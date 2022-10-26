Ruddy-faced Boris Johnson still harbours hope of a comeback

Photo by Dan Kitwood/Getty Images

The richest prime minister in recent British history, Rishi Sunak, will continue to be dogged by the first to be penalised for breaking the law. Boris Johnson still believes Cincinnatus will be summoned from his Caribbean sun lounger to save the Conservative Party before the election. One former cabinet minister who spoke with the red-faced flop whispered that Johnson gives Sunak a maximum of 18 months. Another acolyte compared Johnson to Australia’s Kevin Rudd. Hmm. Rudd was PM from 2007 to 2010 before being usurped by Julia Gillard – only to replace her in 2013 as the Aussie Labor Party faced defeat. Johnsonites overlook that Rudd lost the ensuing election.

Observed pumping iron and flexing her muscles with dumb-bells in No 10 the day before the briefest premiership in British history ended, Liz Truss has lost friends as well as made enemies. Kami-Kwasi warned that if she ditched him as chancellor, Tories opposed to their tax plans would come after her. It proved his only correct prediction in the Treasury. The old pals are no longer speaking, I’m told, and Kwarteng has stopped replying to her texts and emails. Awks when the discarded duo are near-neighbours in Greenwich.

[See also: The Conservatives’ Birmingham conference: more Speaky Blunders than Peaky Blinders]

Few MPs are as full of themselves as Abimbola “Bim” Afolami, a Sunak super-fan with the subtlety of a bulldozer. The self-important Old Etonian (aren’t they all?) was accused by a fellow Tory of putting extra pomp into “pompous” and openly anticipating preferment from the new premier. My Conservative snout snarled that MPs scramble to avoid being “Bimmed” – regaled with tales of his considerable influence – whenever Afolami is spotted approaching, pretending to take phone calls or leaping into doorways. The Mock Gothic Fun Palace is as dysfunctional as any other workplace.

Related

No tears were shed in Whitehall over Truss’s dramatic downfall. My informant, dreaming of one day collecting a civil service pension, accused the now ex-PM of dismissing and belittling officials who didn’t tell her what she wanted to hear. The ears of Simon Case, the Cabinet Secretary, should be burning. My informant snarled that harried staff didn’t bother complaining, charging head-Case with being more concerned about keeping his own job than standing up for the workers.

Subscribe to Morning Call View all newsletters The quick and essential guide to domestic and global politics from the New Statesman's politics team. Sign up here Select and enter your email address Morning Call Quick and essential guide to domestic and global politics from the New Statesman's politics team. The Crash A weekly newsletter helping you fit together the pieces of the global economic slowdown. World Review The New Statesman’s global affairs newsletter, every Monday and Friday. The New Statesman Daily The best of the New Statesman, delivered to your inbox every weekday morning. Green Times The New Statesman’s weekly environment email on the politics, business and culture of the climate and nature crises - in your inbox every Thursday. The Culture Edit Our weekly culture newsletter – from books and art to pop culture and memes – sent every Friday. Weekly Highlights A weekly round-up of some of the best articles featured in the most recent issue of the New Statesman, sent each Saturday. Ideas and Letters A newsletter showcasing the finest writing from the ideas section and the NS archive, covering political ideas, philosophy, criticism and intellectual history - sent every Wednesday. Events and Offers Sign up to receive information regarding NS events, subscription offers & product updates. Your email address Job title Job title

Administration / Office

Arts and Culture

Board Member

Business / Corporate Services

Client / Customer Services

Communications

Construction, Works, Engineering

Education, Curriculum and Teaching

Environment, Conservation and NRM

Facility / Grounds Management and Maintenance

Finance Management

Health - Medical and Nursing Management

HR, Training and Organisational Development

Information and Communications Technology

Information Services, Statistics, Records, Archives

Infrastructure Management - Transport, Utilities

Legal Officers and Practitioners

Librarians and Library Management

Management

Marketing

OH&S, Risk Management

Operations Management

Planning, Policy, Strategy

Printing, Design, Publishing, Web

Projects, Programs and Advisors

Property, Assets and Fleet Management

Public Relations and Media

Purchasing and Procurement

Quality Management

Science and Technical Research and Development

Security and Law Enforcement

Service Delivery

Sport and Recreation

Travel, Accommodation, Tourism

Wellbeing, Community / Social Services Job title Administration / Office Arts and Culture Board Member Business / Corporate Services Client / Customer Services Communications Construction, Works, Engineering Education, Curriculum and Teaching Environment, Conservation and NRM Facility / Grounds Management and Maintenance Finance Management Health - Medical and Nursing Management HR, Training and Organisational Development Information and Communications Technology Information Services, Statistics, Records, Archives Infrastructure Management - Transport, Utilities Legal Officers and Practitioners Librarians and Library Management Management Marketing OH&S, Risk Management Operations Management Planning, Policy, Strategy Printing, Design, Publishing, Web Projects, Programs and Advisors Property, Assets and Fleet Management Public Relations and Media Purchasing and Procurement Quality Management Science and Technical Research and Development Security and Law Enforcement Service Delivery Sport and Recreation Travel, Accommodation, Tourism Wellbeing, Community / Social Services Sign up I consent to New Statesman Media Group collecting my details provided via this form in accordance with the Privacy Policy THANK YOU Close

Spare a thought for political scribblers Harry Cole and James Heale, authors of a Truss biography being published in November. Her resignation was also Out of the Blue. An upside for the sidelined Johnson is that he has more time to write a £500,000 tome on Shakespeare. That’s if he can hire academics to help with a book self-consciously titled The Riddle of Genius.

[See also: How corporate Britain is forecasting Keir Starmer in Downing Street]