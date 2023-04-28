Rishi Sunak’s U-turn on the Brexit Bonfire Bill threatens his party’s uneasy coalition

Photo by Peter Summers/Getty Images

The Financial Times has revealed that the UK government is abandoning plans to review or scrap all 4,000 pieces of retained EU law by the end of this year. Instead, it will remove just 800 – or 20 per cent – of those originally planned. The move comes after businesses and trade unions wrote to the government, arguing that the 2023 deadline has created mass uncertainty and may lead to the loss of key protections.

In November Bloomberg reported that senior officials had asked the Prime Minister to consider delaying the bonfire of EU laws until 2026. That civil servants may have played a part in delaying a key piece of Brexit legislation is likely to deepen war between the civil service and MPs over bullying allegations and politically motivated obstructions.

Critics of the “sunset clause”, by which the retained EU laws would be automatically revoked at the end of 2023, have cited multiple reasons for their opposition. They say it’s bad for businesses and disincentivises investment, and have voiced concerns over the potential loss of workers’ rights, standards and environmental regulations. An ally of the Business Secretary, Kemi Badenoch, all but confirmed the move, telling the FT that although they want to “streamline regulation” they won’t be “getting rid of stuff for its own sake”: “We want to do it properly. It has to be done line by line. These things need proper thought and consideration, not blanket scrapping.”

Watch: Ben Walker meets councillors and candidates ahead of the local elections

Related

Eurosceptic Tories have already begun to question the strength of the government’s commitment to taking back control. Jacob Rees-Mogg, a leading European Research Group (ERG) member and architect of the sunset clause, has dubbed the move “an apparent lack of ambition”. Rishi Sunak’s reputation for getting Brexit done efficiently and with his party’s support could well be under threat.

Subscribe to the Saturday Read View all newsletters Your new guide to the best writing on ideas, politics, books and culture each weekend – from the New Statesman. Sign up here Select and enter your email address Morning Call Quick and essential guide to domestic and global politics from the New Statesman's politics team. World Review The New Statesman’s global affairs newsletter, every Monday and Friday. The Saturday Read Your new guide to the best writing on ideas, politics, books and culture each weekend - from the New Statesman. The Crash A weekly newsletter helping you fit together the pieces of the global economic slowdown. Ideas and Letters A newsletter showcasing the finest writing from the ideas section, covering political ideas, philosophy, criticism and intellectual history - sent every Wednesday. Green Times The New Statesman’s weekly environment email on the politics, business and culture of the climate and nature crises - in your inbox every Thursday. Events and Offers Sign up to receive information regarding NS events, subscription offers & product updates. Your email address Job title Job title

Administration / Office

Arts and Culture

Board Member

Business / Corporate Services

Client / Customer Services

Communications

Construction, Works, Engineering

Education, Curriculum and Teaching

Environment, Conservation and NRM

Facility / Grounds Management and Maintenance

Finance Management

Health - Medical and Nursing Management

HR, Training and Organisational Development

Information and Communications Technology

Information Services, Statistics, Records, Archives

Infrastructure Management - Transport, Utilities

Legal Officers and Practitioners

Librarians and Library Management

Management

Marketing

OH&S, Risk Management

Operations Management

Planning, Policy, Strategy

Printing, Design, Publishing, Web

Projects, Programs and Advisors

Property, Assets and Fleet Management

Public Relations and Media

Purchasing and Procurement

Quality Management

Science and Technical Research and Development

Security and Law Enforcement

Service Delivery

Sport and Recreation

Travel, Accommodation, Tourism

Wellbeing, Community / Social Services Job title Administration / Office Arts and Culture Board Member Business / Corporate Services Client / Customer Services Communications Construction, Works, Engineering Education, Curriculum and Teaching Environment, Conservation and NRM Facility / Grounds Management and Maintenance Finance Management Health - Medical and Nursing Management HR, Training and Organisational Development Information and Communications Technology Information Services, Statistics, Records, Archives Infrastructure Management - Transport, Utilities Legal Officers and Practitioners Librarians and Library Management Management Marketing OH&S, Risk Management Operations Management Planning, Policy, Strategy Printing, Design, Publishing, Web Projects, Programs and Advisors Property, Assets and Fleet Management Public Relations and Media Purchasing and Procurement Quality Management Science and Technical Research and Development Security and Law Enforcement Service Delivery Sport and Recreation Travel, Accommodation, Tourism Wellbeing, Community / Social Services Sign up Visit our privacy Policy for more information about our services, how New Statesman Media Group may use, process and share your personal data, including information on your rights in respect of your personal data and how you can unsubscribe from future marketing communications. THANK YOU Close

By bringing multiple ERG members and supporters into his government, Sunak has thus far neutralised much of their threat by giving them responsibility for difficult policy areas. Should they be successful, the ERG seems influential. Should they fail or disagree, it may start to splinter. As such, it is intriguing that the stinging news was delivered MPs by none other than the ERG-backed Badenoch. Many view Badenoch as the future leader of the party as she represents a marked shift to the right and has quickly gathered support. Badenoch appearing to take the advice of civil servants and trade bodies to U-turn on key Brexit legislation is not a good look for this hard-nosed Brexiteer and may well harm her ambitions.

[See also: PMQs today: Rishi Sunak’s non-dom comment leaves the PM exposed]