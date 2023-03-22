Support 100 years of independent journalism.

  1. Politics
  2. Media
22 March 2023

Extinction Rebellion makes a splash on ‘Fleet Street’

Not before plastering the wrong building in green paint.

By The Chatterer

Extinction Rebellion activists in a past protest against the press. Photo by Rob Pinney/Getty Images

Extinction Rebellion was out in force on Wednesday morning (22 March), splashing the offices of several newspapers with green paint to protest “blatant suppression of crucial news on the climate and ecological crisis” by the “the billionaire tabloid press”.

Targets included Rupert Murdoch’s shiny News UK headquarters in London Bridge, home to the Sun, Times and Sunday Times, as well as Telegraph towers in Victoria. Hacks at DMGT, an obvious target as the publisher of the Mail newspapers and Mail Online, thought they’d dodged a bullet when they noticed Extinction Rebellion daubing the wrong building.

Protesters were evidently unaware that Northcliffe House, the long-standing home of the Mail, is currently vacated and undergoing renovations. Mail staff have been packed off to another Kensington office just across the street, giving them a good spot from which to watch the action unfold. Their peace didn’t last long – the activists soon realised their error and found their way to the Mail‘s new home.

The Telegraph reported that the Metropolitan Police had arrested seven people on suspicion of causing criminal damage across the three sites. Newspaper bosses can’t rest easy just yet, though. Extinction Rebellion said that Wednesday’s actions were part of its “countdown” to a mass protest that is planned outside the Houses of Parliament. That isn’t until 21 April – meaning more green splashes could be on the agenda for Fleet Street over the next month.

Read more:

Select and enter your email address Quick and essential guide to domestic and global politics from the New Statesman's politics team. The New Statesman’s global affairs newsletter, every Monday and Friday. Your new guide to the best writing on ideas, politics, books and culture each weekend - from the New Statesman. A weekly newsletter helping you fit together the pieces of the global economic slowdown. A newsletter showcasing the finest writing from the ideas section, covering political ideas, philosophy, criticism and intellectual history - sent every Wednesday. The New Statesman’s weekly environment email on the politics, business and culture of the climate and nature crises - in your inbox every Thursday. Sign up to receive information regarding NS events, subscription offers & product updates.
  • Administration / Office
  • Arts and Culture
  • Board Member
  • Business / Corporate Services
  • Client / Customer Services
  • Communications
  • Construction, Works, Engineering
  • Education, Curriculum and Teaching
  • Environment, Conservation and NRM
  • Facility / Grounds Management and Maintenance
  • Finance Management
  • Health - Medical and Nursing Management
  • HR, Training and Organisational Development
  • Information and Communications Technology
  • Information Services, Statistics, Records, Archives
  • Infrastructure Management - Transport, Utilities
  • Legal Officers and Practitioners
  • Librarians and Library Management
  • Management
  • Marketing
  • OH&S, Risk Management
  • Operations Management
  • Planning, Policy, Strategy
  • Printing, Design, Publishing, Web
  • Projects, Programs and Advisors
  • Property, Assets and Fleet Management
  • Public Relations and Media
  • Purchasing and Procurement
  • Quality Management
  • Science and Technical Research and Development
  • Security and Law Enforcement
  • Service Delivery
  • Sport and Recreation
  • Travel, Accommodation, Tourism
  • Wellbeing, Community / Social Services
Visit our privacy Policy for more information about our services, how New Statesman Media Group may use, process and share your personal data, including information on your rights in respect of your personal data and how you can unsubscribe from future marketing communications.
THANK YOU

Vanuatu’s existential climate threat: “Losing my country is not an option”

Content from our partners
Defining a Kodak culture for the future
Defining a Kodak culture for the future
Spotlight
How do we restore trust in the public sector?
How do we restore trust in the public sector?
Spotlight
A better future starts at home
A better future starts at home
Geeta Nanda

“Everything, everywhere, all at once”: UN climate report has no time for doomism

How do we restore people’s trust in the public sector?

Topics in this article : , , , ,