Labour needs a strategy for re-election

Photo by Leon Neal/Getty Images.

Labour, under the watchful eye of campaign director Morgan McSweeney, is at pains to tell anyone who will listen that it is taking nothing for granted. But a Starmer-led government appears by far the most likely outcome (veteran pollster John Curtice has given Keir Starmer a 99 per cent chance of becoming prime minister).

It is unsurprising, therefore, that behind the scenes, a new debate has begun within Labour. How should the party deliver on its promises and ensure it wins more than one term in office if it is elected on 4 July?

This may seem premature. But Labour has seen the fortunes of its centre-left sister parties in the US, Australia, New Zealand and Germany fade fast after their election. Across the party, there are two main schools of thought emerging on how to avoid making the same mistakes.

The first group – “the technocrats” – argue that Labour must quickly put the campaign behind it if it wins and pivot to a relentless focus on delivery. All that matters is “what works” and getting the government machine to prioritise Labour’s missions.

But many in the party argue this would be a mistake. They point to the US where, despite a strong economy and a successful legislative record, President Biden is struggling to win re-election. The lesson, they say, is simple: delivering is not enough.

Subscribe to the Saturday Read View all newsletters Your new guide to the best writing on ideas, politics, books and culture each weekend – from the New Statesman. Sign up here Select and enter your email address The Saturday Read Your weekly guide to the best writing on ideas, politics, books and culture every Saturday. The best way to sign up for The Saturday Read is via saturdayread.substack.com Morning Call The New Statesman's quick and essential guide to the news and politics of the day. The best way to sign up for Morning Call is via morningcall.substack.com Your email address Job title Job title

Administration / Office

Arts and Culture

Board Member

Business / Corporate Services

Client / Customer Services

Communications

Construction, Works, Engineering

Education, Curriculum and Teaching

Environment, Conservation and NRM

Facility / Grounds Management and Maintenance

Finance Management

Health - Medical and Nursing Management

HR, Training and Organisational Development

Information and Communications Technology

Information Services, Statistics, Records, Archives

Infrastructure Management - Transport, Utilities

Legal Officers and Practitioners

Librarians and Library Management

Management

Marketing

OH&S, Risk Management

Operations Management

Planning, Policy, Strategy

Printing, Design, Publishing, Web

Projects, Programs and Advisors

Property, Assets and Fleet Management

Public Relations and Media

Purchasing and Procurement

Quality Management

Science and Technical Research and Development

Security and Law Enforcement

Service Delivery

Sport and Recreation

Travel, Accommodation, Tourism

Wellbeing, Community / Social Services Job title Administration / Office Arts and Culture Board Member Business / Corporate Services Client / Customer Services Communications Construction, Works, Engineering Education, Curriculum and Teaching Environment, Conservation and NRM Facility / Grounds Management and Maintenance Finance Management Health - Medical and Nursing Management HR, Training and Organisational Development Information and Communications Technology Information Services, Statistics, Records, Archives Infrastructure Management - Transport, Utilities Legal Officers and Practitioners Librarians and Library Management Management Marketing OH&S, Risk Management Operations Management Planning, Policy, Strategy Printing, Design, Publishing, Web Projects, Programs and Advisors Property, Assets and Fleet Management Public Relations and Media Purchasing and Procurement Quality Management Science and Technical Research and Development Security and Law Enforcement Service Delivery Sport and Recreation Travel, Accommodation, Tourism Wellbeing, Community / Social Services Sign up Visit our privacy Policy for more information about our services, how Progressive Media Investments may use, process and share your personal data, including information on your rights in respect of your personal data and how you can unsubscribe from future marketing communications. THANK YOU Close

Instead, this second group – “the campaigners” – say the alternative is to maintain Labour’s campaigning stance in government. In a recent interview, Josh Simons, who leads the Starmerite organisation Labour Together, argued that the storytelling of policy should be as important as the delivery.

This approach is inspired in part by the success of populist right parties across Europe and the US who appear able to get re-elected without delivering much at all. They do this by using the platform of government to dominate the media and shape the terms of the debate in a way that is favourable to them.

There is undoubtedly some truth to this critique. But Labour must avoid taking this approach to its extreme. Why? Just ask the Conservatives. They are now struggling to communicate to an angry electorate what they have achieved in government over the last decade. The lesson here: power must be a means, not an end in itself.

If neither the technocrats nor the campaigners have the whole answer, where should Labour turn for a plan for governing? A recent speech by David Miliband to mark 25 years since the party’s 1997 election victory holds some of the answers. He argues that a distinctly progressive project should shape both how Labour governs and campaigns.

As Miliband said in his speech “it is easy to mock the idea of a project. It’s got a bit of Antonio Gramsci about it”. But it is built on a profound insight: successful political parties combine a transformational policy agenda with a political strategy to retain power. And these two components – policy and politics – are self-reinforcing.

If Labour wins at the next election, it will have gained votes across all groups and regions. But many will have lent their vote to the party out of anger towards the Conservatives (or the SNP). Labour will have to work hard to earn their loyalty.

This demands that it quickly understands how to speak for and to them – as well as delivering on their priorities. This is what political projects of the past have achieved.

Think of Margaret Thatcher’s mission to win over working-class voters through policies such as Right to Buy, or Tony Blair’s commitment to expanding universities to signal his pursuit of aspirant middle-class voters. These are defining examples of how policy delivery and effective storytelling can be fused as part of a political project.

There are early signs that Starmer understands the need for this. He – and his shadow chancellor, Rachel Reeves – have started to build a project based on the idea of delivering “security for working people”, encompassing not only the working class voters that Labour has lost in recent decades, but an increasingly precarious middle class too.

This is an exciting basis for a new social democratic project; one that is both a nation-changing policy agenda and a coalition-building electoral strategy. But as Boris Johnson and Michael Gove, the cheerleaders of levelling up, have discovered, a compelling slogan is not enough. Only true clarity, focus and sustained political commitment can turn it into a reality.

Harry Quilter-Pinner is Director of Policy and Politics at IPPR. He is leading a new programme on the future of social democracy and the need for a new progressive project.