Why is Wes Streeting challenging the BMA?

Photo by Ian Forsyth/Getty Images

“Labour vows war on health unions”. The shadow health secretary, Wes Streeting, tweeted yesterday that his interview on the Sunday Telegraph‘s front page had “not the headline I expected”.

The details of the story are somewhat more nuanced. Streeting is targeting the doctors’ union the British Medical Association (BMA) specifically, which he says rejects Labour’s plan to implement better standards and increased GP access for patients (Labour would also fund training for 7,500 new doctors).

Criticising what he calls a “something-for-nothing culture” in the health service, Streeting says a vote last month by GPs to cut surgeries’ core opening hours to 9am to 5pm made doctors “look like they’re living on a different planet”.

On the surface, it seems a strange fight to pick. But Labour is simultaneously setting out a more pro-union position, saying that Keir Starmer would negotiate with striking workers and be more generous than the current Tory government.

Related

It’s not the only time in recent weeks that a Labour front-bencher has sought to find a middle ground between left and right. The shadow education secretary, Bridget Phillipson, pledged to scrap charitable status for private schools and, at the same time, urged the competition watchdog to investigate those schools’ rising fees.

Subscribe to Morning Call View all newsletters The quick and essential guide to domestic and global politics from the New Statesman's politics team. Sign up here Select and enter your email address Morning Call Quick and essential guide to domestic and global politics from the New Statesman's politics team. The Crash A weekly newsletter helping you fit together the pieces of the global economic slowdown. World Review The New Statesman’s global affairs newsletter, every Monday and Friday. Green Times The New Statesman’s weekly environment email on the politics, business and culture of the climate and nature crises - in your inbox every Thursday. The Culture Edit Our weekly culture newsletter – from books and art to pop culture and memes – sent every Friday. Weekly Highlights A weekly round-up of some of the best articles featured in the most recent issue of the New Statesman, sent each Saturday. Ideas and Letters A newsletter showcasing the finest writing from the ideas section and the NS archive, covering political ideas, philosophy, criticism and intellectual history - sent every Wednesday. Events and Offers Sign up to receive information regarding NS events, subscription offers & product updates. Your email address Job title Job title

Administration / Office

Arts and Culture

Board Member

Business / Corporate Services

Client / Customer Services

Communications

Construction, Works, Engineering

Education, Curriculum and Teaching

Environment, Conservation and NRM

Facility / Grounds Management and Maintenance

Finance Management

Health - Medical and Nursing Management

HR, Training and Organisational Development

Information and Communications Technology

Information Services, Statistics, Records, Archives

Infrastructure Management - Transport, Utilities

Legal Officers and Practitioners

Librarians and Library Management

Management

Marketing

OH&S, Risk Management

Operations Management

Planning, Policy, Strategy

Printing, Design, Publishing, Web

Projects, Programs and Advisors

Property, Assets and Fleet Management

Public Relations and Media

Purchasing and Procurement

Quality Management

Science and Technical Research and Development

Security and Law Enforcement

Service Delivery

Sport and Recreation

Travel, Accommodation, Tourism

Wellbeing, Community / Social Services Job title Administration / Office Arts and Culture Board Member Business / Corporate Services Client / Customer Services Communications Construction, Works, Engineering Education, Curriculum and Teaching Environment, Conservation and NRM Facility / Grounds Management and Maintenance Finance Management Health - Medical and Nursing Management HR, Training and Organisational Development Information and Communications Technology Information Services, Statistics, Records, Archives Infrastructure Management - Transport, Utilities Legal Officers and Practitioners Librarians and Library Management Management Marketing OH&S, Risk Management Operations Management Planning, Policy, Strategy Printing, Design, Publishing, Web Projects, Programs and Advisors Property, Assets and Fleet Management Public Relations and Media Purchasing and Procurement Quality Management Science and Technical Research and Development Security and Law Enforcement Service Delivery Sport and Recreation Travel, Accommodation, Tourism Wellbeing, Community / Social Services Sign up Visit our privacy Policy for more information about our services, how New Statesman Media Group may use, process and share your personal data, including information on your rights in respect of your personal data and how you can unsubscribe from future marketing communications. THANK YOU Close

Both are signs Labour is prepared to park its tanks on Rishi Sunak‘s lawn and feel confident enough to expand the party’s base beyond its natural supporters. Labour cannot afford to lose its lead on the economy by making a slew of big-ticket spending promises at the next election, so becoming the voice of reform is a vital component of a winning strategy.

But Streeting is in a tricky position internally. Some of his fellow front-benchers are puzzled. His attack is ostensibly confined to doctors within the BMA, but some think it applies more broadly. Healthcare workers exhausted by post-pandemic demands are said to be furious about the “something-for-nothing” comments.

Separately, his call for private hospitals to give vacant beds to NHS patients in order to clear Covid backlogs is, to some, logical. It makes sense to point out that there is a “two-tier” system in which those who can afford private healthcare are seen first. But he will need to tread carefully: others think the use of private hospitals undermines the NHS.

The headline may not have represented a true intention to go to war with health unions. But larger trade unions such as Unison, which are key to supporting Keir Starmer’s leadership, may be eyeing the row with interest. And should Streeting ever wish to run for leader, he cannot afford for them to get caught in the crossfire.

[See also: Ed Davey: “Voters are not blaming Brexit”]