Support 100 years of independent journalism.

  1. Politics
  2. Scotland
Today 10:22 am

Supreme Court rules Nicola Sturgeon cannot hold independence referendum

The judges concluded that Holyrood needs Westminster approval to legislate for a second Scottish independence vote.

By Zoë Grünewald

The Supreme Court has ruled that the Scottish government cannot hold an independence referendum without Westminster's consent.

The Supreme Court has ruled that the Scottish Parliament cannot legally hold another independence referendum without the consent of Westminster.

The first Scottish independence referendum was held in September 2014, with 55 per cent voting against leaving the UK and 45 per cent in favour, and since then prime ministers have refused permission for a second. To hold a referendum the Scottish Parliament must get a Section 30 order from the UK government under the Scotland Act 1998, because matters of the Union and the UK Parliament are reserved to Westminster. In 2017 Nicola Sturgeon, the Scottish First Minister, was given approval by the Scottish Parliament to seek such an order but has not been granted one and had said that she would try to determine whether a referendum could be held unilaterally.

Dorothy Bain, the Lord Advocate, Scotland’s chief law officer, referred the question of whether Holyrood could legislate for the vote without prime ministerial approval to the Supreme Court. Her argument was that the proposed referendum bill would not automatically lead to independence, so would not in itself affect the Union.

Lord Reed, president of the Supreme Court, said that the judges’ unanimous ruling was that a referendum bill would have “important political consequences relating to the Union and the United Kingdom Parliament”. As such, the court concluded that the proposed bill does relate to reserved matters and that Holyrood does not have the power to legislate for a second independence referendum.

Sturgeon had said that should the court rule in her favour a second referendum would be held on 19 October, 2023. She has also said that if the court were to say no then the SNP would make independence the only issue in its next general election campaign – a vote for the SNP would be interpreted as an explicit vote for secession.

Select and enter your email address Quick and essential guide to domestic and global politics from the New Statesman's politics team. A weekly newsletter helping you fit together the pieces of the global economic slowdown. The New Statesman’s global affairs newsletter, every Monday and Friday. The New Statesman’s weekly environment email on the politics, business and culture of the climate and nature crises - in your inbox every Thursday. Our weekly culture newsletter – from books and art to pop culture and memes – sent every Friday. A weekly round-up of some of the best articles featured in the most recent issue of the New Statesman, sent each Saturday. A newsletter showcasing the finest writing from the ideas section and the NS archive, covering political ideas, philosophy, criticism and intellectual history - sent every Wednesday. Sign up to receive information regarding NS events, subscription offers & product updates.
  • Administration / Office
  • Arts and Culture
  • Board Member
  • Business / Corporate Services
  • Client / Customer Services
  • Communications
  • Construction, Works, Engineering
  • Education, Curriculum and Teaching
  • Environment, Conservation and NRM
  • Facility / Grounds Management and Maintenance
  • Finance Management
  • Health - Medical and Nursing Management
  • HR, Training and Organisational Development
  • Information and Communications Technology
  • Information Services, Statistics, Records, Archives
  • Infrastructure Management - Transport, Utilities
  • Legal Officers and Practitioners
  • Librarians and Library Management
  • Management
  • Marketing
  • OH&S, Risk Management
  • Operations Management
  • Planning, Policy, Strategy
  • Printing, Design, Publishing, Web
  • Projects, Programs and Advisors
  • Property, Assets and Fleet Management
  • Public Relations and Media
  • Purchasing and Procurement
  • Quality Management
  • Science and Technical Research and Development
  • Security and Law Enforcement
  • Service Delivery
  • Sport and Recreation
  • Travel, Accommodation, Tourism
  • Wellbeing, Community / Social Services
Visit our privacy Policy for more information about our services, how New Statesman Media Group may use, process and share your personal data, including information on your rights in respect of your personal data and how you can unsubscribe from future marketing communications.
THANK YOU

[See also: The problem with late-period Nicola Sturgeon]

Content from our partners
You wouldn’t give your house keys to anyone, so why do that with your computers?
You wouldn’t give your house keys to anyone, so why do that with your computers?
Michael Jenkins
“People want to buy and source locally now”
“People want to buy and source locally now”
Spotlight
Why we signed up to the ICS Clean Air Framework
Why we signed up to the ICS Clean Air Framework
James Dixon

Topics in this article: , ,