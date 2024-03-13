How to fix a broken Whitehall

Photo by Leon Neal/Getty Images.

Working in government is a huge privilege. From domestic crises to international conflicts, as Tony Blair’s political secretary, and later as director of government relations, I experienced how decisions are made at the centre of power – and how policies and priorities are delivered.

Times have changed since New Labour, as have the challenges faced by government. Brexit and the pandemic strained the state and fundamentally changed what government does. And increasingly, the most pertinent political themes of our times – flatlining productivity, “levelling up”, intergenerational inequality – defy the departmental silos by which Whitehall has long organised itself.

But, as every prime minister knows, without the clarity and drive provided by the centre – No 10, the Treasury and the Cabinet Office – there is a risk that governments drift, focus wanes and process rather than delivery becomes paramount. And the truth is that the outdated structure and organisation of the centre of government has been letting down prime ministers for a long time.

This is why, for the past year, I’ve been one of 16 commissioners working with the Institute for Government’s Commission on the Centre of Government. We set out to understand how and why the centre of government is failing, and what to do about it.

The commission’s report, published earlier this week, lays out the problems with the centre. To name a few – it is not strategic, with governments consistently failing to clearly define their priorities; it is too controlling and resistant to outside input and expertise; and both No 10 and the Cabinet Office are confused and under-powered. Much of this rings true from my time in government.

Subscribe to the Saturday Read View all newsletters Your new guide to the best writing on ideas, politics, books and culture each weekend – from the New Statesman. Sign up here Select and enter your email address The Saturday Read Your weekly guide to the best writing on ideas, politics, books and culture every Saturday. The best way to sign up for The Saturday Read is via saturdayread.substack.com Morning Call The New Statesman's quick and essential guide to the news and politics of the day. The best way to sign up for Morning Call is via morningcall.substack.com The Salvo Our Thursday ideas newsletter, delving into philosophy, criticism, and intellectual history. The best way to sign up for The Salvo is via thesalvo.substack.com Events and Offers Stay up to date with NS events, subscription offers & updates. The Green Transition Weekly analysis of the shift to a new economy from the New Statesman's Spotlight on Policy team. The best way to sign up for The Green Transition is via spotlightonpolicy.substack.com Your email address Job title Job title

Administration / Office

Arts and Culture

Board Member

Business / Corporate Services

Client / Customer Services

Communications

Construction, Works, Engineering

Education, Curriculum and Teaching

Environment, Conservation and NRM

Facility / Grounds Management and Maintenance

Finance Management

Health - Medical and Nursing Management

HR, Training and Organisational Development

Information and Communications Technology

Information Services, Statistics, Records, Archives

Infrastructure Management - Transport, Utilities

Legal Officers and Practitioners

Librarians and Library Management

Management

Marketing

OH&S, Risk Management

Operations Management

Planning, Policy, Strategy

Printing, Design, Publishing, Web

Projects, Programs and Advisors

Property, Assets and Fleet Management

Public Relations and Media

Purchasing and Procurement

Quality Management

Science and Technical Research and Development

Security and Law Enforcement

Service Delivery

Sport and Recreation

Travel, Accommodation, Tourism

Wellbeing, Community / Social Services Job title Administration / Office Arts and Culture Board Member Business / Corporate Services Client / Customer Services Communications Construction, Works, Engineering Education, Curriculum and Teaching Environment, Conservation and NRM Facility / Grounds Management and Maintenance Finance Management Health - Medical and Nursing Management HR, Training and Organisational Development Information and Communications Technology Information Services, Statistics, Records, Archives Infrastructure Management - Transport, Utilities Legal Officers and Practitioners Librarians and Library Management Management Marketing OH&S, Risk Management Operations Management Planning, Policy, Strategy Printing, Design, Publishing, Web Projects, Programs and Advisors Property, Assets and Fleet Management Public Relations and Media Purchasing and Procurement Quality Management Science and Technical Research and Development Security and Law Enforcement Service Delivery Sport and Recreation Travel, Accommodation, Tourism Wellbeing, Community / Social Services Sign up Visit our privacy Policy for more information about our services, how New Statesman Media Group may use, process and share your personal data, including information on your rights in respect of your personal data and how you can unsubscribe from future marketing communications. THANK YOU Close

Even in the early 2000s it was clear that the Cabinet Office, for example, was unfocused, joined to yet separate from No 10, and its remit unclear – and yet it has continued to grow inexorably, and today has an even more jumbled assortment of functions. Frankly, I was staggered to hear of its size and amorphous role.

With the challenges facing the UK only becoming more serious, it is clear that the status quo is not good enough. The problems of climate change, economic inactivity, educational inequality and improving devolution will not wait for the structures of Whitehall to catch up. The report makes several important recommendations for change.

First, it is time to dispose of the outdated split between No 10 and the Cabinet Office, which only causes confusion over roles, responsibilities and reporting lines. We need to merge the former with the parts of the latter that work for the prime minister, creating a new, modern Department of the Prime Minister and Cabinet (DPMC). This should exist alongside a separate Department for the Civil Service, taking on the roles the Cabinet Office currently plays in civil service reform.

A Department of the Prime Minister and Cabinet would bring together all of the prime minister’s core support functions, ending the current convenient fiction that the Cabinet Office is a separate department. It should be small but strong – properly responsive to the prime minister’s needs, but delegating all else that can be done in departments.

Second, the chronic inability of Whitehall departments to collaborate effectively – which will only become more important as complex challenges multiply – must be tackled. The commission has proposed a radical overhaul of how governments define and deliver their top priorities, many of which cut across several government departments. A new government should, early in a new parliamentary term, produce a Priorities for Government document – setting out clearly what the government is seeking to do, how, and which ministers are responsible for delivery.

This refreshed approach should be combined with a reformed Spending Review process. Departments should be required to submit jointly developed spending bids, aligned to the Priorities for Government, to the Treasury and DPMC. This could finally solve the problem of departments’ inability to work together on complex challenges. And delivery of the priorities – and ensuring that spending allocations are aligned to them – should be driven by a small, powerful executive committee of the cabinet, convened by the prime minister. Reflecting the long-standing reality that the full cabinet is ineffective as a decision-making assembly, such a committee should become the forum for the key strategic decisions that the government needs to take.

Finally – and most importantly for me – we must recognise that structural changes to the centre will solve little if we do not have the right skills and expertise in the right places. Interchange between the civil service and outside world, to bring new skills and perspectives into government, is vital. My former No 10 colleague, Jonathan Powell, told the commission that the civil service has a “monastic culture” in which people “join at 21 and leave at 65”. This must change – especially through increased interchange between the centre and the private sector and academia – to ensure prime ministers have sufficient access to people with crucial skills in data and technology.

We should also recognise that people do not need to be employed by government to contribute their expertise – the centre of government needs to become less guarded and resistant to external input. That is why the commission has also recommended that cabinet committees should be able to draw on the expertise of newly established, permanent advisory groups when making strategic decisions. Maybe this needs to go further.

These reforms – a strong new Department of the Prime Minister and Cabinet, a new approach to priority-setting and cross-government collaboration, and an influx of new skills – will not be easy. But they are essential if government is to better deliver for the public. Complaining about what doesn’t work and responding with piecemeal changes won’t fix the problem. Whoever is prime minister after this year’s election should implement our commission’s recommendations without delay.

[See also: How will Starmer run No 10?]