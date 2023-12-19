Scotland looks closed for business

Scottish First Minister Humza Yousaf and Finance Secretary Shona Robison. Photograph by Jeff J Mitchell/Getty Images.

The Scottish budget began, as it always does under the SNP, with a prolonged whinge. There is not enough money, said Finance Secretary Shona Robison. This is all the Tories’ (read: the Union’s) fault. In the absence of complete control of the Scottish economy, she could only mitigate the damage inflicted by Westminster. Poor Shona, with her titchy £60m swag bag.

Given the SNP’s preference for penal tax rates, it’s hard not to be grateful that her powers are limited. Even within her curtailed remit, Robison was able to introduce yet another new tax rate of 45 per cent on earnings between £75,000 and £125,140. The Scottish tax system now has six separate rates, introducing a heroic level of complexity. Further, the top rate of tax will increase from 47 per cent to 48 per cent (meaning a marginal tax rate of 69.5 per cent on earnings from £100,000 to £125,000 owing to the withdrawal of the personal allowance). Oh, and the higher rate threshold will be frozen, ensuring fiscal drag will net the government a further £307m.

In all, Robison boasted that she has managed to plug the much-advertised £1.5bn gap in her £60bn spending plans. There will be more money for the NHS – and, at last, a national conversation on health reform – and although Humza Yousaf’s controversial council tax freeze will be implemented, local authorities will receive an above-inflation spending increase of 5 per cent.

Robison had warned in advance about “tough choices” having to be made. But there wasn’t much mention of tough choices as she tinkered here and tinkered there. Nigel Lawson (or even Gordon Brown) this was not.

Related

As the Scottish Fiscal Commission said in response to the Budget, “economic growth will remain fragile in the near term with living standards set to fall between 2021-22 and 2023-24 by the largest recorded amount and not returning to their 2021-22 level until 2026-27.”

Subscribe to the Saturday Read View all newsletters Your new guide to the best writing on ideas, politics, books and culture each weekend – from the New Statesman. Sign up here Select and enter your email address Your email address Job title Job title

Administration / Office

Arts and Culture

Board Member

Business / Corporate Services

Client / Customer Services

Communications

Construction, Works, Engineering

Education, Curriculum and Teaching

Environment, Conservation and NRM

Facility / Grounds Management and Maintenance

Finance Management

Health - Medical and Nursing Management

HR, Training and Organisational Development

Information and Communications Technology

Information Services, Statistics, Records, Archives

Infrastructure Management - Transport, Utilities

Legal Officers and Practitioners

Librarians and Library Management

Management

Marketing

OH&S, Risk Management

Operations Management

Planning, Policy, Strategy

Printing, Design, Publishing, Web

Projects, Programs and Advisors

Property, Assets and Fleet Management

Public Relations and Media

Purchasing and Procurement

Quality Management

Science and Technical Research and Development

Security and Law Enforcement

Service Delivery

Sport and Recreation

Travel, Accommodation, Tourism

Wellbeing, Community / Social Services Job title Administration / Office Arts and Culture Board Member Business / Corporate Services Client / Customer Services Communications Construction, Works, Engineering Education, Curriculum and Teaching Environment, Conservation and NRM Facility / Grounds Management and Maintenance Finance Management Health - Medical and Nursing Management HR, Training and Organisational Development Information and Communications Technology Information Services, Statistics, Records, Archives Infrastructure Management - Transport, Utilities Legal Officers and Practitioners Librarians and Library Management Management Marketing OH&S, Risk Management Operations Management Planning, Policy, Strategy Printing, Design, Publishing, Web Projects, Programs and Advisors Property, Assets and Fleet Management Public Relations and Media Purchasing and Procurement Quality Management Science and Technical Research and Development Security and Law Enforcement Service Delivery Sport and Recreation Travel, Accommodation, Tourism Wellbeing, Community / Social Services Sign up Visit our privacy Policy for more information about our services, how New Statesman Media Group may use, process and share your personal data, including information on your rights in respect of your personal data and how you can unsubscribe from future marketing communications. THANK YOU Close

Further, Scottish government changes to income tax policy since 2017 mean someone in Scotland earning £100,000 will now pay £3,346 more in income tax than they would in the rest of the UK, while someone on £50,000 will pay £1,542 more.

Poor economic growth (and a lack of government interest in building growth), coupled with a high-tax regime, is sending a message to the world about Scotland’s direction of travel. Every Scot earning above £28,000 a year now pays a significant amount more in tax than their equivalent south of the border. Whether it is the message Scotland should be sending to the world, as it seeks investment and immigrants, is a matter for debate.

The SNP has made its choice, which is to spend, spend, spend and tax, tax, tax. It has ducked the reform challenge in every major policy area and, in the absence of economic growth, has chosen to fund its largesse by raising taxes ever higher.

And amid all this, despite the many powers available to the devolved government, it chooses to blame Westminster for every problem it encounters, whether that problem is a result of its profligacy or its own catastrophic errors.

Devolution turns 25 next year, and has yet to grow up. Under the SNP, it’s clear it simply will not be allowed to do so.