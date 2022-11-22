Labour disowns “patronising and paternalistic” foreign aid

David Lammy, the shadow foreign secretary, will say in the Christian Aid lecture that his party would “build new relations of equals”. Photo by Hollie Adams/Bloomberg via Getty Images

Labour would reform Britain’s strategy on foreign aid to shift away from “patronising or paternalistic” projects and focus support on boosting employment and tackling climate change.

David Lammy, the shadow foreign secretary, will vow to modernise international aid and build “relations of equals” with countries in receipt of British funding in the annual Christian Aid lecture in London tonight (22 November). He will also recommit Labour to returning foreign aid spending to 0.7 per cent of GDP after the budget was shrunk to 0.5 per cent by Rishi Sunak – a move which attracted a backlash among Conservative MPs and the aid sector.

The speech will outline how a Labour government would make tackling climate change a central priority for aid spending. Labour’s plans include pressing the UN to add climate action to its three pillars of sustainability, coordinating private sector support for development that gets people into employment, and “prioritising partnership and economic development over paternalism”.

“In an age of authoritarians, and acute crises in poverty, conflict, global health insecurity and climate change, we need to modernise international development,” Lammy will say. “Aid in the 2020s must not be patronising or paternalistic, and instead build new relations of equals, based on respect and mutual trust.

Related

“Multilateralism, development and diplomacy are still the best tools in our shared aspiration for lives of dignity and opportunity, at home and across the world. But 12 years of Conservative government has broken our relationships and trashed our reputation as well as our economy, leaving Britain disengaged.

Subscribe to Morning Call View all newsletters The quick and essential guide to domestic and global politics from the New Statesman's politics team. Sign up here Select and enter your email address Morning Call Quick and essential guide to domestic and global politics from the New Statesman's politics team. The Crash A weekly newsletter helping you fit together the pieces of the global economic slowdown. World Review The New Statesman’s global affairs newsletter, every Monday and Friday. Green Times The New Statesman’s weekly environment email on the politics, business and culture of the climate and nature crises - in your inbox every Thursday. The Culture Edit Our weekly culture newsletter – from books and art to pop culture and memes – sent every Friday. Weekly Highlights A weekly round-up of some of the best articles featured in the most recent issue of the New Statesman, sent each Saturday. Ideas and Letters A newsletter showcasing the finest writing from the ideas section and the NS archive, covering political ideas, philosophy, criticism and intellectual history - sent every Wednesday. Events and Offers Sign up to receive information regarding NS events, subscription offers & product updates. Your email address Job title Job title

Administration / Office

Arts and Culture

Board Member

Business / Corporate Services

Client / Customer Services

Communications

Construction, Works, Engineering

Education, Curriculum and Teaching

Environment, Conservation and NRM

Facility / Grounds Management and Maintenance

Finance Management

Health - Medical and Nursing Management

HR, Training and Organisational Development

Information and Communications Technology

Information Services, Statistics, Records, Archives

Infrastructure Management - Transport, Utilities

Legal Officers and Practitioners

Librarians and Library Management

Management

Marketing

OH&S, Risk Management

Operations Management

Planning, Policy, Strategy

Printing, Design, Publishing, Web

Projects, Programs and Advisors

Property, Assets and Fleet Management

Public Relations and Media

Purchasing and Procurement

Quality Management

Science and Technical Research and Development

Security and Law Enforcement

Service Delivery

Sport and Recreation

Travel, Accommodation, Tourism

Wellbeing, Community / Social Services Job title Administration / Office Arts and Culture Board Member Business / Corporate Services Client / Customer Services Communications Construction, Works, Engineering Education, Curriculum and Teaching Environment, Conservation and NRM Facility / Grounds Management and Maintenance Finance Management Health - Medical and Nursing Management HR, Training and Organisational Development Information and Communications Technology Information Services, Statistics, Records, Archives Infrastructure Management - Transport, Utilities Legal Officers and Practitioners Librarians and Library Management Management Marketing OH&S, Risk Management Operations Management Planning, Policy, Strategy Printing, Design, Publishing, Web Projects, Programs and Advisors Property, Assets and Fleet Management Public Relations and Media Purchasing and Procurement Quality Management Science and Technical Research and Development Security and Law Enforcement Service Delivery Sport and Recreation Travel, Accommodation, Tourism Wellbeing, Community / Social Services Sign up Visit our privacy Policy for more information about our services, how New Statesman Media Group may use, process and share your personal data, including information on your rights in respect of your personal data and how you can unsubscribe from future marketing communications. THANK YOU Close

“The last Labour government made Britain a world leader in development, helping to lift three million people out of poverty each year. By innovating the delivery of aid, setting up a new task force to coordinate private sector support for development in line with the government’s priorities, legislating to put climate action at the heart of the aid budget, and leading internationally as a global convener in development, we will shine a light for human progress once again.”

He will also set out plans for a UK-EU foreign affairs and security pact and pledge to restore Britain’s international reputation using new and old forums such as the G7, G20, Commonwealth, a clean power alliance of developing and developed nations, and a global food summit.

Labour would reform the merged Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Office (which absorbed the Department for International Development in 2020) to recognise that “development and diplomacy are related but distinct”.

The lecture will be hosted by Dr John Sentamu, the former Archbishop of York, at St Martin-in-the-Fields, Trafalgar Square, from 6.30pm.

[See also: Return of Brexit talks gives Labour an opening]