More reality TV bookings beckon for Matt Hancock

Photo by Hollie Adams/Getty Images

Updates are awaited on the health of the scorpion that stung Matt Hancock, but it seems the jungle isn’t the end of his ambition to be a light entertainer. An SAS show is in the can and the MP for Reality TV Central, groaned a Tory colleague, has hopes for Strictly (in contrast, Liberal Democrat clodhopper Tim Farron has revealed he once turned down Dancing on Ice). That Gina Coladangelo office CCTV clinch suggests Hancock would be more suited to Through the Keyhole.

Women strolling with men in Qatar, and not only gay football fans, could be targets of the morality police at the World Cup, judging by the uncomfortable experience of Ellie Reeves on a trip to Qatar. The shadow prisons minister – who was a lawyer before she became a Labour MP – was stopped and questioned by a copper in the capital, Doha, when she was part of a trade union delegation investigating the exploitation of migrant workers. Her offence? Reeves was a woman walking with five men along the esplanade. The officer demanded to know which one was her husband. Reeves is married to PLP chair John Cryer, who was safely back in London, so Jim Kennedy, a Ucatt then Unite official, claimed it was him. The satisfied cop allowed the group to continue on their way and Reeves was spared an unscheduled visit to a Qatari jail cell.

On Johnson’s controversial honours list, Paul Dacre’s yearning to be a peer – despite decades of establishment-bashing – is fuelled by an obsession with emulating Guy Black, Baron Black of Brentwood. My snout whispered Dacre is irritated that his newspaper-baron rival, who is deputy chair of the Telegraph Media Group, is able to “lord” it over him. The conventional view was Dacre wished to go one better than knighted Mail predecessor Sir David English. I’m told that Black, an establishment fixture, lives rent-free in Dacre’s head.

Jeremy Hunt’s unashamed patronage has been antagonising Tories after he restored his former henchman Adam Smith to the heart of government as the austerian Chancellor’s spad. Smith was forced to leave the then culture secretary’s side in 2012 over cosiness with Rupert Murdoch’s News Corp during the BSkyB bid. The namesake of the father of capitalism quietly worked his ticket back via Hunt’s parliamentary payroll, having been on his staff since 2019. Tories mutter that Sunak’s “integrity” pledge has been compromised not only by Suella Braverman, Dominic Raab and Gavin Williamson.

Related

A colleague of Labour MP Rosie Cooper, who is quitting her West Lancashire seat for a senior NHS job, revealed that, as a firebrand young Liberal councillor, Cooper once dropped a rat on a table and exclaimed that’s what you got when you voted Labour. The stunt has gnawed away at her comrades for years.

Subscribe to Morning Call View all newsletters The quick and essential guide to domestic and global politics from the New Statesman's politics team. Sign up here Select and enter your email address Morning Call Quick and essential guide to domestic and global politics from the New Statesman's politics team. The Crash A weekly newsletter helping you fit together the pieces of the global economic slowdown. World Review The New Statesman’s global affairs newsletter, every Monday and Friday. The New Statesman Daily The best of the New Statesman, delivered to your inbox every weekday morning. Green Times The New Statesman’s weekly environment email on the politics, business and culture of the climate and nature crises - in your inbox every Thursday. The Culture Edit Our weekly culture newsletter – from books and art to pop culture and memes – sent every Friday. Weekly Highlights A weekly round-up of some of the best articles featured in the most recent issue of the New Statesman, sent each Saturday. Ideas and Letters A newsletter showcasing the finest writing from the ideas section and the NS archive, covering political ideas, philosophy, criticism and intellectual history - sent every Wednesday. Events and Offers Sign up to receive information regarding NS events, subscription offers & product updates. Your email address Job title Job title

Administration / Office

Arts and Culture

Board Member

Business / Corporate Services

Client / Customer Services

Communications

Construction, Works, Engineering

Education, Curriculum and Teaching

Environment, Conservation and NRM

Facility / Grounds Management and Maintenance

Finance Management

Health - Medical and Nursing Management

HR, Training and Organisational Development

Information and Communications Technology

Information Services, Statistics, Records, Archives

Infrastructure Management - Transport, Utilities

Legal Officers and Practitioners

Librarians and Library Management

Management

Marketing

OH&S, Risk Management

Operations Management

Planning, Policy, Strategy

Printing, Design, Publishing, Web

Projects, Programs and Advisors

Property, Assets and Fleet Management

Public Relations and Media

Purchasing and Procurement

Quality Management

Science and Technical Research and Development

Security and Law Enforcement

Service Delivery

Sport and Recreation

Travel, Accommodation, Tourism

Wellbeing, Community / Social Services Job title Administration / Office Arts and Culture Board Member Business / Corporate Services Client / Customer Services Communications Construction, Works, Engineering Education, Curriculum and Teaching Environment, Conservation and NRM Facility / Grounds Management and Maintenance Finance Management Health - Medical and Nursing Management HR, Training and Organisational Development Information and Communications Technology Information Services, Statistics, Records, Archives Infrastructure Management - Transport, Utilities Legal Officers and Practitioners Librarians and Library Management Management Marketing OH&S, Risk Management Operations Management Planning, Policy, Strategy Printing, Design, Publishing, Web Projects, Programs and Advisors Property, Assets and Fleet Management Public Relations and Media Purchasing and Procurement Quality Management Science and Technical Research and Development Security and Law Enforcement Service Delivery Sport and Recreation Travel, Accommodation, Tourism Wellbeing, Community / Social Services Sign up Visit our privacy Policy for more information about our services, how New Statesman Media Group may use, process and share your personal data, including information on your rights in respect of your personal data and how you can unsubscribe from future marketing communications. THANK YOU Close

[See also: Sunak struggles and Labour goes Count Dooku]