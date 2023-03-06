How China lost Europe – with Andrew Small

Following a flurry of Chinese diplomatic efforts in Europe, culminating in a visit to the Munich Security Conference on 18 February by Wang Yi, the country’s top diplomat,, Katie Stallard speaks to Andrew Small, a senior fellow at the German Marshall Fund’s Asia programme, about the future of European relations with Beijing.
His latest book, No Limits: The Inside Story of China’s War with the West, charts the revolution in Europe’s China policy over the past five years, and how Beijing’s assertive diplomacy and increasingly overt support for Russia’s war against Ukraine has forced a political reckoning in European capitals.
