Keir Starmer wants to be tough on crime, but are his targets impossible?

Photo by Nathan Stirk/Getty Images

Keir Starmer arrived in Stoke-on-Trent (not to be confused with Woke-on-Trent, wherever that is) on 23 March to set out Labour’s law and order offer. He outlined ambitious targets – restoring confidence in the police to its “highest ever level”, halving incidents of knife crime and violence against women and girls, and reversing the collapse in the proportion of solved crime. He made a number of pledges: 13,000 extra police, bringing in new Respect orders (“anti-social behaviour orders with teeth”) and, presumably to the dismay of the Prime Minister, promised to “get clever” with fixed-penalty notices.

Crime is becoming a hot-button issue. The Casey report, published earlier this week, laid bare a culture of misogyny, homophobia and racism in the Met. The court backlog in England and Wales stood at 61,737 at the end of last year, while the average court case takes just under two years. Just one in 100 reported rapes results in conviction. Meanwhile, a 21 per cent rise in violent crime was reported in the year ending September 2022, with 2.1 million offences.

It is unsurprising that Starmer chose to make his speech in Stoke-on-Trent. Rising crime rates and court backlogs have heavily impacted Red Wall areas. Cleveland Police currently has the highest number of crimes reported per 100,000 people in England and Wales, while multiple magistrates courts have closed in places like Hartlepool. In the most recent polling of Red Wall voting intention, only 24 per cent of voters said they trusted the Conservatives more than Labour to tackle crime. Crime is, as the shadow policing minister Sarah Jones told me in February, a levelling-up issue.

Starmer spoke directly to working-class communities, criticising the Tories’ “complacency” in tackling these issues with a direct comparison: “Their kids don’t go to the same schools. Nobody fly-tips on their streets. The threat of violence doesn’t stalk their communities.”

Related

Crime is an issue historically seen as better managed by the Conservatives. But the focus on partygate and law-breaking in Downing Street has placed doubt in the electorate’s mind. It could be a strong platform for Starmer as he can repeatedly underline his previous role as director of public prosecutions. Where Sunak has so often used Starmer’s professional background to undermine his Red Wall appeal, Starmer reclaimed it. “If the Tories want to attack me for being a human rights lawyer, attack the values I’ve stood up for my whole life, I say fine. That only shows how far they’ve fallen, and how little they understand working people,” he told the crowd.

Subscribe to Morning Call View all newsletters The quick and essential guide to domestic and global politics from the New Statesman's politics team. Sign up here Select and enter your email address Morning Call Quick and essential guide to domestic and global politics from the New Statesman's politics team. World Review The New Statesman’s global affairs newsletter, every Monday and Friday. The Saturday Read Your new guide to the best writing on ideas, politics, books and culture each weekend - from the New Statesman. The Crash A weekly newsletter helping you fit together the pieces of the global economic slowdown. Ideas and Letters A newsletter showcasing the finest writing from the ideas section, covering political ideas, philosophy, criticism and intellectual history - sent every Wednesday. Green Times The New Statesman’s weekly environment email on the politics, business and culture of the climate and nature crises - in your inbox every Thursday. Events and Offers Sign up to receive information regarding NS events, subscription offers & product updates. Your email address Job title Job title

Administration / Office

Arts and Culture

Board Member

Business / Corporate Services

Client / Customer Services

Communications

Construction, Works, Engineering

Education, Curriculum and Teaching

Environment, Conservation and NRM

Facility / Grounds Management and Maintenance

Finance Management

Health - Medical and Nursing Management

HR, Training and Organisational Development

Information and Communications Technology

Information Services, Statistics, Records, Archives

Infrastructure Management - Transport, Utilities

Legal Officers and Practitioners

Librarians and Library Management

Management

Marketing

OH&S, Risk Management

Operations Management

Planning, Policy, Strategy

Printing, Design, Publishing, Web

Projects, Programs and Advisors

Property, Assets and Fleet Management

Public Relations and Media

Purchasing and Procurement

Quality Management

Science and Technical Research and Development

Security and Law Enforcement

Service Delivery

Sport and Recreation

Travel, Accommodation, Tourism

Wellbeing, Community / Social Services Job title Administration / Office Arts and Culture Board Member Business / Corporate Services Client / Customer Services Communications Construction, Works, Engineering Education, Curriculum and Teaching Environment, Conservation and NRM Facility / Grounds Management and Maintenance Finance Management Health - Medical and Nursing Management HR, Training and Organisational Development Information and Communications Technology Information Services, Statistics, Records, Archives Infrastructure Management - Transport, Utilities Legal Officers and Practitioners Librarians and Library Management Management Marketing OH&S, Risk Management Operations Management Planning, Policy, Strategy Printing, Design, Publishing, Web Projects, Programs and Advisors Property, Assets and Fleet Management Public Relations and Media Purchasing and Procurement Quality Management Science and Technical Research and Development Security and Law Enforcement Service Delivery Sport and Recreation Travel, Accommodation, Tourism Wellbeing, Community / Social Services Sign up Visit our privacy Policy for more information about our services, how New Statesman Media Group may use, process and share your personal data, including information on your rights in respect of your personal data and how you can unsubscribe from future marketing communications. THANK YOU Close

The potential flaw of Starmer’s plan to tackle crime is not whether he is sincere about it but whether his targets are achievable. The same is true for his commitment to securing the highest economic growth in the G7. Given that the causes of crime have many variables – such as levels of unemployment or how quickly police reforms can make a difference – the Labour leader must be careful not to leave himself a hostage to fortune.