Keir Starmer takes aim at Andy Burnham at Labour’s Christmas drinks

Photo by Ryan Jenkinson/Spa/Shutterstock

Who said politicians can’t have any fun? At last night’s Labour Christmas drinks (19 December), Keir Starmer was keen to show that you can bring together political hacks, MPs and advisers for a festive laugh at each other’s expense over a glass of white wine and a mince pie.

And though not present, it was the “King of the North” Andy Burnham, who has made no secret of his leadership ambitions, who had to endure the most memorable jibe. As Starmer spoke of finishing below Burnham in the lobby World Cup league, he quipped: “A brilliant result for him. He also got to see his boyhood team Argentina win the World Cup. It was a mixed bag because he also got to see his boyhood team France lose the final and his boyhood teams Morocco and Croatia lose in the semis. But Andy sadly can’t be with us tonight because he doesn’t know where Westminster is.”

The joke recalled one currently doing the rounds among Labour MPs: “A Blairite, a Brownite, a Milibandite and a Corbynite walk into a pub. ‘Hello, Mr Burnham,’ says the barman.”

As Starmer reflected on the political chaos that marked this year, he joked that it was defined by “three prime ministers, two positive mentions in the Sun, one Spectator award, and a month of Daily Mail splashes about a beer in Durham”. The latter paper, he said, “is grateful my name rhymes with beer”.

Related

The Labour leader thanked the press and assured the room that he would never hide from scrutiny “whether under a desk, in a fridge or wherever Rishi’s been for the last three months”. Reflecting on Matt Hancock’s appearance on I’m a Celebrity, Starmer joked that it was “a rare sight of him eating bollocks rather than talking it”.

Subscribe to Morning Call View all newsletters The quick and essential guide to domestic and global politics from the New Statesman's politics team. Sign up here Select and enter your email address Morning Call Quick and essential guide to domestic and global politics from the New Statesman's politics team. The Crash A weekly newsletter helping you fit together the pieces of the global economic slowdown. World Review The New Statesman’s global affairs newsletter, every Monday and Friday. Green Times The New Statesman’s weekly environment email on the politics, business and culture of the climate and nature crises - in your inbox every Thursday. The Culture Edit Our weekly culture newsletter – from books and art to pop culture and memes – sent every Friday. Weekly Highlights A weekly round-up of some of the best articles featured in the most recent issue of the New Statesman, sent each Saturday. Ideas and Letters A newsletter showcasing the finest writing from the ideas section and the NS archive, covering political ideas, philosophy, criticism and intellectual history - sent every Wednesday. Events and Offers Sign up to receive information regarding NS events, subscription offers & product updates. Your email address Job title Job title

Administration / Office

Arts and Culture

Board Member

Business / Corporate Services

Client / Customer Services

Communications

Construction, Works, Engineering

Education, Curriculum and Teaching

Environment, Conservation and NRM

Facility / Grounds Management and Maintenance

Finance Management

Health - Medical and Nursing Management

HR, Training and Organisational Development

Information and Communications Technology

Information Services, Statistics, Records, Archives

Infrastructure Management - Transport, Utilities

Legal Officers and Practitioners

Librarians and Library Management

Management

Marketing

OH&S, Risk Management

Operations Management

Planning, Policy, Strategy

Printing, Design, Publishing, Web

Projects, Programs and Advisors

Property, Assets and Fleet Management

Public Relations and Media

Purchasing and Procurement

Quality Management

Science and Technical Research and Development

Security and Law Enforcement

Service Delivery

Sport and Recreation

Travel, Accommodation, Tourism

Wellbeing, Community / Social Services Job title Administration / Office Arts and Culture Board Member Business / Corporate Services Client / Customer Services Communications Construction, Works, Engineering Education, Curriculum and Teaching Environment, Conservation and NRM Facility / Grounds Management and Maintenance Finance Management Health - Medical and Nursing Management HR, Training and Organisational Development Information and Communications Technology Information Services, Statistics, Records, Archives Infrastructure Management - Transport, Utilities Legal Officers and Practitioners Librarians and Library Management Management Marketing OH&S, Risk Management Operations Management Planning, Policy, Strategy Printing, Design, Publishing, Web Projects, Programs and Advisors Property, Assets and Fleet Management Public Relations and Media Purchasing and Procurement Quality Management Science and Technical Research and Development Security and Law Enforcement Service Delivery Sport and Recreation Travel, Accommodation, Tourism Wellbeing, Community / Social Services Sign up Visit our privacy Policy for more information about our services, how New Statesman Media Group may use, process and share your personal data, including information on your rights in respect of your personal data and how you can unsubscribe from future marketing communications. THANK YOU Close

Presenting the winner of the World Cup lobby league, organised by the i’s Paul Waugh, Starmer offered his commiserations to the loser – a Labour parliamentary researcher from House of Lords – dubbing it “the worst performance since the 2019 election” and adding: “We responded to that by ensuring it would never happen again… that’s why we’re abolishing the House of Lords.”

Starmer finished by presenting the award for the highest-scoring Labour MP to Rosena Allin-Khan, the shadow mental health minister, who ensured the Labour leader didn’t escape mockery by declaring that the World Cup had proved that “there are some strikers we can all get behind”.

[See also: Keir Starmer shouldn’t aim to be a cult leader like Jeremy Corbyn]