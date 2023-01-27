A Scottish transgender rapist has exposed Nicola Sturgeon’s dangerous complacency

Photo by Andy Buchanan / AFP via Getty Images

What gender is Isla Bryson, formerly Adam Graham? According to the BBC and other media outlets, she is a she. According to the Scottish Conservative leader Douglas Ross, he is a he. Is a double rapist, who only began the gender reassignment process after being charged with the crimes, entitled to pronoun politeness?

For many, it is a confusing world we have entered as society seeks to better accommodate and support those with genuine gender dysphoria, but it has been made all the more confusing by the Scottish government’s approach to the issue. Nicola Sturgeon’s dismissal of the concerns of feminist campaigners – they were “not valid”, she said – has real-world consequences beyond the immediate impact of her Gender Recognition Reform Bill. I know of parents who are unimpressed, to put it lightly, that their 13-year-old children were recently asked, one by one by their teacher as they entered the classroom, which pronoun they wished to be addressed by that day.

Bryson has come along at entirely the wrong time for Sturgeon. It is practically the perfect case study in how male predators might use the new gender recognition laws to more easily self-identify as female, thereby seeking access to what should be spaces reserved for vulnerable women. I doubt the bone china was safe when news of Bryson’s rape conviction on 24 January, followed by incarceration in Cornton Vale women’s prison, reached the First Minister’s Bute House residence.

The prisoner’s estranged wife, Shonna Graham, has said that at no point during their marriage “did he say anything to me about feeling he was in the wrong body or anything”, although Bryson insists this has been the case since the age of four. Graham, who told the Daily Mail her husband was abusive during their marriage, is unconvinced. “He’s just bulls****ing the authorities,” she said.

Related

In a sense, this case does Scotland a favour. The Gender Recognition Reform Bill, if it is allowed to come into effect, having been blocked by the Westminster government for fear it would affect UK-wide equality laws, would make it more straightforward for individuals to legally transition. They would only need to live in the gender they are transitioning to for six months rather than the present two years, and would no longer require a doctor’s diagnosis of gender dysphoria. The removal of the medical safeguard in favour of self-identification abandons any serious element of official external judgement as to whether the applicant is sincere.

Subscribe to Morning Call View all newsletters The quick and essential guide to domestic and global politics from the New Statesman's politics team. Sign up here Select and enter your email address Morning Call Quick and essential guide to domestic and global politics from the New Statesman's politics team. The Crash A weekly newsletter helping you fit together the pieces of the global economic slowdown. World Review The New Statesman’s global affairs newsletter, every Monday and Friday. Green Times The New Statesman’s weekly environment email on the politics, business and culture of the climate and nature crises - in your inbox every Thursday. The Culture Edit Our weekly culture newsletter – from books and art to pop culture and memes – sent every Friday. Weekly Highlights A weekly round-up of some of the best articles featured in the most recent issue of the New Statesman, sent each Saturday. Ideas and Letters A newsletter showcasing the finest writing from the ideas section and the NS archive, covering political ideas, philosophy, criticism and intellectual history - sent every Wednesday. Events and Offers Sign up to receive information regarding NS events, subscription offers & product updates. Your email address Job title Job title

Administration / Office

Arts and Culture

Board Member

Business / Corporate Services

Client / Customer Services

Communications

Construction, Works, Engineering

Education, Curriculum and Teaching

Environment, Conservation and NRM

Facility / Grounds Management and Maintenance

Finance Management

Health - Medical and Nursing Management

HR, Training and Organisational Development

Information and Communications Technology

Information Services, Statistics, Records, Archives

Infrastructure Management - Transport, Utilities

Legal Officers and Practitioners

Librarians and Library Management

Management

Marketing

OH&S, Risk Management

Operations Management

Planning, Policy, Strategy

Printing, Design, Publishing, Web

Projects, Programs and Advisors

Property, Assets and Fleet Management

Public Relations and Media

Purchasing and Procurement

Quality Management

Science and Technical Research and Development

Security and Law Enforcement

Service Delivery

Sport and Recreation

Travel, Accommodation, Tourism

Wellbeing, Community / Social Services Job title Administration / Office Arts and Culture Board Member Business / Corporate Services Client / Customer Services Communications Construction, Works, Engineering Education, Curriculum and Teaching Environment, Conservation and NRM Facility / Grounds Management and Maintenance Finance Management Health - Medical and Nursing Management HR, Training and Organisational Development Information and Communications Technology Information Services, Statistics, Records, Archives Infrastructure Management - Transport, Utilities Legal Officers and Practitioners Librarians and Library Management Management Marketing OH&S, Risk Management Operations Management Planning, Policy, Strategy Printing, Design, Publishing, Web Projects, Programs and Advisors Property, Assets and Fleet Management Public Relations and Media Purchasing and Procurement Quality Management Science and Technical Research and Development Security and Law Enforcement Service Delivery Sport and Recreation Travel, Accommodation, Tourism Wellbeing, Community / Social Services Sign up Visit our privacy Policy for more information about our services, how New Statesman Media Group may use, process and share your personal data, including information on your rights in respect of your personal data and how you can unsubscribe from future marketing communications. THANK YOU Close

Sturgeon and her supporters have insisted that the likelihood of men with malign intentions seeking to exploit this liberalisation is vanishingly small. Bryson has at the very least raised doubts about this argument and perhaps even exploded it. We don’t know whether this is a case of genuine gender dysphoria, or an attempt to avoid the harsh privations of a men’s prison, or an effort to gain access to potential victims in a women’s prison. But the general view, especially given the timing of the attempted transition, is that this person should be nowhere near a women’s prison.

Bryson has been moved following the public outcry of the past few days to a male wing of HMP Edinburgh, and Sturgeon is reported to be considering a directive to make sure no more rapists are sent to women’s prisons. But these issues were raised during the Holyrood debate before the Gender Recognition Reform Bill was passed in December; an amendment proposed by the Tory MSP Russell Findlay that would have meant a separate process for convicted sex offenders seeking to change their gender was voted down. Sturgeon seems to have been so intent on getting her changes through that she was unwilling to properly consider reasonable opposition arguments. The “not valid” quote has come back to haunt her, and I suspect not for the last time.

The case has also turned attention back to where it should be: on the legislation as it would affect Scottish society. Given how unpopular the changes are among the public, it was a matter of some joy to the SNP that the UK government blocked royal assent for the law. The weight of legal opinion seems to support that decision by Alister Jack, the Scottish Secretary, though the courts will ultimately decide. But it gave the Nats an out: this was now an issue about democracy and the independence of Holyrood, about arrogant, anti-devolution Tories at Westminster riding roughshod over Scotland’s parliament – it only confirmed the need for independence (though what doesn’t, in their eyes?).

But the truth is that Jack’s intervention has produced a timely pause, and one that seems to be allowing the national debate over trans rights, which Sturgeon had tried to avoid, to take place. The Bryson case has illustrated all too well how the legislation’s loopholes and lack of safeguards might be exploited, that it’s not beyond predatory men to seek to do so, and that women will, as usual, be their victims.

Sturgeon looked rattled at First Minister’s Questions yesterday (26 January) as she tried to deal with the fallout. If she had hoped this was now mainly a constitutional issue, the focus is firmly back on the rights and wrongs of the ill-considered laws she and her allies in Scottish Labour, the Lib Dems and the Greens are attempting to drive through. And if she had hoped that reality and time would show Scotland’s women that they had nothing to fear, she was very, very wrong indeed.

[See also: The tragedy of Nicola Sturgeon]