Why did Silicon Valley Bank collapse?

The UK government steps in to avert a banking crisis, while Israel sees unprecedented protests over judicial reform.

Over the weekend, Silicon Valley Bank, a lender to some of the biggest names in the technology world, became the largest bank to fail since the 2008 financial crisis. Regulators scrambled to contain the fallout from the collapse as share prices plummeted, with HSBC stepping in to buy the bank for £1 in a rescue deal.

Ido Vock is joined by the New Statesman’s associate business editor Emma Haslett and Spotlight editor Alona Ferber to discuss the roots of the crisis, the hypocrisy of libertarian tech bros, and the wider risks.

Next, the team turn to Israel, where Benjamin Netanyahu’s proposals to reform the judiciary have been met in Tel Aviv with some of the biggest protests in the city’s history. They discuss whether Israel is moving towards dictatorship, the prospect of rebellion in the army, and rising violence in the West Bank.

Will Dunn asks: who killed Silicon Valley Bank?

Emma Haslett writes that the failure of Silicon Valley Bank unmasks the hypocrisy of libertarian tech bros.

How to listen to the World Review podcast

1. In your browser

You can use the player above to listen in your browser right now. The World Review podcast publishes on Monday and Thursdays. All episodes are published to newstatesman.com/podcasts on the day of release.

2. In a podcast app

World Review is available on all major podcast apps including Apple PodcastsSpotifyAcastGoogle Podcasts, and more. Search “World Review” in your favourite podcast app, and subscribe or follow to make sure you receive episodes as soon as they publish. While you’re there, please leave a review for the podcast – it helps others find the show, which in turn makes it possible for us to keep making it.

3. On your smart speaker

If you have an Amazon Echo, Google Home or Apple HomePod smart speaker, ask it to “play the latest episode of World Review”. The same command also works with virtual assistants on mobile devices.

