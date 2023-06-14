The tug of war over Boris Johnson’s honours list is also a contest for favour from the Tory press

Photo by Ben Pruchnie/Getty Images

Among the missing on Boris Johnson’s infamous dishonours list was Ted Verity, editor of the disgraced ex-PM’s fanzine, the Daily Mail. The Tory newspaperman reportedly told friends he was offered a knighthood but turned it down, saying he didn’t think it smart for a working journalist to accept a title. His boss and mentor Paul Dacre was also reportedly blocked again from becoming Lord Dacre of Associated Newspapers. The nightmare feared by paranoid Tory MPs – and Rishi Sunak – is that the new owners of the Telegraph (the paper is for sale) might appoint one-time £250,000 “chicken feed” columnist Johnson as editor. Cooler heads caution that Johnson is probably too lazy for the top job.

[See also: Rural Oxfordshire proves a hostile environment for Boris and Carrie Johnson]

Michael Gove has volunteered to do Sunak’s dirty work and finish off Johnson. The levelling down secretary scuppered Johnson’s leadership bid in 2016 after the Brexit referendum didn’t go to plan, at least for Johnson – because Remain lost, the result he did not expect. Fences were mended with Gove and Johnson later became PM. But during the dying hours of his regime, when Johnson was barricaded inside 10 Downing Street, he sacked Gove for disloyalty and is now said to have denied “Sir” Michael a knighthood. The worst of friends are no longer on speaking terms.

Caroline Lucas quitting parliament leaves behind two Green politicians in the Lords, Jenny Jones and Natalie Bennett, who one hears don’t get along. Baronesses Jones of Brexit and Bennett of Brain Fade share an office yet, muttered my snout, “can’t stand each other”. The rumour on the burgundy benches is that mediation has failed to bring harmony. Should Lucas, standing down in Brighton Pavilion, accept synthetic ermine, the ex-MP could always top it off with a UN blue helmet to act as peacekeeper.

Related

Irony bypassed an ambitious Gillian Keegan as she preached Thatcherite opportunity in the Guildhall. Inside the City of London Corporation’s feudal temple, the Education Secretary, billing herself as a working-class Scouser turned Tory businesswoman who keeps her grandfather’s miner’s lamp in her office, delivered a paean of praise to Maggie. It felt like an audition for the Conservative leadership contest to come, once Sunak is evicted from No 10.

Subscribe to the Saturday Read View all newsletters Your new guide to the best writing on ideas, politics, books and culture each weekend – from the New Statesman. Sign up here Select and enter your email address The Saturday Read Your new guide to the best writing on ideas, politics, books and culture each weekend - from the New Statesman. Morning Call A quick and essential guide to domestic politics from the New Statesman's Westminster team. The Crash A weekly newsletter helping you understand the global economic slowdown. Green Times The New Statesman’s weekly environment email. Events and Offers Stay up to date with NS events, subscription offers & updates. Your email address Job title Job title

Administration / Office

Arts and Culture

Board Member

Business / Corporate Services

Client / Customer Services

Communications

Construction, Works, Engineering

Education, Curriculum and Teaching

Environment, Conservation and NRM

Facility / Grounds Management and Maintenance

Finance Management

Health - Medical and Nursing Management

HR, Training and Organisational Development

Information and Communications Technology

Information Services, Statistics, Records, Archives

Infrastructure Management - Transport, Utilities

Legal Officers and Practitioners

Librarians and Library Management

Management

Marketing

OH&S, Risk Management

Operations Management

Planning, Policy, Strategy

Printing, Design, Publishing, Web

Projects, Programs and Advisors

Property, Assets and Fleet Management

Public Relations and Media

Purchasing and Procurement

Quality Management

Science and Technical Research and Development

Security and Law Enforcement

Service Delivery

Sport and Recreation

Travel, Accommodation, Tourism

Wellbeing, Community / Social Services Job title Administration / Office Arts and Culture Board Member Business / Corporate Services Client / Customer Services Communications Construction, Works, Engineering Education, Curriculum and Teaching Environment, Conservation and NRM Facility / Grounds Management and Maintenance Finance Management Health - Medical and Nursing Management HR, Training and Organisational Development Information and Communications Technology Information Services, Statistics, Records, Archives Infrastructure Management - Transport, Utilities Legal Officers and Practitioners Librarians and Library Management Management Marketing OH&S, Risk Management Operations Management Planning, Policy, Strategy Printing, Design, Publishing, Web Projects, Programs and Advisors Property, Assets and Fleet Management Public Relations and Media Purchasing and Procurement Quality Management Science and Technical Research and Development Security and Law Enforcement Service Delivery Sport and Recreation Travel, Accommodation, Tourism Wellbeing, Community / Social Services Sign up Visit our privacy Policy for more information about our services, how New Statesman Media Group may use, process and share your personal data, including information on your rights in respect of your personal data and how you can unsubscribe from future marketing communications. THANK YOU Close

Wannabe Gove Mk II, the former FT and Spectator hack Sebastian “Seb” Payne, is hoping to emulate the cabinet minister, who swapped the Times for parliament. Payne, though, was not selected as Tory candidate for the Selby by-election. The Onward think tank director loftily informed lobby journalists before his defection to the world of politics that his mission was to save the Conservative Party from itself. Perhaps it doesn’t want saving. Backwards, not Onward.

[See also: Suella Braverman is branded a “loose cannon” by unhappy ministers in the Home Office]