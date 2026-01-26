Reviewing politics
and culture since 1913

  1. Politics
26 January 2026

Second complaint letter as Burnham backlash continues

The soft left have rebuked the National Executive Committee (again)

By The Pygge

(Photo by Christopher Furlong/Getty Images)

A second letter from soft left Labour MPs has been sent to the party leadership as the backlash continues to the NEC’s decision to block Andy Burnham from standing in the Gorton and Denton by-election.

The executive leadership committee of the Tribune Group, a caucus of over 100 Labour MPs on the soft left, has sent a private letter to Shabana Mahmood in her capacity as chair of the NEC, the Pygge hears. The letter sets out concerns about the decision to block Burnham.

Members of the committee believe Burnham being blocked may lead to Labour losing the seat.

But the Tribune exec did not attempt to gather signatures from the PLP at large in order to apply political pressure on the leadership.

New year, new read. Save 40% off an annual subscription this January.

That distinguishes their letter from another that was circulating among Labour MPs on Monday and gathered around 50 signatures.

Select and enter your email address Your weekly guide to the best writing on ideas, politics, books and culture every Saturday. The best way to sign up for The Saturday Read is via saturdayread.substack.com The New Statesman's quick and essential guide to the news and politics of the day. The best way to sign up for Morning Call is via morningcall.substack.com
Visit our privacy Policy for more information about our services, how Progressive Media Investments may use, process and share your personal data, including information on your rights in respect of your personal data and how you can unsubscribe from future marketing communications.
THANK YOU

Content from our partners
The “Big North-West Upgrade” begins
The “Big North-West Upgrade” begins
Louise Beardmore
Modernising government: Navigating legacy challenges in the AI era
Modernising government: Navigating legacy challenges in the AI era
Scott Hamilton
Individuals – not just offenders
Individuals – not just offenders
Ashley Inglis

Join the debate

Subscribe
Notify of
0 Comments
Most Voted
Newest Oldest
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
0
Would love your thoughts, please comment.x
()
x