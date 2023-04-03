Why the Russian Orthodox Church supports the war in Ukraine, with Katherine Kelaidis

As the Ukraine war continues, one of the strongest supporters of Vladimir Putin has been Patriarch Kirill, head of the Russian Orthodox Church. Katherine Kelaidis, author of a new book on the Church, joins Ido Vock to discuss its history, the Church’s split with Ukraine, and the influence it holds over Russian politics.
Read more:
The invasion of Ukraine forces a reckoning for the Orthodox world
Putin believes he is defending Orthodox Christianity from the godless West
