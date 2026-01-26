Second complaint letter as Burnham backlash continues

(Photo by Christopher Furlong/Getty Images)

A second letter from soft left Labour MPs has been sent to the party leadership as the backlash continues to the NEC’s decision to block Andy Burnham from standing in the Gorton and Denton by-election.

The executive leadership committee of the Tribune Group, a caucus of over 100 Labour MPs on the soft left, has sent a private letter to Shabana Mahmood in her capacity as chair of the NEC, the Pygge hears. The letter sets out concerns about the decision to block Burnham.

Members of the committee believe Burnham being blocked may lead to Labour losing the seat.

But the Tribune exec did not attempt to gather signatures from the PLP at large in order to apply political pressure on the leadership.

That distinguishes their letter from another that was circulating among Labour MPs on Monday and gathered around 50 signatures.

