
  • Administration / Office
  • Arts and Culture
  • Board Member
  • Business / Corporate Services
  • Client / Customer Services
  • Communications
  • Construction, Works, Engineering
  • Education, Curriculum and Teaching
  • Environment, Conservation and NRM
  • Facility / Grounds Management and Maintenance
  • Finance Management
  • Health - Medical and Nursing Management
  • HR, Training and Organisational Development
  • Information and Communications Technology
  • Information Services, Statistics, Records, Archives
  • Infrastructure Management - Transport, Utilities
  • Legal Officers and Practitioners
  • Librarians and Library Management
  • Management
  • Marketing
  • OH&S, Risk Management
  • Operations Management
  • Planning, Policy, Strategy
  • Printing, Design, Publishing, Web
  • Projects, Programs and Advisors
  • Property, Assets and Fleet Management
  • Public Relations and Media
  • Purchasing and Procurement
  • Quality Management
  • Science and Technical Research and Development
  • Security and Law Enforcement
  • Service Delivery
  • Sport and Recreation
  • Travel, Accommodation, Tourism
  • Wellbeing, Community / Social Services
Visit our privacy Policy for more information about our services, how New Statesman Media Group may use, process and share your personal data, including information on your rights in respect of your personal data and how you can unsubscribe from future marketing communications.
THANK YOU

MPs with the highest rate of staff turnover from February 2017-August 2022 (accounting for job changes and office reductions):

1. Claudia Webbe
2. Katherine Fletcher
3. Louie French
4. Neil Hudson
5. Chi Onwurah
6. Chris Loder
7. Lee Anderson
8. Catherine McKinnell
9. Sarah Champion
10. Luke Pollard
11. Seema Malhotra

Content from our partners
Sherif Tawfik: The Middle East and Africa are ready to lead on the climate
Sherif Tawfik: The Middle East and Africa are ready to lead on the climate
Spotlight
How deception can become your friend
How deception can become your friend
Kash Valji
How Newham can lead the way on net zero 
How Newham can lead the way on net zero 
Adrian Joseph

12. Johnny Mercer
13. Layla Moran
14. Kate Hollern
15. Ben Bradshaw
16. Ranil Jayawardena
17. Jesse Norman
18. Michelle Gildernew
19. Sarah Olney
20. Selaine Saxby

A note on the data

This data, put together by Michael Goodier, formerly of the New Statesman data journalism team, has not been published before. It is from the register of interests of MPs’ secretaries and research assistants, from February 2017-August 2022. Jobs and office sizes may have changed since this window.

[See also: Rishi Sunak faces a new Tory revolt over levelling up favouritism]

Topics in this article : , ,