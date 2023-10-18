“Long Corbyn” is shaping Labour’s judgements on the Middle East

Photo by Stefan Rousseau / AFP via Getty Images

Banned from posting Palestinian flags on social media as deaths in Gaza mount, Labour frontbenchers mutter resentfully that Keir Starmer is gagging them to deflect criticism over his backing of a predecessor accused of anti-Semitism and pilloried for once addressing Hamas representatives as “friends”. Now that he is rattling No 10’s gates, Starmer is noticeably uncomfortable answering questions about having served in Jeremy Corbyn’s shadow cabinet. Labour whips ordering MPs to sidestep pro-Palestinian rallies were, said a centrist backbencher, imposing “collective political punishment” to draw a thick red line under the Corbyn era. “Long Corbyn” is a condition shaping Labour judgements in a terrible Middle East conflict.

[See also: Peter Mandelson was omnipresent at the Labour conference]

Mrs Bone could be forgiven a wry smile at her husband’s expense. Tory MP Peter Bone is facing suspension and a recall petition to trigger a Wellingborough by-election after an independent panel’s report accused him of bullying and sexual misconduct. Bone – who denies the allegations – was known for routinely mentioning his wife, Jenny, in parliament until it emerged he’d left her in 2016 for a physiotherapist 20 years his junior. Bone has the funereal air of a Victorian undertaker. “Peter’s buried himself,” remarked a less-than-sympathetic colleague, “and will not be mourned.”

The trade fair that was Labour’s annual conference continues to rile the party’s left. Hearing a wide-eyed member gush that he’d never attended such a corporate event, gnarled veteran John McDonnell replied sardonically: “You haven’t been to the CBI, then.” Starmer is thrilled his Labour Party is all Marks & Spencer and no Marx.

Related

Packing a moral punch, Alf Dubs – who as a child fled the Nazis on the Kindertransport – recounted almost casually the vile abuse he receives for championing refugees. “I’ve had a few messages saying what a pity you survived the Holocaust,” remarked the softly spoken Labour peer, “but women get it worse and black women even worse.”

Subscribe to the Saturday Read View all newsletters Your new guide to the best writing on ideas, politics, books and culture each weekend – from the New Statesman. Sign up here Select and enter your email address The Saturday Read Your weekly guide to the best writing on ideas, politics, books and culture every Saturday - from the New Statesman. Morning Call The New Statesman's quick and essential guide to the news and politics of the day. Events and Offers Stay up to date with NS events, subscription offers & updates. The Green Transition Weekly analysis of the shift to a new economy from the New Statesman's Spotlight on Policy team. Your email address Job title Job title

Administration / Office

Arts and Culture

Board Member

Business / Corporate Services

Client / Customer Services

Communications

Construction, Works, Engineering

Education, Curriculum and Teaching

Environment, Conservation and NRM

Facility / Grounds Management and Maintenance

Finance Management

Health - Medical and Nursing Management

HR, Training and Organisational Development

Information and Communications Technology

Information Services, Statistics, Records, Archives

Infrastructure Management - Transport, Utilities

Legal Officers and Practitioners

Librarians and Library Management

Management

Marketing

OH&S, Risk Management

Operations Management

Planning, Policy, Strategy

Printing, Design, Publishing, Web

Projects, Programs and Advisors

Property, Assets and Fleet Management

Public Relations and Media

Purchasing and Procurement

Quality Management

Science and Technical Research and Development

Security and Law Enforcement

Service Delivery

Sport and Recreation

Travel, Accommodation, Tourism

Wellbeing, Community / Social Services Job title Administration / Office Arts and Culture Board Member Business / Corporate Services Client / Customer Services Communications Construction, Works, Engineering Education, Curriculum and Teaching Environment, Conservation and NRM Facility / Grounds Management and Maintenance Finance Management Health - Medical and Nursing Management HR, Training and Organisational Development Information and Communications Technology Information Services, Statistics, Records, Archives Infrastructure Management - Transport, Utilities Legal Officers and Practitioners Librarians and Library Management Management Marketing OH&S, Risk Management Operations Management Planning, Policy, Strategy Printing, Design, Publishing, Web Projects, Programs and Advisors Property, Assets and Fleet Management Public Relations and Media Purchasing and Procurement Quality Management Science and Technical Research and Development Security and Law Enforcement Service Delivery Sport and Recreation Travel, Accommodation, Tourism Wellbeing, Community / Social Services Sign up Visit our privacy Policy for more information about our services, how New Statesman Media Group may use, process and share your personal data, including information on your rights in respect of your personal data and how you can unsubscribe from future marketing communications. THANK YOU Close

Statue fetishist Lucy Frazer, the seventh UK culture secretary in five years, is heavy on defending monuments at a moment when the Conservatives’ own future is uncertain. Asked if any similarities exist between Rishi Sunak’s parliamentary ranks and the controversial figures dotted around Britain on plinths, a prominent Tory replied wickedly: “Yes. Both are past their best and a little bit racist.”

The unsung hero of Westminster-on-tour – ie, conference season – was Kelly from parliament’s hair salon. She booked hotel rooms in Manchester and Liverpool to trim, blow-dry and tint the barnets of Tory and Labour frontbenchers. One called them “power cuts”.

[See also: Keir Starmer lands with a bump]