How Russian propaganda works, with Jade McGlynn

One year into Russia’s war against Ukraine, Katie Stallard speaks to Jade McGlynn, an expert on Russian propaganda and memory politics, about how the Kremlin has framed the conflict at home. McGlynn is an academic researcher at King’s College London and the author of two forthcoming books, Russia’s War and Memory Makers: The Politics of the Past in Putin’s Russia.
They discuss the spectrum of public attitudes towards the war in Russia, whether European visa bans on Russian citizens could be counterproductive, and how Russia’s wartime past became so dominant in the country’s contemporary politics.
