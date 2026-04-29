No one was a winner at the final PMQs before the May elections

Photo by Dan Kitwood/Getty Images

The final session of PMQs before parliament is prorogued was a rowdy affair. On a number of occasions, the cheers and jeers exchanged by the government and opposition benches were so loud that it became difficult to hear who was speaking. After avoiding being summoned before the Privileges Committee for the allegation that he misled the Commons over the appointment of Peter Mandelson as US ambassador, Keir Starmer sounded more enthusiastic than he has in weeks. His MPs were equally excitable, despite being less than a week away from a challenging set of local elections on 7 May. Here’s what emerged.

No more political stunts

The Prime Minister repeated No 10’s defence that yesterday’s antics – when MPs voted against a parliamentary investigation into the Mandelson process – were a “political stunt”, and accused Kemi Badenoch of playing political games. “I was chairing a meeting of Cobra,” Starmer said, grinning. “They just want to debate silly political stunts. My duty is to protect the British public.” Starmer’s reliance on this line led to an odd exchange between the Prime Minister and the Lib Dem leader, Ed Davey. The FT reported yesterday that the UK ambassador to the US, Christian Turner, said in February that the “only country” the US has a special relationship with “is probably Israel”. Davey asked whether the PM would sack Turner. “I’d expect frivolous accusations from the leader of the opposition,” Starmer shot back. “Clearly I was wrong to assume anything better from the man in the wetsuit.” With a defiant giggle, Davey responded: “Mr Speaker – I’ve got my dry suit on today.” (A snapshot of Westminster’s characteristic humour, ladies and gents.)

Badenoch’s advice for Starmer

Despite having no influence over who Starmer appoints to his cabinet, Badenoch still offered her opinion. This week, reports suggested that the Chancellor would impose a rent freeze to assist private renters with the ongoing impact of the war in Iran. The Conservative leader accused Rachel Reeves of briefing rent controls to “curry favour” with backbenchers. “It’s time the Prime Minister gives her an easier job,” Badenoch said, before asking Starmer whether he had any plans to reshuffle his Chancellor. Turning to look directly at Reeves, Starmer rallied. “Inflation is down to 3 per cent and falling,” he said. Reeves nodded along.

The opposition isn’t convinced

Though Starmer’s position looks safe for now, the last few weeks before 7 May have been riddled with reports of internal plotting about his position. Stephen Flynn, leader of the SNP in Westminster, who, if he is elected to Holyrood next week, will give up his parliamentary seat, appeared to relish what could be his final PMQs (to the sound of colleagues calling “stay!” and “come back”). But he couldn’t leave the Commons without delivering a parting dig at the Prime Minister. Pointing to Labour leadership speculation, Flynn said: “This may well be the Prime Minister’s final PMQs too… because he promised change but has delivered chaos.” Badenoch, too, was keen to highlight ongoing leadership speculation. “This government is like a bad episode of Game of Thrones,” she said, accusing the Prime Minister – in a striking image – of “wetting himself about a visit from the King of the North”. Pointing at the Labour benches, who jeered back in support of the Prime Minister, Badenoch dismissed the display. “One Labour MP said his days are numbered,” she said. “They’re all looking guilty as hell.”

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No one emerged as a clear winner from this final PMQs session. Badenoch’s attacks felt laboured, while Starmer’s position still appears uncertain, despite vocal support from his MPs. That’s it for PMQs for a fortnight: parliament will be prorogued later today and will return for the King’s Speech on 13 May.

[Further reading: Keir Starmer puts his fists up]

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