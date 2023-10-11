Peter Mandelson was omnipresent at the Labour conference

Photo by Anthony Devlin/Bloomberg via Getty Images

Ubiquitous Peter Mandelson was the Zelig of Labour’s Liverpool shindig. Popping up here, there, everywhere, the one-time Prince of Darkness still craves the limelight. Mandelson brazenly plopped himself in shadow cabinet seats for Rachel Reeves’ “iron chancellor” speech – and in front of the TV cameras. The peer was peerless in his networking, one prominent front-liner remarking he was offered a vacant ten-minute slot in Mandelson’s otherwise packed diary to pay homage. Mandelson attracted Labour A-listers to his Global Counsel reception in the appropriately named Alchemist restaurant. Labour is in Mandelson’s DNA, but a shadow minister whispered archly that he’s also ensuring Britain is safe for international clients.

[See also: The Conservative conference can’t take its eyes off Farage]

Puppet-master Dominic Cummings is once again attempting to pull strings in Downing Street. Boris Johnson’s Rasputin is, I’m reliably informed, in touch with Rishi Sunak’s chief of staff, Liam Booth-Smith. When No 10 ran so smoothly last time who could ignore Dangerous Dom’s sage advice? His back-seat driving could add another Barnard Castle car crash to Sunak’s HS2 train smash.

Desperate to upstage Keir Starmer, Sunak didn’t find the docile audience he wanted in staff at the Currys repair centre in Nottinghamshire. One reason could be that when the boss informed the workforce they were to receive a VIP visit, the rumour mill led many to expect King Charlie or Wills and Kate. An unpopular PM didn’t fit the bill.

Related

Crustaceans of the world unite, you have nothing to lose but your shells. Corporate Britain beat a path to Liverpool to meet the party’s shadow business secretary, Jonathan Reynolds – who seems to have met most of the FTSE 250 honchos. My snout sniffed:“The prawn-cocktail offensive was in the past. It’s definitely more pastry-based engagement these days.” That’s how the cookie crumbles?

Subscribe to the Saturday Read View all newsletters Your new guide to the best writing on ideas, politics, books and culture each weekend – from the New Statesman. Sign up here Select and enter your email address The Saturday Read Your weekly guide to the best writing on ideas, politics, books and culture every Saturday - from the New Statesman. Morning Call The New Statesman's quick and essential guide to the news and politics of the day. Events and Offers Stay up to date with NS events, subscription offers & updates. The Green Transition Weekly analysis of the shift to a new economy from the New Statesman's Spotlight on Policy team. Your email address Job title Job title

Administration / Office

Arts and Culture

Board Member

Business / Corporate Services

Client / Customer Services

Communications

Construction, Works, Engineering

Education, Curriculum and Teaching

Environment, Conservation and NRM

Facility / Grounds Management and Maintenance

Finance Management

Health - Medical and Nursing Management

HR, Training and Organisational Development

Information and Communications Technology

Information Services, Statistics, Records, Archives

Infrastructure Management - Transport, Utilities

Legal Officers and Practitioners

Librarians and Library Management

Management

Marketing

OH&S, Risk Management

Operations Management

Planning, Policy, Strategy

Printing, Design, Publishing, Web

Projects, Programs and Advisors

Property, Assets and Fleet Management

Public Relations and Media

Purchasing and Procurement

Quality Management

Science and Technical Research and Development

Security and Law Enforcement

Service Delivery

Sport and Recreation

Travel, Accommodation, Tourism

Wellbeing, Community / Social Services Job title Administration / Office Arts and Culture Board Member Business / Corporate Services Client / Customer Services Communications Construction, Works, Engineering Education, Curriculum and Teaching Environment, Conservation and NRM Facility / Grounds Management and Maintenance Finance Management Health - Medical and Nursing Management HR, Training and Organisational Development Information and Communications Technology Information Services, Statistics, Records, Archives Infrastructure Management - Transport, Utilities Legal Officers and Practitioners Librarians and Library Management Management Marketing OH&S, Risk Management Operations Management Planning, Policy, Strategy Printing, Design, Publishing, Web Projects, Programs and Advisors Property, Assets and Fleet Management Public Relations and Media Purchasing and Procurement Quality Management Science and Technical Research and Development Security and Law Enforcement Service Delivery Sport and Recreation Travel, Accommodation, Tourism Wellbeing, Community / Social Services Sign up Visit our privacy Policy for more information about our services, how New Statesman Media Group may use, process and share your personal data, including information on your rights in respect of your personal data and how you can unsubscribe from future marketing communications. THANK YOU Close

Cheeky chap, Michael Dugher. Word reaches me that at a dinner with hungry Tories the former Gordon Brown aide and Labour MP, now championing the gambling industry, thanked Culture Secretary Lucy Frazer for putting a £100 bet on the Conservatives winning the next election. Dugher quipped he didn’t know whether 100 was the stake or the odds, then joked she should have backed them each way. Tories fearing how this race will end were too scared to laugh.

The London local-government legend Sally Powell was stuck on the wrong side of the fence, after barking loudly that stewards wouldn’t let her into Labour conference without a doctor’s note for her little support dog. Powell’s GP couldn’t produce a letter for 28 days. Even Starmer’s speeches aren’t that long.

[See also: Ministers are on resignation watch as Rishi goes rogue]