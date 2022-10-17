Jeremy Hunt hastens Liz Truss’s downfall

Photo by Chris J Ratcliffe/Getty Images

The government’s mini-Budget has essentially been scrapped today by the new chancellor, Jeremy Hunt. It is an attempt to calm the markets and restore government credibility. All tax measures that haven’t already received parliamentary approval – everything other than the stamp duty cut and National Insurance cut – will no longer go ahead. In addition, the energy price guarantee – which capped energy prices for all domestic users – will end in April, when a more targeted scheme will be introduced, as opposed to lasting for two years.

This is the end of Liz Truss’s political project. Financial reality has forced her to jettison each of the promises she made in the leadership campaign over the summer. Whatever mandate she got from that internal Tory party election has evaporated with today’s announcement. The humiliation of appointing a chancellor to gut your own budget makes the Prime Minister’s position unsustainable.

And the political pain is not over: today Hunt laid out his plan on taxes, but the spending cuts are to come. In his statement, the Chancellor said: “There will be more difficult decisions I’m afraid on both tax and spending.” These spending cuts and tax rises will hit people in the middle of a cost-of-living crisis. The question over the summer was how the new prime minister would help people through the winter. A self-imposed financial crisis, precipitating tax rises and public spending cuts, was not meant to be on the cards.

To make matters worse for the Prime Minister, the U-turn on the energy price guarantee removes a key electoral asset for the government. Mere days ago, the PM was goading the opposition for proposing a support package that only lasted until April. Now, her government has done the same.

Related

The timeline for the Prime Minister being ejected from office has now been sped up. Her position is increasingly precarious. The rationale for her premiership and the mandate on which she was elected have been extinguished. And there will be more calls for her to go today.

Subscribe to Morning Call View all newsletters The quick and essential guide to domestic and global politics from the New Statesman's politics team. Sign up here Select and enter your email address Morning Call Quick and essential guide to domestic and global politics from the New Statesman's politics team. The Crash A weekly newsletter helping you fit together the pieces of the global economic slowdown. World Review The New Statesman’s global affairs newsletter, every Monday and Friday. The New Statesman Daily The best of the New Statesman, delivered to your inbox every weekday morning. Green Times The New Statesman’s weekly environment email on the politics, business and culture of the climate and nature crises - in your inbox every Thursday. The Culture Edit Our weekly culture newsletter – from books and art to pop culture and memes – sent every Friday. Weekly Highlights A weekly round-up of some of the best articles featured in the most recent issue of the New Statesman, sent each Saturday. Ideas and Letters A newsletter showcasing the finest writing from the ideas section and the NS archive, covering political ideas, philosophy, criticism and intellectual history - sent every Wednesday. Events and Offers Sign up to receive information regarding NS events, subscription offers & product updates. Your email address Job title Job title

Administration / Office

Arts and Culture

Board Member

Business / Corporate Services

Client / Customer Services

Communications

Construction, Works, Engineering

Education, Curriculum and Teaching

Environment, Conservation and NRM

Facility / Grounds Management and Maintenance

Finance Management

Health - Medical and Nursing Management

HR, Training and Organisational Development

Information and Communications Technology

Information Services, Statistics, Records, Archives

Infrastructure Management - Transport, Utilities

Legal Officers and Practitioners

Librarians and Library Management

Management

Marketing

OH&S, Risk Management

Operations Management

Planning, Policy, Strategy

Printing, Design, Publishing, Web

Projects, Programs and Advisors

Property, Assets and Fleet Management

Public Relations and Media

Purchasing and Procurement

Quality Management

Science and Technical Research and Development

Security and Law Enforcement

Service Delivery

Sport and Recreation

Travel, Accommodation, Tourism

Wellbeing, Community / Social Services Job title Administration / Office Arts and Culture Board Member Business / Corporate Services Client / Customer Services Communications Construction, Works, Engineering Education, Curriculum and Teaching Environment, Conservation and NRM Facility / Grounds Management and Maintenance Finance Management Health - Medical and Nursing Management HR, Training and Organisational Development Information and Communications Technology Information Services, Statistics, Records, Archives Infrastructure Management - Transport, Utilities Legal Officers and Practitioners Librarians and Library Management Management Marketing OH&S, Risk Management Operations Management Planning, Policy, Strategy Printing, Design, Publishing, Web Projects, Programs and Advisors Property, Assets and Fleet Management Public Relations and Media Purchasing and Procurement Quality Management Science and Technical Research and Development Security and Law Enforcement Service Delivery Sport and Recreation Travel, Accommodation, Tourism Wellbeing, Community / Social Services Sign up I consent to New Statesman Media Group collecting my details provided via this form in accordance with the Privacy Policy THANK YOU Close

[See also: Where is Liz Truss?]