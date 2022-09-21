Why some Tories are hoping for a Labour landslide

Photo by Andrew Parsons / No 10 Downing Street

Normal political hostilities returned swiftly after a ten-day pause following the Queen’s death – and so too did the gloominess of some Conservative MPs. After Brexit convert Liz Truss admitted on a flight to New York that a trade deal with the US won’t be happening any time soon, one Tory former cabinet minister confided in me that he expected Keir Starmer to be the UK’s next premier. “We don’t want a Labour government in hock to the SNP,” he sniffed, “which means it would be better if we lost big.”

Speaking of the young republican turned middle-aged monarchist, Starmer decreeing that “God Save the King” would be sung at Labour’s conference in Liverpool has terrified members of the shadow cabinet. The leader’s lieutenants fear TV footage of empty seats, Jeremy Corbyn’s unmoving lips, and the bellowing of alternative republican lyrics. “Labour’s a party of roundheads, not royalist cavaliers,” wailed my snout. “The Mail and Telegraph can’t believe their luck.” The informant added front-bench comrades will be learning the words to avoid the fate of John Redwood, who as Welsh secretary in 1993 was mercilessly mocked for miming along to the national anthem of Wales.

[See also: It’s out with the old – as toadying Tories try to get in with the new]

Liz Truss’s new chief economic adviser, Matthew Sinclair, is the latest graduate of the TaxPayers’ Alliance to jump on to the state payroll. The former head of the right-wing organisation, which routinely smears public spending, seems to display no compunction when it comes to personally pocketing taxpayers’ money as a government staffer. Sinclair joining a public sector he has repeatedly attacked is the Trussonomics version of Boris Johnson’s cakeism.

Related

Tory ecologist Zac Goldsmith lost the green half of his own government role – as a minister with responsibilities for both the UK environment and foreign affairs – over, I’m told, bad blood with the new farming, fisheries and food secretary, Mark Spencer. A personality clash between the Nottinghamshire farmer MP and the wealthy west London peer has sparked, I am informed, fears of departmental paralysis. “Spencer thinks Goldsmith’s a dilettante and Goldsmith that Spencer’s lot poison the land,” growled my source. “It would’ve been like putting two bulls in a field.”

Subscribe to Morning Call View all newsletters The quick and essential guide to domestic and global politics from the New Statesman's politics team. Sign up here Select and enter your email address Morning Call Quick and essential guide to domestic and global politics from the New Statesman's politics team. The Crash A weekly newsletter helping you fit together the pieces of the global economic slowdown. World Review The New Statesman’s global affairs newsletter, every Monday and Friday. The New Statesman Daily The best of the New Statesman, delivered to your inbox every weekday morning. Green Times The New Statesman’s weekly environment email on the politics, business and culture of the climate and nature crises - in your inbox every Thursday. The Culture Edit Our weekly culture newsletter – from books and art to pop culture and memes – sent every Friday. Weekly Highlights A weekly round-up of some of the best articles featured in the most recent issue of the New Statesman, sent each Saturday. Ideas and Letters A newsletter showcasing the finest writing from the ideas section and the NS archive, covering political ideas, philosophy, criticism and intellectual history - sent every Wednesday. Events and Offers Sign up to receive information regarding NS events, subscription offers & product updates. Your email address Job title Job title

Administration / Office

Arts and Culture

Board Member

Business / Corporate Services

Client / Customer Services

Communications

Construction, Works, Engineering

Education, Curriculum and Teaching

Environment, Conservation and NRM

Facility / Grounds Management and Maintenance

Finance Management

Health - Medical and Nursing Management

HR, Training and Organisational Development

Information and Communications Technology

Information Services, Statistics, Records, Archives

Infrastructure Management - Transport, Utilities

Legal Officers and Practitioners

Librarians and Library Management

Management

Marketing

OH&S, Risk Management

Operations Management

Planning, Policy, Strategy

Printing, Design, Publishing, Web

Projects, Programs and Advisors

Property, Assets and Fleet Management

Public Relations and Media

Purchasing and Procurement

Quality Management

Science and Technical Research and Development

Security and Law Enforcement

Service Delivery

Sport and Recreation

Travel, Accommodation, Tourism

Wellbeing, Community / Social Services Job title Administration / Office Arts and Culture Board Member Business / Corporate Services Client / Customer Services Communications Construction, Works, Engineering Education, Curriculum and Teaching Environment, Conservation and NRM Facility / Grounds Management and Maintenance Finance Management Health - Medical and Nursing Management HR, Training and Organisational Development Information and Communications Technology Information Services, Statistics, Records, Archives Infrastructure Management - Transport, Utilities Legal Officers and Practitioners Librarians and Library Management Management Marketing OH&S, Risk Management Operations Management Planning, Policy, Strategy Printing, Design, Publishing, Web Projects, Programs and Advisors Property, Assets and Fleet Management Public Relations and Media Purchasing and Procurement Quality Management Science and Technical Research and Development Security and Law Enforcement Service Delivery Sport and Recreation Travel, Accommodation, Tourism Wellbeing, Community / Social Services Sign up I consent to New Statesman Media Group collecting my details provided via this form in accordance with the Privacy Policy THANK YOU Close

An enduring Disney-esque touch in the House of Commons is the loops of pink ribbon, originally used to hang swords from coat pegs, in the members’ cloakroom. Cheeky MPs often use them to dangle toy weapons and other joke items – among them a wooden implement used in the hockey-like Highland game of shinty, owned by the Liberal Democrat chief whip, Wendy Chamberlain. Woe betide any Lib Dumb who incurs the wrath of the Scottish former police officer. She speaks softly and carries a big stick.

[See also: As the nation mourns, Team Truss plays up the PM’s role in proceedings]