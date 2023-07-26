Support 110 years of independent journalism.

26 July 2023

Subscriber of the Week: Waterstones Dad

Please email zuzanna.lachendro@newstatesman.co.uk if you would like to be the New Statesman’s subscriber of the week.

By New Statesman

Illustration by Dominic Bugatto

What do you do?

Creative work, but am retiring soon.

Where do you live?

Royal Tunbridge Wells.

Do you vote?

Always.

How long have you been a subscriber?

Since July 2016.

What made you start?

When political events shattered my world.

THANK YOU

Is the NS bug in the family?

My dad read it until the 1980s, when the loony left took over.

What pages do you flick to first?

Andrew Marr’s column.

How do you read yours?

On weekend mornings, or on my train commute into London.

What would you like to see more of in the NS?

Stronger defences of the European Union.

Who are your favourite NS writers?

Martin Fletcher and Jeremy Cliffe.

Who would you put on the cover of the NS?

Rory Stewart.

With which political figure would you least like to be stuck in a lift?

Corbyn or Farage.

All-time favourite NS article?

Jeremy Cliffe’s “What Europe can learn from Alexander Hamilton”.

The New Statesman is…

sensible in a world gone mad.

