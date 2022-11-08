Gavin Williamson resigns as Cabinet Office minister over abusive messages

Photograph by Chris J. Ratcliffe/Bloomberg via Getty Images

Gavin Williamson has resigned from the cabinet after allegations of bullying and intimidation against colleagues and civil servants destroyed his political comeback. Only 14 days have passed since Rishi Sunak appointed him minister without portfolio in his first reshuffle.

Williamson, who was sacked as defence secretary in 2019 by Theresa May for leaking confidential information, and as education secretary in 2021 by Boris Johnson, sent expletive-laden WhatsApp messages to former Conservative chief whip Wendy Morton for not securing him a place at the Queen’s funeral. One of the texts read: “Well let’s see how many more times you fuck us all over. There is a price for everything.”

Morton made an official complaint against Williamson and handed her messages over to Conservative Party Campaign Headquarters (CCHQ) back in late October, and they were subsequently published in the Sunday Times.

Further allegations of bullying and threatening behaviour by Williamson during his time as defence secretary subsequently emerged – he reportedly told a defence official to “jump out of a window” and “slit your throat”.

Related

Prime Minister Rishi Sunak appeared to defend Williamson on Monday, stating that “an independent complaints process” was under way and that it would be “right to let that process conclude” before making any judgements.

Subscribe to Morning Call View all newsletters The quick and essential guide to domestic and global politics from the New Statesman's politics team. Sign up here Select and enter your email address Morning Call Quick and essential guide to domestic and global politics from the New Statesman's politics team. The Crash A weekly newsletter helping you fit together the pieces of the global economic slowdown. World Review The New Statesman’s global affairs newsletter, every Monday and Friday. The New Statesman Daily The best of the New Statesman, delivered to your inbox every weekday morning. Green Times The New Statesman’s weekly environment email on the politics, business and culture of the climate and nature crises - in your inbox every Thursday. The Culture Edit Our weekly culture newsletter – from books and art to pop culture and memes – sent every Friday. Weekly Highlights A weekly round-up of some of the best articles featured in the most recent issue of the New Statesman, sent each Saturday. Ideas and Letters A newsletter showcasing the finest writing from the ideas section and the NS archive, covering political ideas, philosophy, criticism and intellectual history - sent every Wednesday. Events and Offers Sign up to receive information regarding NS events, subscription offers & product updates. Your email address Job title Job title

Administration / Office

Arts and Culture

Board Member

Business / Corporate Services

Client / Customer Services

Communications

Construction, Works, Engineering

Education, Curriculum and Teaching

Environment, Conservation and NRM

Facility / Grounds Management and Maintenance

Finance Management

Health - Medical and Nursing Management

HR, Training and Organisational Development

Information and Communications Technology

Information Services, Statistics, Records, Archives

Infrastructure Management - Transport, Utilities

Legal Officers and Practitioners

Librarians and Library Management

Management

Marketing

OH&S, Risk Management

Operations Management

Planning, Policy, Strategy

Printing, Design, Publishing, Web

Projects, Programs and Advisors

Property, Assets and Fleet Management

Public Relations and Media

Purchasing and Procurement

Quality Management

Science and Technical Research and Development

Security and Law Enforcement

Service Delivery

Sport and Recreation

Travel, Accommodation, Tourism

Wellbeing, Community / Social Services Job title Administration / Office Arts and Culture Board Member Business / Corporate Services Client / Customer Services Communications Construction, Works, Engineering Education, Curriculum and Teaching Environment, Conservation and NRM Facility / Grounds Management and Maintenance Finance Management Health - Medical and Nursing Management HR, Training and Organisational Development Information and Communications Technology Information Services, Statistics, Records, Archives Infrastructure Management - Transport, Utilities Legal Officers and Practitioners Librarians and Library Management Management Marketing OH&S, Risk Management Operations Management Planning, Policy, Strategy Printing, Design, Publishing, Web Projects, Programs and Advisors Property, Assets and Fleet Management Public Relations and Media Purchasing and Procurement Quality Management Science and Technical Research and Development Security and Law Enforcement Service Delivery Sport and Recreation Travel, Accommodation, Tourism Wellbeing, Community / Social Services Sign up Visit our privacy Policy for more information about our services, how New Statesman Media Group may use, process and share your personal data, including information on your rights in respect of your personal data and how you can unsubscribe from future marketing communications. THANK YOU Close

Sunak’s response was heavily criticised by the opposition, with Labour Party chair Anneliese Dodds saying the allegations “speak to the toxic culture at the top of the Conservative Party”, and deputy Liberal Democrat leader Daisy Cooper commenting that “if the Prime Minister was serious about restoring integrity he would sack Gavin Williamson”.

Williamson has since been referred to the Independent Complaints and Grievance Scheme (ICGS) which investigates accusations of bullying and harassment in parliament.