Support 100 years of independent journalism.

  1. Politics
  2. Labour
23 January 2023

Disgraced former minister withdraws from Labour selection contest

Party members raised concerns over Frank McAveety’s sexualised comments about a 15-year-old girl.

By Zoë Grünewald

Photo by Oli Scarff/Getty Images

The former Holyrood minister Frank McAveety has pulled out of the joint race to become the Labour parliamentary candidate for Glasgow East or North East following concerns about his past behaviour and reports that the local party had fixed the shortlist.

Four candidates had put themselves forward for the Westminster seats: McAveety, a former minister in the Scottish government and former leader of Glasgow City Council; Maureen Burke, a councillor; Shona Thomson, a trade unionist; and Declan Mclean, an activist. The local party’s executive blocked Thomson and Mclean from standing, however, reportedly saying that Thomson did a poor interview and Mclean, 24, was “too young”.

Many were unhappy with the decision to keep McAveety in the running. In 2010 he was forced to resign as convener of a Scottish Parliament committee after making inappropriate and sexual comments about a 15-year-old girl in the Holyrood public gallery. On the announcement of his candidacy, Labour Women’s Network released a statement saying it was “extremely disappointed” to learn that a “man on record making deeply inappropriate sexualised and racial remarks about a 15-year-old girl of colour has been shortlisted for selection by Scottish Labour”.

There have been many allegations of interference in Labour’s candidate selection processes in recent months, which have angered many on the left.

Last week it was reported that Scottish Labour had judged that the rules had not been correctly followed in the Glasgow contest and it had suspended the process. Jackie Baillie, the Scottish Labour deputy leader and chair of its general election sub committee, said the move to block Thomson and Mclean candidates had “undermined Scottish Labour’s commitment to fair choice in selections”.

Select and enter your email address Quick and essential guide to domestic and global politics from the New Statesman's politics team. A weekly newsletter helping you fit together the pieces of the global economic slowdown. The New Statesman’s global affairs newsletter, every Monday and Friday. The New Statesman’s weekly environment email on the politics, business and culture of the climate and nature crises - in your inbox every Thursday. Our weekly culture newsletter – from books and art to pop culture and memes – sent every Friday. A weekly round-up of some of the best articles featured in the most recent issue of the New Statesman, sent each Saturday. A newsletter showcasing the finest writing from the ideas section and the NS archive, covering political ideas, philosophy, criticism and intellectual history - sent every Wednesday. Sign up to receive information regarding NS events, subscription offers & product updates.
  • Administration / Office
  • Arts and Culture
  • Board Member
  • Business / Corporate Services
  • Client / Customer Services
  • Communications
  • Construction, Works, Engineering
  • Education, Curriculum and Teaching
  • Environment, Conservation and NRM
  • Facility / Grounds Management and Maintenance
  • Finance Management
  • Health - Medical and Nursing Management
  • HR, Training and Organisational Development
  • Information and Communications Technology
  • Information Services, Statistics, Records, Archives
  • Infrastructure Management - Transport, Utilities
  • Legal Officers and Practitioners
  • Librarians and Library Management
  • Management
  • Marketing
  • OH&S, Risk Management
  • Operations Management
  • Planning, Policy, Strategy
  • Printing, Design, Publishing, Web
  • Projects, Programs and Advisors
  • Property, Assets and Fleet Management
  • Public Relations and Media
  • Purchasing and Procurement
  • Quality Management
  • Science and Technical Research and Development
  • Security and Law Enforcement
  • Service Delivery
  • Sport and Recreation
  • Travel, Accommodation, Tourism
  • Wellbeing, Community / Social Services
Visit our privacy Policy for more information about our services, how New Statesman Media Group may use, process and share your personal data, including information on your rights in respect of your personal data and how you can unsubscribe from future marketing communications.
THANK YOU

The Daily Record has now said that it was told there was involvement by the UK Labour Party over the prospect of McAveety being the candidate.

Content from our partners
Are we there yet with electric cars? The EV story – with Wejo
Are we there yet with electric cars? The EV story – with Wejo
Spotlight
Sherif Tawfik: The Middle East and Africa are ready to lead on the climate
Sherif Tawfik: The Middle East and Africa are ready to lead on the climate
Spotlight
How deception can become your friend
How deception can become your friend
Kash Valji

McAveety, who remains a local councillor, said: “I have been proud to represent my community, Scottish Labour and the people of Glasgow over many decades. Standing up for the people of the East End and for Labour values remains my focus. Glasgow deserves better than this failed SNP council and this out-of-touch Tory government. While I will no longer seek selection in the Glasgow East/North East contest, I remain dedicated to fighting for my community, my city and my party.”

[See also: Rishi Sunak must sack Nadhim Zahawi to retain any credibility]

Topics in this article : , ,