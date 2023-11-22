What’s printed on Cameron’s ministerial briefs?

Photo by Hollie Adams/Bloomberg via Getty Images

Parliament’s air of a stuffy boys’ public school had Old Etonian David Cameron cooing outside the 1922 Committee that it was like being back at school. In that spirit, Nigel Farage’s Union Jack socks at the start of his I’m a Celebrity… £1.5m jungle jaunt turned Tory minds to Lord Dodgy Dave’s patriotic underpants. The Foreign Secretary as a younger man owned at least one pair of flag-print boxers, grimaced a snout who saw him in them. The thought that he might be wearing nationalist briefs beneath his suit has Tories giggling it’s a change to Dave wearing his politics on his sleeve.

[See also: Was “Comeback” Cameron second choice for Foreign Secretary?]

The Undertones’ frontman and scourge of privatised dirty-water companies Feargal Sharkey introduced parliament’s band – a four-piece called MP4 – for their final gig, held in Speaker’s House. The Northern Irish singer with “A Good Heart” asked rhetorically when the band members – Kevin Brennan, Greg Knight, Pete Wishart and Ian Cawsey – first played together. Before Sharkey – who was raised in the republican Bogside area of Derry during the Troubles – could correctly answer 2007, a heckle of “1690” was heard from Ian Paisley Jr, the Democratic Unionist MP for North Antrim. The son of the loyalist DUP founder was presumably making a reference to the Battle of the Boyne, a symbol of sectarian division, and not the band members’ advancing years.

Standing down at the election and challenging a £600 racial abuse fine, Bob Stewart is understandably low. The now whipless Beckenham MP and former army officer – found guilty of telling the activist Sayed Ahmed Alwadaei to “go back to Bahrain” during a confrontation outside the Bahraini embassy in London – informed sympathetic Westminster colleagues he was planning a trip abroad to escape the furore. Which Middle Eastern autocratic repressive state beginning with “B” do you think Colonel Bob told well-wishers he’d visit? Answers to the Bahrain quiz by email, please.

Related

Over in Labourland, Keir Starmer’s chief of staff, Sue Gray, and pollster Deborah Mattinson have formed an axis of moderation, I hear. The two women, of similar age, who’ve experienced sexism in their careers, manage to network without drinking six pints, watching football and playing golf.

Subscribe to the Saturday Read View all newsletters Your new guide to the best writing on ideas, politics, books and culture each weekend – from the New Statesman. Sign up here Select and enter your email address The Saturday Read Your weekly guide to the best writing on ideas, politics, books and culture every Saturday - from the New Statesman. Sign up directly at saturdayread.substack.com Morning Call The New Statesman's quick and essential guide to the news and politics of the day. Sign up directly at morningcall.substack.com Events and Offers Stay up to date with NS events, subscription offers & updates. The Green Transition Weekly analysis of the shift to a new economy from the New Statesman's Spotlight on Policy team. Your email address Job title Job title

Administration / Office

Arts and Culture

Board Member

Business / Corporate Services

Client / Customer Services

Communications

Construction, Works, Engineering

Education, Curriculum and Teaching

Environment, Conservation and NRM

Facility / Grounds Management and Maintenance

Finance Management

Health - Medical and Nursing Management

HR, Training and Organisational Development

Information and Communications Technology

Information Services, Statistics, Records, Archives

Infrastructure Management - Transport, Utilities

Legal Officers and Practitioners

Librarians and Library Management

Management

Marketing

OH&S, Risk Management

Operations Management

Planning, Policy, Strategy

Printing, Design, Publishing, Web

Projects, Programs and Advisors

Property, Assets and Fleet Management

Public Relations and Media

Purchasing and Procurement

Quality Management

Science and Technical Research and Development

Security and Law Enforcement

Service Delivery

Sport and Recreation

Travel, Accommodation, Tourism

Wellbeing, Community / Social Services Job title Administration / Office Arts and Culture Board Member Business / Corporate Services Client / Customer Services Communications Construction, Works, Engineering Education, Curriculum and Teaching Environment, Conservation and NRM Facility / Grounds Management and Maintenance Finance Management Health - Medical and Nursing Management HR, Training and Organisational Development Information and Communications Technology Information Services, Statistics, Records, Archives Infrastructure Management - Transport, Utilities Legal Officers and Practitioners Librarians and Library Management Management Marketing OH&S, Risk Management Operations Management Planning, Policy, Strategy Printing, Design, Publishing, Web Projects, Programs and Advisors Property, Assets and Fleet Management Public Relations and Media Purchasing and Procurement Quality Management Science and Technical Research and Development Security and Law Enforcement Service Delivery Sport and Recreation Travel, Accommodation, Tourism Wellbeing, Community / Social Services Sign up Visit our privacy Policy for more information about our services, how New Statesman Media Group may use, process and share your personal data, including information on your rights in respect of your personal data and how you can unsubscribe from future marketing communications. THANK YOU Close

“Someone needs to be honest,” screamed Suella Braverman as she tried and failed to drag Rishi Sunak out of the door with her. So MPs are having fun with the sacked home secretary’s 2015 maiden speech. Of whom did Braverman gush: “I feel a real sense of humility speaking after the honourable member… who gave an accomplished speech in the best traditions of this house. I congratulate him”? Jeremy Corbyn. How times change.

[See also: Michael Gove is considering stepping down to avoid a “Portillo moment”]