Labour’s constitutional radicalism is what a broken system needs

Photo by Ian Forsyth/Getty Images

So, in Leeds, a pleasant surprise: there was no watering down; no nervous-nellyism. Labour’s radical plans for devolution, the cleaning up of politics and the abolition of the House of Lords have already produced the predictable wails, sniffs and head-shaking.

A dank cloud of unease hangs over the Palace of Fun: conservatism in Britain stretches much more widely than the Conservative Party. I don’t suppose Gordon Brown and Keir Starmer expected a lot of applause for today’s announcements. But, from all progressives, they deserve it. Theirs is a package which would change Westminster for the better – and for ever – and which goes a long way to answering the chronic problem of an over-centralised Britain.

Once upon a time the House of Lords was a democratic disgrace because it admitted aristocratic bloodlines and ancient landed power into what was meant to be a voters’ state. In even vaguely modern times, it never enjoyed a golden age of oratory and wisdom: as Walter Bagehot, that keen-eyed Victorian political writer, put it, perhaps brutally: “The cure for admiring the House of Lords is to go and look at it.”

In more recent times, of course, the Lords has been a democratic disgrace because successive prime ministers chose to make it one, stuffing its dim crimson corridors with cronies, favoured apparatchiks and donors, so that it became dropsical in size and an emblem of their patronage powers. I don’t deny that there are plenty of wise, experienced and hard-working people there – thoughtful committees, pertinent questions. But the place itself is impossible for an intelligent person to defend. If in doubt, look.

Related

The only intelligent riposte to Brown’s proposal is that an elected senatorial chamber would challenge the primacy of the Commons, particularly if it was chosen in a more representative way and spoke for non-metropolitan Britain. So you would get “constitutional gridlock” and the country would be impossible to govern.

Subscribe to Morning Call View all newsletters The quick and essential guide to domestic and global politics from the New Statesman's politics team. Sign up here Select and enter your email address Morning Call Quick and essential guide to domestic and global politics from the New Statesman's politics team. The Crash A weekly newsletter helping you fit together the pieces of the global economic slowdown. World Review The New Statesman’s global affairs newsletter, every Monday and Friday. Green Times The New Statesman’s weekly environment email on the politics, business and culture of the climate and nature crises - in your inbox every Thursday. The Culture Edit Our weekly culture newsletter – from books and art to pop culture and memes – sent every Friday. Weekly Highlights A weekly round-up of some of the best articles featured in the most recent issue of the New Statesman, sent each Saturday. Ideas and Letters A newsletter showcasing the finest writing from the ideas section and the NS archive, covering political ideas, philosophy, criticism and intellectual history - sent every Wednesday. Events and Offers Sign up to receive information regarding NS events, subscription offers & product updates. Your email address Job title Job title

Administration / Office

Arts and Culture

Board Member

Business / Corporate Services

Client / Customer Services

Communications

Construction, Works, Engineering

Education, Curriculum and Teaching

Environment, Conservation and NRM

Facility / Grounds Management and Maintenance

Finance Management

Health - Medical and Nursing Management

HR, Training and Organisational Development

Information and Communications Technology

Information Services, Statistics, Records, Archives

Infrastructure Management - Transport, Utilities

Legal Officers and Practitioners

Librarians and Library Management

Management

Marketing

OH&S, Risk Management

Operations Management

Planning, Policy, Strategy

Printing, Design, Publishing, Web

Projects, Programs and Advisors

Property, Assets and Fleet Management

Public Relations and Media

Purchasing and Procurement

Quality Management

Science and Technical Research and Development

Security and Law Enforcement

Service Delivery

Sport and Recreation

Travel, Accommodation, Tourism

Wellbeing, Community / Social Services Job title Administration / Office Arts and Culture Board Member Business / Corporate Services Client / Customer Services Communications Construction, Works, Engineering Education, Curriculum and Teaching Environment, Conservation and NRM Facility / Grounds Management and Maintenance Finance Management Health - Medical and Nursing Management HR, Training and Organisational Development Information and Communications Technology Information Services, Statistics, Records, Archives Infrastructure Management - Transport, Utilities Legal Officers and Practitioners Librarians and Library Management Management Marketing OH&S, Risk Management Operations Management Planning, Policy, Strategy Printing, Design, Publishing, Web Projects, Programs and Advisors Property, Assets and Fleet Management Public Relations and Media Purchasing and Procurement Quality Management Science and Technical Research and Development Security and Law Enforcement Service Delivery Sport and Recreation Travel, Accommodation, Tourism Wellbeing, Community / Social Services Sign up Visit our privacy Policy for more information about our services, how New Statesman Media Group may use, process and share your personal data, including information on your rights in respect of your personal data and how you can unsubscribe from future marketing communications. THANK YOU Close

[See also: How radical will Keir Starmer be on constitutional reform?]

But this can be answered with a basic constitutional law setting down the chamber’s powers. (Leading us to a “written constitution”? Shock. Horror. Good thing too.) Alternatively, and I know this is an awful prospect, we could start to examine electing the Commons itself in a more representative way. Just saying.

Others argue that the country just doesn’t want more politicians and isn’t interested in electing any. Consider first that the new plan would cut the number of members of the second chamber from more than 800 to 200. Then ask yourself how it feels to be against elections in a modern democracy. And what the basic proposition says about how politicians have handled themselves thus far, in our immaculate democracy.

On Scotland, Labour’s plan seems to go as far as possible to acknowledge difference inside a single United Kingdom. The Scottish Parliament gets more powers, including to negotiate with overseas bodies in certain circumstances. It is up to the SNP to demonstrate why the advantages of staying inside the Union and the British single market are outweighed by the economics of independence.

Overall, the package will be hated in Westminster, not least because it bans most second jobs for politicians. I don’t deny that this, and greater devolution across England, won’t cause unexpected difficulties and entangle a new Labour government in complex Westminster arguments and haggling. And yes, it will take time. The final legislative package will be different to what was announced today – there will be second thoughts, tweaks, last-minute adjustments, and rightly so. That is the point of any parliament. Heaven preserve us, however, from another “constitutional convention” to delay everything.

And yes, this will be tough as well. The Lords will fight. But an elected Labour government with a decent majority can manage more than one fight at the same time.

Above all it’s time to take on “the old two systems”: a winner-takes-all parliamentary system, with an incredibly powerful centralised system of Downing Street patronage sitting atop it. This has been, as they say, tried and tested, and how. It hasn’t been good for this country – not in terms of decently-distributed economic prosperity, nor productivity, nor our reputation in the modern world. Too much of our political class has become timid and nostalgic, and some of it is borderline corrupt. The country has been watching, and noticed. It’s time.

[See also: Wealthy Russians are once more buying their way into the UK]