New Statesman wins two more awards

The New Statesman has won two awards including Columnist of the Year for Andrew Marr at the prestigious British Society of Magazine Editors (BSME) awards.

The shortlist included Robert Hutton of The Critic, Caitlin Moran of the Times Magazine, Dolly Alderton of the Sunday Times Style and Jay Rayner of the Observer.

Since joining the New Statesman from the BBC in February 2022, Marr has written a weekly column capturing the noise and drama of Westminster politics. The judges recognised his “great storytelling” and praised him for offering “a human face and perspective on politics”.

Earlier this week, Stuart McGurk won Arts and Culture Story of the Year at the Foreign Press Association Media Awards for his New Statesman longread “We’re going to disrupt – a year inside GB News”. The piece was recognised for its thorough research, humour and insight in charting the highs and lows of the contentious TV channel. It was commended as a “great piece of journalism” and praised for its “beautiful use of language”.

The judges particularly admired the audio longread version of the story which was considered “outstanding, exquisitely done” and praised for “[adding] something to the story itself through the quality of the narration”.