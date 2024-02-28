Angry Anderson now chairs the Tory party’s Unpopularity Committee

Lee Anderson’s anti-Muslim bile – scuppering No 10 plans to portray Rishi Sunak as getting on with the job of governing the country – has infuriated One Nation Tories. Anderson’s quest for personal controversy at whatever cost, growled an English northern Tory, gives Brextremist tugboat Mark Francois a rival for the unenviable title of most unpopular colleague. Puffed-up Anderson has probably nudged ahead, ignoring jeers to milk reactionary cheers. Labour wags touted a “Lee for Leader” campaign. “He already acts as if he is,” groaned a despairing Conservative MP.

The rumbling stramash over did-he-or-didn’t-he bully Lindsay Hoyle isn’t hampering Keir Starmer’s yomp to Downing Street. Entering No 10 after Jeremy Corbyn bequeathed Labour’s fewest MPs since 1935 would be remarkable – if not quite as extraordinary as Wes Streeting believes. He declared at a fundraiser for the party’s Telford candidate, Shaun Davies, that Starmer winning the election would be the fourth time a Labour leader walked up Downing Street from opposition. Womp-womp. My snout called to correct Streeting. Starmer would be the fifth, not fourth, after Ramsay MacDonald, Clement Attlee, Harold Wilson and Tony Blair on what would be a seventh Labour premiership from opposition, because MacDonald and Wilson did it twice each. Lucky that Streeting is Labour’s health man, not education head. Pedants of the world, unite!

Parliamentarians on a cross-party visit to Kyiv for the second anniversary of Russia’s invasion were unnerved by air-raid sirens sounding in Ukraine’s capital, then again on the train into Poland. The ensemble, including Tobias Ellwood, Alicia Kearns and Neil Coyle, were accompanied by a prominent ex-MP. Back home, one mused they were probably always safe because Putin wouldn’t want to take out one of his best assets, Boris “Britain Trump” Johnson.

Robert Jenrick is reinventing himself as a rebel with a reactionary cause, since quitting cabinet in a huff. After being overlooked twice for home secretary by his chum Sunak (in favour of Suella Braverman and James Cleverly), the former immigration minister is said to be increasingly precious. Tory researchers were overheard muttering that Jenrick, betraying his ambition for the party crown with a new Caesar haircut, had delayed a reshuffle of offices by quibbling over a move of his own. My informant snarled it was still bigger than a Bibby Stockholm berth.

David Lammy cancelling an hour-long PLP drop-in 15 minutes after what an invitee complained was “our new impenetrable position on Gaza” went down as well as a cup of cold char. The shadow foreign secretary spared himself an ear-bashing, I hear.

Subscribe to the Saturday Read View all newsletters Your new guide to the best writing on ideas, politics, books and culture each weekend – from the New Statesman. Sign up here Select and enter your email address The Saturday Read Your weekly guide to the best writing on ideas, politics, books and culture every Saturday. The best way to sign up for The Saturday Read is via saturdayread.substack.com Morning Call The New Statesman's quick and essential guide to the news and politics of the day. The best way to sign up for Morning Call is via morningcall.substack.com The Salvo Our Thursday ideas newsletter, delving into philosophy, criticism, and intellectual history. The best way to sign up for The Salvo is via thesalvo.substack.com Events and Offers Stay up to date with NS events, subscription offers & updates. The Green Transition Weekly analysis of the shift to a new economy from the New Statesman's Spotlight on Policy team. Your email address Job title Job title

Administration / Office

Arts and Culture

Board Member

Business / Corporate Services

Client / Customer Services

Communications

Construction, Works, Engineering

Education, Curriculum and Teaching

Environment, Conservation and NRM

Facility / Grounds Management and Maintenance

Finance Management

Health - Medical and Nursing Management

HR, Training and Organisational Development

Information and Communications Technology

Information Services, Statistics, Records, Archives

Infrastructure Management - Transport, Utilities

Legal Officers and Practitioners

Librarians and Library Management

Management

Marketing

OH&S, Risk Management

Operations Management

Planning, Policy, Strategy

Printing, Design, Publishing, Web

Projects, Programs and Advisors

Property, Assets and Fleet Management

Public Relations and Media

Purchasing and Procurement

Quality Management

Science and Technical Research and Development

Security and Law Enforcement

Service Delivery

Sport and Recreation

Travel, Accommodation, Tourism

Wellbeing, Community / Social Services Job title Administration / Office Arts and Culture Board Member Business / Corporate Services Client / Customer Services Communications Construction, Works, Engineering Education, Curriculum and Teaching Environment, Conservation and NRM Facility / Grounds Management and Maintenance Finance Management Health - Medical and Nursing Management HR, Training and Organisational Development Information and Communications Technology Information Services, Statistics, Records, Archives Infrastructure Management - Transport, Utilities Legal Officers and Practitioners Librarians and Library Management Management Marketing OH&S, Risk Management Operations Management Planning, Policy, Strategy Printing, Design, Publishing, Web Projects, Programs and Advisors Property, Assets and Fleet Management Public Relations and Media Purchasing and Procurement Quality Management Science and Technical Research and Development Security and Law Enforcement Service Delivery Sport and Recreation Travel, Accommodation, Tourism Wellbeing, Community / Social Services Sign up Visit our privacy Policy for more information about our services, how New Statesman Media Group may use, process and share your personal data, including information on your rights in respect of your personal data and how you can unsubscribe from future marketing communications. THANK YOU Close

[See also: Tireless Tory chair swaps hustings for hostelries]