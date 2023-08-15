Stevenage Woman needs a holiday

Photo by Joerg Buschmann/Millennium Images

Forget the Reagan Question, how about the Ryan(air) Question? We wanted to find out how easy members of the British public find it to take a holiday compared with five years ago, and whether it was enough for them to feel rested. In exclusive polling for the New Statesman by Redfield & Wilton Strategies, most told us they find it harder now.

The largest proportion of respondents, 40 per cent, said they find it harder, compared with 30 per cent who felt it is about the same level of difficulty, and 24 per cent who find it easier (5 per cent didn’t know).

We also found that around a quarter of Brits now find it harder, over the same time period, to do physical exercise or sport (27 per cent), socialise outside the home (26 per cent), go on a day trip (25 per cent) and do their hobbies (24 per cent).

[See also: The politics of free time]

Related

Rising bills and prices, alongside stagnant real wages, are robbing Brits of disposable income and free time. Focus groups are picking up on a pattern of people struggling to treat themselves. I saw this myself at a recent focus group of undecided voters in Stevenage, Hertfordshire, a Tory-Labour marginal of “disillusioned suburbanites” central to Labour’s electoral chances. (Its archetypal target voter has been christened “Stevenage Woman”.)

Subscribe to the Saturday Read View all newsletters Your new guide to the best writing on ideas, politics, books and culture each weekend – from the New Statesman. Sign up here Select and enter your email address The Saturday Read Your weekly guide to the best writing on ideas, politics, books and culture every Saturday - from the New Statesman. Morning Call The New Statesman's quick and essential guide to the news and politics of the day. Events and Offers Stay up to date with NS events, subscription offers & updates. Your email address Job title Job title

Administration / Office

Arts and Culture

Board Member

Business / Corporate Services

Client / Customer Services

Communications

Construction, Works, Engineering

Education, Curriculum and Teaching

Environment, Conservation and NRM

Facility / Grounds Management and Maintenance

Finance Management

Health - Medical and Nursing Management

HR, Training and Organisational Development

Information and Communications Technology

Information Services, Statistics, Records, Archives

Infrastructure Management - Transport, Utilities

Legal Officers and Practitioners

Librarians and Library Management

Management

Marketing

OH&S, Risk Management

Operations Management

Planning, Policy, Strategy

Printing, Design, Publishing, Web

Projects, Programs and Advisors

Property, Assets and Fleet Management

Public Relations and Media

Purchasing and Procurement

Quality Management

Science and Technical Research and Development

Security and Law Enforcement

Service Delivery

Sport and Recreation

Travel, Accommodation, Tourism

Wellbeing, Community / Social Services Job title Administration / Office Arts and Culture Board Member Business / Corporate Services Client / Customer Services Communications Construction, Works, Engineering Education, Curriculum and Teaching Environment, Conservation and NRM Facility / Grounds Management and Maintenance Finance Management Health - Medical and Nursing Management HR, Training and Organisational Development Information and Communications Technology Information Services, Statistics, Records, Archives Infrastructure Management - Transport, Utilities Legal Officers and Practitioners Librarians and Library Management Management Marketing OH&S, Risk Management Operations Management Planning, Policy, Strategy Printing, Design, Publishing, Web Projects, Programs and Advisors Property, Assets and Fleet Management Public Relations and Media Purchasing and Procurement Quality Management Science and Technical Research and Development Security and Law Enforcement Service Delivery Sport and Recreation Travel, Accommodation, Tourism Wellbeing, Community / Social Services Sign up Visit our privacy Policy for more information about our services, how New Statesman Media Group may use, process and share your personal data, including information on your rights in respect of your personal data and how you can unsubscribe from future marketing communications. THANK YOU Close

I watched participants lament how they were no longer able to put money aside each month to save for holidays, and that they never imagined they would be worrying about energy bills – let alone the “luxuries in life”. They dreamed of a life that now felt out of reach: “travelling the world”, “doing exciting activities”, “seeing beautiful things” and even just “going to the countryside”.

At another focus group in Workington, Cumbria (home to the “Workington Man” demographic of middle-aged, working-class Brexiteers who determined the 2019 election by voting Tory), participants spoke about how limited their horizons had become. They used to be able to enjoy holidays, luxuries and just spending time with family – now, they were focusing on simply “getting by”.

As the New Statesman discovered in 40 years of time-use diaries earlier this year, the UK has suffered a four-decade decline in socialising alongside a loss and fragmentation of leisure time. The cost-of-living crisis is exacerbating this trend – something politicians should address when they return from their own summer break.

Redfield & Wilton Strategies polled a weighted sample of 1,500 eligible voters in Great Britain on 9-10 August 2023 for the New Statesman.