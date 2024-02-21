Will George Galloway win the Rochdale by-election?

Photograph by Christopher Furlong/Getty Images.

In the annals of political history, Rochdale isn’t far off earning the epithet “cursed”. Once the seat of child abuser Cyril Smith, the current by-election, caused by the sad death of Labour MP Tony Lloyd, has seen candidates and parties left, right and centre humiliated. (See Anoosh’s report from the seat in this week’s NS.)

The suspension of Azhar Ali as Labour’s candidate, after he suggested that Israel allowed the 7 October massacre to happen, has opened up a race that appeared a foregone conclusion. While Ali will still appear on the ballot under Labour (electoral law prohibited the selection of a new candidate), he is receiving no formal local or national support.

Which takes us to another suspended candidate, the Green Party’s Guy Otten. Like Ali, Otten has been suspended by his party over social media posts on Gaza (and Islam). Unlike Ali, however, he has resolved to “leave the stage” and effectively end his campaign.

But that’s not all, for now the Liberal Democrats are embroiled in their own disciplinary row. No, their parliamentary candidate hasn’t been suspended. But one of their local candidates has. Farooq Ahmed, the Lib Dem council candidate for Rochdale’s central ward, was recently pictured campaigning for George Galloway – Galloway who, two weeks ago, I suggested was a probable also-ran, not a winner.

Now we shouldn’t be so sure. The absence of an official Labour candidate entirely changes the electoral dynamics. In a Labour-held seat, the party machine that makes the most noise will, of course, be Labour’s. And until Ali’s suspension, the party was doing just that: acquiring thousands of contacts, arranging postal vote sign-ups, and printing and delivering reams of literature. Ali’s suspension won’t erase all of this and, in the minds of some voters, he will remain their default choice.

Subscribe to the Saturday Read View all newsletters Your new guide to the best writing on ideas, politics, books and culture each weekend – from the New Statesman. Sign up here Select and enter your email address The Saturday Read Your weekly guide to the best writing on ideas, politics, books and culture every Saturday. The best way to sign up for The Saturday Read is via saturdayread.substack.com Morning Call The New Statesman's quick and essential guide to the news and politics of the day. The best way to sign up for Morning Call is via morningcall.substack.com The Salvo Our Thursday ideas newsletter, delving into philosophy, criticism, and intellectual history. The best way to sign up for The Salvo is via thesalvo.substack.com Events and Offers Stay up to date with NS events, subscription offers & updates. The Green Transition Weekly analysis of the shift to a new economy from the New Statesman's Spotlight on Policy team. Your email address Job title Job title

Administration / Office

Arts and Culture

Board Member

Business / Corporate Services

Client / Customer Services

Communications

Construction, Works, Engineering

Education, Curriculum and Teaching

Environment, Conservation and NRM

Facility / Grounds Management and Maintenance

Finance Management

Health - Medical and Nursing Management

HR, Training and Organisational Development

Information and Communications Technology

Information Services, Statistics, Records, Archives

Infrastructure Management - Transport, Utilities

Legal Officers and Practitioners

Librarians and Library Management

Management

Marketing

OH&S, Risk Management

Operations Management

Planning, Policy, Strategy

Printing, Design, Publishing, Web

Projects, Programs and Advisors

Property, Assets and Fleet Management

Public Relations and Media

Purchasing and Procurement

Quality Management

Science and Technical Research and Development

Security and Law Enforcement

Service Delivery

Sport and Recreation

Travel, Accommodation, Tourism

Wellbeing, Community / Social Services Job title Administration / Office Arts and Culture Board Member Business / Corporate Services Client / Customer Services Communications Construction, Works, Engineering Education, Curriculum and Teaching Environment, Conservation and NRM Facility / Grounds Management and Maintenance Finance Management Health - Medical and Nursing Management HR, Training and Organisational Development Information and Communications Technology Information Services, Statistics, Records, Archives Infrastructure Management - Transport, Utilities Legal Officers and Practitioners Librarians and Library Management Management Marketing OH&S, Risk Management Operations Management Planning, Policy, Strategy Printing, Design, Publishing, Web Projects, Programs and Advisors Property, Assets and Fleet Management Public Relations and Media Purchasing and Procurement Quality Management Science and Technical Research and Development Security and Law Enforcement Service Delivery Sport and Recreation Travel, Accommodation, Tourism Wellbeing, Community / Social Services Sign up Visit our privacy Policy for more information about our services, how New Statesman Media Group may use, process and share your personal data, including information on your rights in respect of your personal data and how you can unsubscribe from future marketing communications. THANK YOU Close

But electoral history shows that suspended candidates do poll below their forecast share – sometimes by a little, sometimes by a lot. This said, there are plenty of cases of suspended council candidates still winning, so I’d be careful not to write off Ali prematurely.

But the same applies to Galloway who could now become this by-election’s central character. The former Labour and Respect MP, who is standing for the Workers’ Party, has form for winning in Muslim-heavy seats (Bethnal Green and Bow in 2005 and Bradford West in 2012). In Batley and Spen in 2021 he finished third but still received 21.9 per cent of the vote.

Rochdale is less Muslim-heavy (30.5 per cent) than some of Galloway’s previous targets and, as I’ve noted before, Muslim turnout tends to be lower than Christian/white turnout.

But there are now many unknowns. Though it commands huge media attention, Israel-Palestine is not a significant issue for most voters (who polling shows are reluctant to take a side). But this doesn’t alter the fact that it is for Muslim voters among who, Survation polling suggests, Labour’s support has fallen by 26 points. Many Muslim voters have simply become apathetic or indifferent but will that change in a contest where the issue of Israel-Palestine is central?

But that shouldn’t detract from it sitting high among Muslim voters, and the rather stark finding from Survation that Labour has been shedding Muslim support in recent months is important here. A lot of Muslim voters have been shifting to apathy and indifference, but were there a by-election feeding on the issue that sits important to them, perhaps they would turn out in disproportionate numbers - not least in anger at their Labour party, too.

If white Rochdalians, depressed by the suspension of Labour’s candidate, either stay at home, “stick” with Ali, or go searching, a party could win with as little as 30 per cent of the white. Galloway, on this basis, may well fancy his chances.

But whoever wins is likely to be an MP for little more than six months. By the time of the general election, Labour’s new candidate (in the absence of a new scandal) will be the immediate favourite. What a truly strange by-election.

[See also: Inside the Lib Dems' plan to "squeeze Labour"]