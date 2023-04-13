What should Europe’s position on Taiwan be?

Returning from a trip to Beijing, Emmanuel Macron, the French president, attracted international criticism when he told reporters that when it comes to Taiwan, Europe should resist becoming “America’s followers”.
Megan Gibson in London and Ido Vock in Berlin discuss Macron’s attempt to distance Europe from the US on Taiwan, why his comments have been so inflammatory, and the potential risk to European security.
Then they turn Northern Ireland, where Joe Biden touched down this week for a four-day visit to the island of Ireland. The US president was there to mark the 25th anniversary of the Good Friday Agreement. The team discuss Biden’s strategy of mixing the personal – he has often talked about his Irish roots – and political, as well as US relations with Ireland and the UK.
