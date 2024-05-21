Support 110 years of independent journalism.

  1. Politics
  2. Labour
21 May 2024

Labour is moving away from the government line on Gaza

David Lammy’s insistence that “all sides must be accountable for their actions” shows an increasing confidence on the international stage.

By Freddie Hayward

An application has made to the International Criminal Court for Benjamin Netanyahu’s arrest. Photo by Oren Ben Hakoon / AFP

The International Criminal Court (ICC)’s chief prosecutor’s application for arrest warrants for Benjamin Netanyahu and senior Hamas leaders over alleged war crimes will reverberate. Here’s what Neve Gordon, the Israeli scholar and professor of human rights law at Queen Mary University of London, told Megan yesterday:

“Suddenly, Netanyahu, who has been Israel’s longest-serving prime minister, and [Gallant], its defence minister [are in a situation where] 124 countries are obliged by law to issue arrest warrants if they land in those countries. So this will limit their ability to travel dramatically. This will put them together on a list with people that we consider major war criminals. And this will put Israel on a list with pariah states.”

The ICC case is different to the International Court of Justice (ICJ) one brought by South Africa that accuses Israel of committing genocide. The ICJ investigates states; the ICC, individuals.

The condemnation has been swift. Joe Biden said the move was “outrageous”, adding “whatever this prosecutor might imply, there is no equivalence – none – between Israel and Hamas”. The British government has followed suit, saying the ICC does not have jurisdiction in this case and that the warrants could jeopardise a peace deal.

Labour has kept itself as close to the government as possible on national security and foreign affairs since Keir Starmer became leader. It is a mark of Labour’s confidence – and the pressure from pro-Palestinian voters – that it is now taking a slightly different line. In the House of Commons yesterday, the shadow foreign secretary David Lammy said:

Select and enter your email address Your weekly guide to the best writing on ideas, politics, books and culture every Saturday. The best way to sign up for The Saturday Read is via saturdayread.substack.com The New Statesman's quick and essential guide to the news and politics of the day. The best way to sign up for Morning Call is via morningcall.substack.com
  • Administration / Office
  • Arts and Culture
  • Board Member
  • Business / Corporate Services
  • Client / Customer Services
  • Communications
  • Construction, Works, Engineering
  • Education, Curriculum and Teaching
  • Environment, Conservation and NRM
  • Facility / Grounds Management and Maintenance
  • Finance Management
  • Health - Medical and Nursing Management
  • HR, Training and Organisational Development
  • Information and Communications Technology
  • Information Services, Statistics, Records, Archives
  • Infrastructure Management - Transport, Utilities
  • Legal Officers and Practitioners
  • Librarians and Library Management
  • Management
  • Marketing
  • OH&S, Risk Management
  • Operations Management
  • Planning, Policy, Strategy
  • Printing, Design, Publishing, Web
  • Projects, Programs and Advisors
  • Property, Assets and Fleet Management
  • Public Relations and Media
  • Purchasing and Procurement
  • Quality Management
  • Science and Technical Research and Development
  • Security and Law Enforcement
  • Service Delivery
  • Sport and Recreation
  • Travel, Accommodation, Tourism
  • Wellbeing, Community / Social Services
Visit our privacy Policy for more information about our services, how Progressive Media Investments may use, process and share your personal data, including information on your rights in respect of your personal data and how you can unsubscribe from future marketing communications.
THANK YOU

“Labour has been clear throughout this conflict that international law must be upheld, the independence of international courts must be respected, and all sides must be accountable for their actions.”

Perhaps this isn’t surprising from a party of lawyers: as both Lammy and Starmer are, with the latter specialising in human rights. Starmer was fighting cases at the ICJ as recently as 2014. But it is another sign that Labour is determined to restore Britain’s respect for international law and institutions, whether the ICC or the UN – a dividing line with the Tories it seems eager to emphasise.

This piece first appeared in the Morning Call newsletter; receive it every morning by subscribing on Substack here.

[See also: The myth of progressive Catholicism]

Content from our partners
What you need to know about private markets
What you need to know about private markets
Spotlight
Work isn't working: how to boost the nation's health and happiness
Work isn’t working: how to boost the nation’s health and happiness
Spotlight
The dementia crisis: a call for action
The dementia crisis: a call for action
Spotlight

Topics in this article : ,