Extinction Rebellion makes a splash on ‘Fleet Street’

Extinction Rebellion activists in a past protest against the press. Photo by Rob Pinney/Getty Images

Extinction Rebellion was out in force on Wednesday morning (22 March), splashing the offices of several newspapers with green paint to protest “blatant suppression of crucial news on the climate and ecological crisis” by the “the billionaire tabloid press”.

Targets included Rupert Murdoch’s shiny News UK headquarters in London Bridge, home to the Sun, Times and Sunday Times, as well as Telegraph towers in Victoria. Hacks at DMGT, an obvious target as the publisher of the Mail newspapers and Mail Online, thought they’d dodged a bullet when they noticed Extinction Rebellion daubing the wrong building.

Protesters were evidently unaware that Northcliffe House, the long-standing home of the Mail, is currently vacated and undergoing renovations. Mail staff have been packed off to another Kensington office just across the street, giving them a good spot from which to watch the action unfold. Their peace didn’t last long – the activists soon realised their error and found their way to the Mail‘s new home.

The Telegraph reported that the Metropolitan Police had arrested seven people on suspicion of causing criminal damage across the three sites. Newspaper bosses can’t rest easy just yet, though. Extinction Rebellion said that Wednesday’s actions were part of its “countdown” to a mass protest that is planned outside the Houses of Parliament. That isn’t until 21 April – meaning more green splashes could be on the agenda for Fleet Street over the next month.

Related

Read more:

Subscribe to Morning Call View all newsletters The quick and essential guide to domestic and global politics from the New Statesman's politics team. Sign up here Select and enter your email address Morning Call Quick and essential guide to domestic and global politics from the New Statesman's politics team. World Review The New Statesman’s global affairs newsletter, every Monday and Friday. The Saturday Read Your new guide to the best writing on ideas, politics, books and culture each weekend - from the New Statesman. The Crash A weekly newsletter helping you fit together the pieces of the global economic slowdown. Ideas and Letters A newsletter showcasing the finest writing from the ideas section, covering political ideas, philosophy, criticism and intellectual history - sent every Wednesday. Green Times The New Statesman’s weekly environment email on the politics, business and culture of the climate and nature crises - in your inbox every Thursday. Events and Offers Sign up to receive information regarding NS events, subscription offers & product updates. Your email address Job title Job title

Administration / Office

Arts and Culture

Board Member

Business / Corporate Services

Client / Customer Services

Communications

Construction, Works, Engineering

Education, Curriculum and Teaching

Environment, Conservation and NRM

Facility / Grounds Management and Maintenance

Finance Management

Health - Medical and Nursing Management

HR, Training and Organisational Development

Information and Communications Technology

Information Services, Statistics, Records, Archives

Infrastructure Management - Transport, Utilities

Legal Officers and Practitioners

Librarians and Library Management

Management

Marketing

OH&S, Risk Management

Operations Management

Planning, Policy, Strategy

Printing, Design, Publishing, Web

Projects, Programs and Advisors

Property, Assets and Fleet Management

Public Relations and Media

Purchasing and Procurement

Quality Management

Science and Technical Research and Development

Security and Law Enforcement

Service Delivery

Sport and Recreation

Travel, Accommodation, Tourism

Wellbeing, Community / Social Services Job title Administration / Office Arts and Culture Board Member Business / Corporate Services Client / Customer Services Communications Construction, Works, Engineering Education, Curriculum and Teaching Environment, Conservation and NRM Facility / Grounds Management and Maintenance Finance Management Health - Medical and Nursing Management HR, Training and Organisational Development Information and Communications Technology Information Services, Statistics, Records, Archives Infrastructure Management - Transport, Utilities Legal Officers and Practitioners Librarians and Library Management Management Marketing OH&S, Risk Management Operations Management Planning, Policy, Strategy Printing, Design, Publishing, Web Projects, Programs and Advisors Property, Assets and Fleet Management Public Relations and Media Purchasing and Procurement Quality Management Science and Technical Research and Development Security and Law Enforcement Service Delivery Sport and Recreation Travel, Accommodation, Tourism Wellbeing, Community / Social Services Sign up Visit our privacy Policy for more information about our services, how New Statesman Media Group may use, process and share your personal data, including information on your rights in respect of your personal data and how you can unsubscribe from future marketing communications. THANK YOU Close

Vanuatu’s existential climate threat: “Losing my country is not an option”

“Everything, everywhere, all at once”: UN climate report has no time for doomism

How do we restore people’s trust in the public sector?