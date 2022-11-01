Suella Braverman’s migrant “invasion” claim hides her lack of ideas

Photo by Andrew Parsons / No10 Downing Street

Rishi Sunak remains under pressure over his reappointment of Suella Braverman as Home Secretary.

This morning she is facing accusations of using inflammatory language about migrants, after saying in the Commons she wanted to stop the “invasion of our southern coast”. This has worsened fears of a copycat attack after petrol bombs were thrown at a migrant centre in Dover.

LBC also reports that a senior Home Office source claims Braverman refused to approve hotel bookings for migrants to ease overcrowding at Manston short-stay migrant centre “because they were in Tory areas” and only approved the use of three new hotels in Labour constituencies. About 4,000 people are at Manston but it was designed to process only 1,000; there are reported to have been outbreaks of diphtheria and MRSA.

Robert Jenrick, the immigration minister, tried to defend Braverman’s language by saying she was “conveying to the public the sheer scale of the challenge” before admitting that “invasion” is not a word he would use and “you do have to choose your language carefully”. He said that 40,000 migrants had tried to cross the Channel this year and denied, again, that Braverman had blocked the use of hotel rooms to house migrants at Manston.

Related

That Jenrick chose to distance himself from Braverman’s language is significant and shows that Sunak may also have been troubled by it. But the Prime Minister has also said the government is going to look at more “radical options” to deal with Channel crossings.

Subscribe to Morning Call View all newsletters The quick and essential guide to domestic and global politics from the New Statesman's politics team. Sign up here Select and enter your email address Morning Call Quick and essential guide to domestic and global politics from the New Statesman's politics team. The Crash A weekly newsletter helping you fit together the pieces of the global economic slowdown. World Review The New Statesman’s global affairs newsletter, every Monday and Friday. The New Statesman Daily The best of the New Statesman, delivered to your inbox every weekday morning. Green Times The New Statesman’s weekly environment email on the politics, business and culture of the climate and nature crises - in your inbox every Thursday. The Culture Edit Our weekly culture newsletter – from books and art to pop culture and memes – sent every Friday. Weekly Highlights A weekly round-up of some of the best articles featured in the most recent issue of the New Statesman, sent each Saturday. Ideas and Letters A newsletter showcasing the finest writing from the ideas section and the NS archive, covering political ideas, philosophy, criticism and intellectual history - sent every Wednesday. Events and Offers Sign up to receive information regarding NS events, subscription offers & product updates. Your email address Job title Job title

Administration / Office

Arts and Culture

Board Member

Business / Corporate Services

Client / Customer Services

Communications

Construction, Works, Engineering

Education, Curriculum and Teaching

Environment, Conservation and NRM

Facility / Grounds Management and Maintenance

Finance Management

Health - Medical and Nursing Management

HR, Training and Organisational Development

Information and Communications Technology

Information Services, Statistics, Records, Archives

Infrastructure Management - Transport, Utilities

Legal Officers and Practitioners

Librarians and Library Management

Management

Marketing

OH&S, Risk Management

Operations Management

Planning, Policy, Strategy

Printing, Design, Publishing, Web

Projects, Programs and Advisors

Property, Assets and Fleet Management

Public Relations and Media

Purchasing and Procurement

Quality Management

Science and Technical Research and Development

Security and Law Enforcement

Service Delivery

Sport and Recreation

Travel, Accommodation, Tourism

Wellbeing, Community / Social Services Job title Administration / Office Arts and Culture Board Member Business / Corporate Services Client / Customer Services Communications Construction, Works, Engineering Education, Curriculum and Teaching Environment, Conservation and NRM Facility / Grounds Management and Maintenance Finance Management Health - Medical and Nursing Management HR, Training and Organisational Development Information and Communications Technology Information Services, Statistics, Records, Archives Infrastructure Management - Transport, Utilities Legal Officers and Practitioners Librarians and Library Management Management Marketing OH&S, Risk Management Operations Management Planning, Policy, Strategy Printing, Design, Publishing, Web Projects, Programs and Advisors Property, Assets and Fleet Management Public Relations and Media Purchasing and Procurement Quality Management Science and Technical Research and Development Security and Law Enforcement Service Delivery Sport and Recreation Travel, Accommodation, Tourism Wellbeing, Community / Social Services Sign up I consent to New Statesman Media Group collecting my details provided via this form in accordance with the Privacy Policy THANK YOU Close

Sunak and his administration may use tough rhetoric but, with processing centres overflowing and the government spending £6.8m every day on hotels for migrants, it seems that ministers have no workable plan for managing the level of immigration to the UK. Sunak would have to reconcile any new legislation on migration with his pledge of more “compassionate” governance.

Meanwhile, Sunak and Jeremy Hunt, the Chancellor, have started to prepare the Budget which will be delivered on November 17. The Conservatives are looking to fill a £50bn hole in the public finances created when Liz Truss’s extreme tax-cutting agenda caused market chaos.

A report in the Times this morning suggests that public sector workers should prepare for below-inflation pay rises as the Treasury is looking at an increase of just 2 per cent. This could herald more strikes as, with inflation expected to stay as high as 10 per cent for the rest of the year, nurses, teachers, police officers and soldiers would be facing a large real-terms pay cut.

And a report in the Guardian says that Hunt is planning multiple tax rises for the years ahead, including income tax and National Insurance. “It’s going to be rough,” a Treasury source told the newspaper.

This follows Michael Gove, the Levelling Up Secretary, saying on Sunday that funding for projects like HS2 was being reviewed. It all suggests that if Sunak is enjoying a honeymoon period, that could be about to change dramatically.

[See also: Will Suella Braverman survive?]