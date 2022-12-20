Support 100 years of independent journalism.

  1. Politics
  2. Labour
20 December 2022

Keir Starmer takes aim at Andy Burnham at Labour’s Christmas drinks

The Labour leader quipped that Burnham had seen his “boyhood team” Argentina win the World Cup, and his boyhood team France lose it.

By Zoë Grünewald

Photo by Ryan Jenkinson/Spa/Shutterstock

Who said politicians can’t have any fun? At last night’s Labour Christmas drinks (19 December), Keir Starmer was keen to show that you can bring together political hacks, MPs and advisers for a festive laugh at each other’s expense over a glass of white wine and a mince pie.

And though not present, it was the “King of the North” Andy Burnham, who has made no secret of his leadership ambitions, who had to endure the most memorable jibe. As Starmer spoke of finishing below Burnham in the lobby World Cup league, he quipped: “A brilliant result for him. He also got to see his boyhood team Argentina win the World Cup. It was a mixed bag because he also got to see his boyhood team France lose the final and his boyhood teams Morocco and Croatia lose in the semis. But Andy sadly can’t be with us tonight because he doesn’t know where Westminster is.”

The joke recalled one currently doing the rounds among Labour MPs: “A Blairite, a Brownite, a Milibandite and a Corbynite walk into a pub. ‘Hello, Mr Burnham,’ says the barman.”

As Starmer reflected on the political chaos that marked this year, he joked that it was defined by “three prime ministers, two positive mentions in the Sun, one Spectator award, and a month of Daily Mail splashes about a beer in Durham”. The latter paper, he said, “is grateful my name rhymes with beer”.

The Labour leader thanked the press and assured the room that he would never hide from scrutiny “whether under a desk, in a fridge or wherever Rishi’s been for the last three months”. Reflecting on Matt Hancock’s appearance on I’m a Celebrity, Starmer joked that it was “a rare sight of him eating bollocks rather than talking it”.

Select and enter your email address Quick and essential guide to domestic and global politics from the New Statesman's politics team. A weekly newsletter helping you fit together the pieces of the global economic slowdown. The New Statesman’s global affairs newsletter, every Monday and Friday. The New Statesman’s weekly environment email on the politics, business and culture of the climate and nature crises - in your inbox every Thursday. Our weekly culture newsletter – from books and art to pop culture and memes – sent every Friday. A weekly round-up of some of the best articles featured in the most recent issue of the New Statesman, sent each Saturday. A newsletter showcasing the finest writing from the ideas section and the NS archive, covering political ideas, philosophy, criticism and intellectual history - sent every Wednesday. Sign up to receive information regarding NS events, subscription offers & product updates.
  • Administration / Office
  • Arts and Culture
  • Board Member
  • Business / Corporate Services
  • Client / Customer Services
  • Communications
  • Construction, Works, Engineering
  • Education, Curriculum and Teaching
  • Environment, Conservation and NRM
  • Facility / Grounds Management and Maintenance
  • Finance Management
  • Health - Medical and Nursing Management
  • HR, Training and Organisational Development
  • Information and Communications Technology
  • Information Services, Statistics, Records, Archives
  • Infrastructure Management - Transport, Utilities
  • Legal Officers and Practitioners
  • Librarians and Library Management
  • Management
  • Marketing
  • OH&S, Risk Management
  • Operations Management
  • Planning, Policy, Strategy
  • Printing, Design, Publishing, Web
  • Projects, Programs and Advisors
  • Property, Assets and Fleet Management
  • Public Relations and Media
  • Purchasing and Procurement
  • Quality Management
  • Science and Technical Research and Development
  • Security and Law Enforcement
  • Service Delivery
  • Sport and Recreation
  • Travel, Accommodation, Tourism
  • Wellbeing, Community / Social Services
Visit our privacy Policy for more information about our services, how New Statesman Media Group may use, process and share your personal data, including information on your rights in respect of your personal data and how you can unsubscribe from future marketing communications.
THANK YOU

Presenting the winner of the World Cup lobby league, organised by the i’s Paul Waugh, Starmer offered his commiserations to the loser – a Labour parliamentary researcher from House of Lords – dubbing it “the worst performance since the 2019 election” and adding: “We responded to that by ensuring it would never happen again… that’s why we’re abolishing the House of Lords.”

Content from our partners
Coinbase’s USD stablecoin – what is it and why should you use it?
Coinbase’s USD stablecoin – what is it and why should you use it?
Spotlight
Five ways the metaverse could transform British politics over the next five years
Five ways the metaverse could transform British politics over the next five years
James Dunn
How would a data leak affect your organisation?
How would a data leak affect your organisation?
Rob Allen

Starmer finished by presenting the award for the highest-scoring Labour MP to Rosena Allin-Khan, the shadow mental health minister, who ensured the Labour leader didn’t escape mockery by declaring that the World Cup had proved that “there are some strikers we can all get behind”.

[See also: Keir Starmer shouldn’t aim to be a cult leader like Jeremy Corbyn]

Topics in this article :