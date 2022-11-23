Support 100 years of independent journalism.

  1. Politics
  2. UK Politics
23 November 2022

PMQs: The SNP’s defiant Ian Blackford takes centre stage

“The very idea that the United Kingdom is a voluntary union of nations is now dead and buried,” cried the SNP’s Westminster leader.

By Freddie Hayward

This was a very strange Prime Minister’s Questions. Keir Starmer and Rishi Sunak were so keen to deliver their prepared soundbites that the exchange at times descended into an incoherent muddle.

The Labour leader began his questioning with a long condemnation of Fifa’s decision to ban One Love armbands, meant to protest discrimination in Qatar, at the World Cup. This was followed by a screeching pivot to the economy for the actual question. “Britain faces the lowest growth of any OECD nation over the next two years. Why?” Starmer asked as MPs looked on bemused. What followed was an energised duel over the precise figures contained in a report by the Organisation for Economic Cooperation and Development, to the delight of both leaders’ backbenchers. We didn’t learn much new. Talk of non-doms from Starmer, union barons from Sunak. 

Stamer’s final question did highlight something interesting. “[The Prime Minister] won’t push through planning reform; instead he kills off the dream of home ownership,” Starmer said, in reference to the government’s decision to reverse planning reforms following a rebellion on its back benches. Labour is gunning to replace the Conservatives as the party of homeownership, Sunak can’t defend himself because of divergent views in his party. Those fractures are, as ever, holding Sunak back.

How is Sunak faring during these exchanges? In terms of style, the Prime Minister’s performance today resembled those during the Conservative leadership debates when he was bursting with facts and figures to prove Liz Truss wrong. His enthusiasm had the same effect today. He responded to Starmer’s points with such gusto that the Speaker had to tell him to stop, and he never dropped the smirk. 

The Prime Minister’s tactics were no more effective. Sunak has given up his ploy of bringing up Starmer’s time in Jeremy Corbyn’s shadow cabinet to cast him as extreme. Instead, he sought to blame New Labour for failing to ban non-domiciled status, which gets people favourable tax arrangements, despite the Conservatives being in government for 12 years.

Select and enter your email address Quick and essential guide to domestic and global politics from the New Statesman's politics team. A weekly newsletter helping you fit together the pieces of the global economic slowdown. The New Statesman’s global affairs newsletter, every Monday and Friday. The New Statesman’s weekly environment email on the politics, business and culture of the climate and nature crises - in your inbox every Thursday. Our weekly culture newsletter – from books and art to pop culture and memes – sent every Friday. A weekly round-up of some of the best articles featured in the most recent issue of the New Statesman, sent each Saturday. A newsletter showcasing the finest writing from the ideas section and the NS archive, covering political ideas, philosophy, criticism and intellectual history - sent every Wednesday. Sign up to receive information regarding NS events, subscription offers & product updates.
  • Administration / Office
  • Arts and Culture
  • Board Member
  • Business / Corporate Services
  • Client / Customer Services
  • Communications
  • Construction, Works, Engineering
  • Education, Curriculum and Teaching
  • Environment, Conservation and NRM
  • Facility / Grounds Management and Maintenance
  • Finance Management
  • Health - Medical and Nursing Management
  • HR, Training and Organisational Development
  • Information and Communications Technology
  • Information Services, Statistics, Records, Archives
  • Infrastructure Management - Transport, Utilities
  • Legal Officers and Practitioners
  • Librarians and Library Management
  • Management
  • Marketing
  • OH&S, Risk Management
  • Operations Management
  • Planning, Policy, Strategy
  • Printing, Design, Publishing, Web
  • Projects, Programs and Advisors
  • Property, Assets and Fleet Management
  • Public Relations and Media
  • Purchasing and Procurement
  • Quality Management
  • Science and Technical Research and Development
  • Security and Law Enforcement
  • Service Delivery
  • Sport and Recreation
  • Travel, Accommodation, Tourism
  • Wellbeing, Community / Social Services
Visit our privacy Policy for more information about our services, how New Statesman Media Group may use, process and share your personal data, including information on your rights in respect of your personal data and how you can unsubscribe from future marketing communications.
THANK YOU

Still, Sunak was not the main story today. Step forward Ian Blackford, leader of the SNP at Westminster. Blackford needed to address this morning’s ruling from the Supreme Court that the Scottish Parliament could not legislate for an independence referendum without Westminster’s approval. He was as defiant as ever. “The very idea that the United Kingdom is a voluntary union of nations is now dead and buried,” Blackford boomed from deep within his ample frame.

Content from our partners
You wouldn’t give your house keys to anyone, so why do that with your computers?
You wouldn’t give your house keys to anyone, so why do that with your computers?
Michael Jenkins
“People want to buy and source locally now”
“People want to buy and source locally now”
Spotlight
Why we signed up to the ICS Clean Air Framework
Why we signed up to the ICS Clean Air Framework
James Dixon

But what will the SNP’s strategy be now? “Last year the people of Scotland voted for a Scottish Parliament with a majority and the mandate to deliver an independence referendum,” Blackford said. Relying on the argument that their election to the Scottish Parliament provides them with a mandate only underlines that the SNP is now beholden to the UK government on whether a referendum takes place. For all Blackford’s strident rhetoric, today’s judgement was a blow to the SNP’s campaign.

[See also: Supreme Court defeat should be a signal for Nicola Sturgeon to move on, but she won’t]

Topics in this article: , , ,