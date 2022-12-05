How radical will Keir Starmer be on constitutional reform?

Photo by Oli Scarff/AFP via Getty Images

Today Keir Starmer will pledge the “biggest ever transfer of power from Westminster to the British people” as he launches a major report recommending a radical overhaul of the constitution.

Gordon Brown‘s Commission on the UK’s Future endorses giving mayors and devolved governments new economic, taxation and legislative powers.

It includes replacing the “indefensible” House of Lords with an elected second chamber, and moving 50,000 civil servants out of London.

The review also says the next Labour government should cultivate “300 emerging clusters of the new economy” and eliminate “Westminster and Whitehall bias and giving everywhere a fair share of our future prosperity”.

Related

There is a focus on employment, with devolved powers to gain control over economic development and job centres to help people find work.

Subscribe to Morning Call View all newsletters The quick and essential guide to domestic and global politics from the New Statesman's politics team. Sign up here Select and enter your email address Morning Call Quick and essential guide to domestic and global politics from the New Statesman's politics team. The Crash A weekly newsletter helping you fit together the pieces of the global economic slowdown. World Review The New Statesman’s global affairs newsletter, every Monday and Friday. Green Times The New Statesman’s weekly environment email on the politics, business and culture of the climate and nature crises - in your inbox every Thursday. The Culture Edit Our weekly culture newsletter – from books and art to pop culture and memes – sent every Friday. Weekly Highlights A weekly round-up of some of the best articles featured in the most recent issue of the New Statesman, sent each Saturday. Ideas and Letters A newsletter showcasing the finest writing from the ideas section and the NS archive, covering political ideas, philosophy, criticism and intellectual history - sent every Wednesday. Events and Offers Sign up to receive information regarding NS events, subscription offers & product updates. Your email address Job title Job title

Administration / Office

Arts and Culture

Board Member

Business / Corporate Services

Client / Customer Services

Communications

Construction, Works, Engineering

Education, Curriculum and Teaching

Environment, Conservation and NRM

Facility / Grounds Management and Maintenance

Finance Management

Health - Medical and Nursing Management

HR, Training and Organisational Development

Information and Communications Technology

Information Services, Statistics, Records, Archives

Infrastructure Management - Transport, Utilities

Legal Officers and Practitioners

Librarians and Library Management

Management

Marketing

OH&S, Risk Management

Operations Management

Planning, Policy, Strategy

Printing, Design, Publishing, Web

Projects, Programs and Advisors

Property, Assets and Fleet Management

Public Relations and Media

Purchasing and Procurement

Quality Management

Science and Technical Research and Development

Security and Law Enforcement

Service Delivery

Sport and Recreation

Travel, Accommodation, Tourism

Wellbeing, Community / Social Services Job title Administration / Office Arts and Culture Board Member Business / Corporate Services Client / Customer Services Communications Construction, Works, Engineering Education, Curriculum and Teaching Environment, Conservation and NRM Facility / Grounds Management and Maintenance Finance Management Health - Medical and Nursing Management HR, Training and Organisational Development Information and Communications Technology Information Services, Statistics, Records, Archives Infrastructure Management - Transport, Utilities Legal Officers and Practitioners Librarians and Library Management Management Marketing OH&S, Risk Management Operations Management Planning, Policy, Strategy Printing, Design, Publishing, Web Projects, Programs and Advisors Property, Assets and Fleet Management Public Relations and Media Purchasing and Procurement Quality Management Science and Technical Research and Development Security and Law Enforcement Service Delivery Sport and Recreation Travel, Accommodation, Tourism Wellbeing, Community / Social Services Sign up Visit our privacy Policy for more information about our services, how New Statesman Media Group may use, process and share your personal data, including information on your rights in respect of your personal data and how you can unsubscribe from future marketing communications. THANK YOU Close

Brown also advocates for a regional investment bank and giving local authorities control of housing – including compulsory purchase orders on vacant sites – and transport.

There are plans to clean up politics with an “integrity commission” to counter the sleaze and falling standards in public life, banning MPs from holding almost all second jobs and curbing the influence of wealth and foreign money in Westminster.

There will also be proposals to boost the Scottish government and allow Holyrood to enter into international agreements and bodies such as Erasmus, Unesco and the Nordic Council.

The abolition of the Lords is probably the most controversial section, but it’s a policy Labour has already backed. Some peers are pushing back on the idea; John McFall, the Lord Speaker, is expected to give a speech on Wednesday calling for consensus-based reform.

Some within Labour have also cautioned against it on the grounds that Starmer could become bogged down in constitutional arguments.

All in all there are 40 recommendations, amounting to a Labour vision for “levelling up”. Starmer will sell them as a continuation of the reforms proposed by Tony Blair.

However, most are not yet Labour policy and will be the subject of a consultation, so it remains to be seen how radical Starmer is willing to be.

[See also: Gordon Brown: Why it’s time to take the shame out of the cost-of-living crisis]