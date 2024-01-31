The dirty half-dozen: Tory right divides to rule, again

Photo by Tolga Akmen / AFP via Getty Images

With the Mafia-like “five families” poised to become a Tory dirty half dozen next week – as yet another right-wing grouplet launches – the centrist One Nation gang is likening attacks on Rishi Sunak to a series of drone assaults. An irritated former minister has turned Churchillian over the prospect of a far-from-popular Liz Truss and Jacob Rees-Mogg’s “Popular Conservatism” faction bombing the PM too – joining the offensive alongside the New Conservatives, the European Research Group, the Common Sense Group, No Turning Back, and the Northern Research Group. “Never in the field of human conflict,” growled the ex-red boxer, “were so many groups launched by so few.” We shall fight on the benches?

Vainglorious Robert Jenrick’s Caesar haircut is perhaps a sign of ambition going to his head. He fancies his chances as a grass-roots favourite after election defeat, and talk of a pact with Suella Braverman is, I’m told, hot air unless she plays second fiddle. Jaundiced Jenrick’s stated reason for resigning from the cabinet was the Rwanda Bill – but pique that first Braverman then James Cleverly were appointed home secretary over him is the explanation muttered in the smoking room. They really do all hate each other.

The Lib Dem parliamentary party gave Ed Davey a rough ride over the Post Office scandal at a Westminster meeting, I hear. Half the 14 under his command, including chief whip Wendy Chamberlain, believed he should apologise profusely. They fear it will dog him – and them – during the election campaign. Davey is holding out, desperate to stamp out criticism.

Public accounts of political chicanery are shaped by who briefs and who doesn’t, as Sue Gray is discovering. Keir Starmer’s chief of staff largely shuns contact with lobby hacks, leaving a vacuum currently filled by internal critics muttering that Gray exerts too much control. Starmer has read the riot act and demanded that she isn’t targeted. Former civil servants like to stick together.

Whitehall Spads are revving up a drive to fill vacant quango posts with Tory-friendly sleepers before Labour wins the election. Starmer has accused the Cons of a scorched-earth approach, but this is more a case of planting bulbs to grow during opposition years.

Subscribe to the Saturday Read View all newsletters Your new guide to the best writing on ideas, politics, books and culture each weekend – from the New Statesman. Sign up here Select and enter your email address The Saturday Read Your weekly guide to the best writing on ideas, politics, books and culture every Saturday. Sign up directly at saturdayread.substack.com Morning Call The New Statesman's quick and essential guide to the news and politics of the day. Sign up directly at morningcall.substack.com Events and Offers Stay up to date with NS events, subscription offers & updates. The Green Transition Weekly analysis of the shift to a new economy from the New Statesman's Spotlight on Policy team. Your email address Job title Job title

Administration / Office

Arts and Culture

Board Member

Business / Corporate Services

Client / Customer Services

Communications

Construction, Works, Engineering

Education, Curriculum and Teaching

Environment, Conservation and NRM

Facility / Grounds Management and Maintenance

Finance Management

Health - Medical and Nursing Management

HR, Training and Organisational Development

Information and Communications Technology

Information Services, Statistics, Records, Archives

Infrastructure Management - Transport, Utilities

Legal Officers and Practitioners

Librarians and Library Management

Management

Marketing

OH&S, Risk Management

Operations Management

Planning, Policy, Strategy

Printing, Design, Publishing, Web

Projects, Programs and Advisors

Property, Assets and Fleet Management

Public Relations and Media

Purchasing and Procurement

Quality Management

Science and Technical Research and Development

Security and Law Enforcement

Service Delivery

Sport and Recreation

Travel, Accommodation, Tourism

Wellbeing, Community / Social Services Job title Administration / Office Arts and Culture Board Member Business / Corporate Services Client / Customer Services Communications Construction, Works, Engineering Education, Curriculum and Teaching Environment, Conservation and NRM Facility / Grounds Management and Maintenance Finance Management Health - Medical and Nursing Management HR, Training and Organisational Development Information and Communications Technology Information Services, Statistics, Records, Archives Infrastructure Management - Transport, Utilities Legal Officers and Practitioners Librarians and Library Management Management Marketing OH&S, Risk Management Operations Management Planning, Policy, Strategy Printing, Design, Publishing, Web Projects, Programs and Advisors Property, Assets and Fleet Management Public Relations and Media Purchasing and Procurement Quality Management Science and Technical Research and Development Security and Law Enforcement Service Delivery Sport and Recreation Travel, Accommodation, Tourism Wellbeing, Community / Social Services Sign up Visit our privacy Policy for more information about our services, how New Statesman Media Group may use, process and share your personal data, including information on your rights in respect of your personal data and how you can unsubscribe from future marketing communications. THANK YOU Close

An informant in the world of spin reports that two big PR companies are advising clients that there is little to be gained from attending the Conservative conference in Birmingham in the autumn. Far better to prioritise Labour in Liverpool the week before. Corporate time and money are reliable signs of where the political wind is blowing.

[See also: British steel’s apocalyptic future]

Related